Prior to throwing out the ceremonial first pitch before the Minnesota Twins game at Target Field on Sunday, April 30, Afton native Jessie Diggins discussed the much-anticipated World Cup races coming to Minnesota next winter during a press conference at Theodore Wirth Park in Golden Valley.

The Loppet Cup, which is scheduled for the same venue on Feb. 17-19, will mark the first time in more than two decades that a World Cup event will be held in the United States.

