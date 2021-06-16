The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has issued an emergency rule temporarily prohibiting the movement of all farmed white-tailed deer within the state, with the exception of deer being transported to slaughter. The rule took effect Tuesday, June 1, and ends July 31.
The rule was issued to reduce further spread of chronic wasting disease and protect Minnesota’s wild deer, according to a press release from DNR. The action is in response to concerning developments following the discovery of CWD in white-tailed deer at a farm in Beltrami County in northern Minnesota. The emergency rule will provide time to examine and respond to connections between this farm and other potentially exposed farms throughout the state.
The Minnesota Board of Animal Health confirmed a total of 13 deer tested positive for the fatal deer disease in a herd of 55. The initial detection was confirmed on April 7, 2021; additional testing of the depopulated herd confirmed that 12 additional deer had the disease. Deer remains from the farm were also discovered on adjacent, county-managed land; testing conducted by the University of Minnesota’s Center for Prion Research and Outreach indicated the presence of CWD-causing prions in at least one of the bones found there.
Additionally, the BAH has identified movements of deer to the Beltrami farm from three herds in Minnesota; these herds are considered trace herds. There were no deer movements from the Beltrami herd. Since May 20, BAH has quarantined an additional nine herds in eight counties because of possible CWD exposure. These additional herds are located in the following Minnesota counties: Crow Wing, Dakota, Hennepin, Kanabec, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Mower and Stearns. A Winona County farm has been under quarantine since October 2020.
The DNR is managing and monitoring for CWD in areas of Minnesota where the disease has been detected in both captive and wild deer. These areas are in southeastern Minnesota, the Twin Cities south metro area, and Crow Wing County, Douglas County and Pine County in central Minnesota.
