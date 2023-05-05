Prior to throwing out the ceremonial first pitch before the Minnesota Twins game at Target Field on Sunday, April 30, Afton native Jessie Diggins discussed the much-anticipated World Cup races coming to Minnesota next winter during a press conference at Theodore Wirth Park in Golden Valley.
The Loppet Cup, which is scheduled for the same venue on Feb. 17-19, will mark the first time in more than two decades that a World Cup event will be held in the United States.
Diggins, a 2010 Stillwater Area High School graduate who has become the face of the sport in this country, talked about the excitement she feels having the opportunity to compete in familiar surroundings on home soil.
Wirth Park hosted the Junior National Cross-Country Ski Championships this past March. It was also the site for the event in 2011 when Diggins captured the last four of her nine overall national junior championships.
“I have loved racing at Wirth my whole career,” Diggins said. “It carries a lot of special memories for me.
“Selfishly I’ve always wanted to bring it back here to the community that raised me and gave me all these opportunities. I feel like I owe everything in my ski career to Minnesota and the incredible, the welcoming, inclusive environment around cross-country skiing that has always made me feel so happy. The chance to have it here and give that back to this incredible community full of such passionate people, it makes me really excited.”
The enthusiasm and stakes will be even higher when athletes from around the world arrive for a sprint race on Feb. 17 and a distance race on Feb. 18. The World Cup races follow three in Canmore, Canada the previous week.
This event will occur four years after a World Cup sprint race scheduled for Wirth Park was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A huge disappointment at the time, Diggins is grateful for Minnesota to have another opportunity to witness a World Cup event in person.
“We had much bigger problems than not getting to have a ski race,” Diggins said. “It’s important to recognize that, but so many people put their heart and soul into making this possible. In one way, you got a test run. It came down to the week of, so everything was ready. I got to go around and ski the day the race was supposed to happen and it was gorgeous. It was incredible. I was so impressed and so proud. This time around, there’s already some experience there.
“All of that hard work hasn’t been lost,” Diggins said. “It’s just been stored up.”
The last World Cup event in the United States was held in 2001 in Salt Lake City, which also served as a test-run for the Olympics there in 2002.
“This is something I’ve been looking forward to my entire life.”
The rest of her team and the many friends and competitors from around the world have also expressed anticipation for the U.S. team members to have an opportunity to race at home.
“It will have been 22 years,” Diggins said. “They were so excited in 2020 to have a chance to race in the U.S. Having talked to athletes from a number of different countries, they are so excited to come and they’re really thrilled. They’re happy for us that we get to a chance to do this here and inspire the ski community here and they’re just thrilled to be a part of it, too.”
Diggins, who won three individual state pursuit titles while competing for the Ponies, is the most decorated American cross-country skier. She became the first member of the U.S. team to claim an individual gold medal at the World Championships earlier this year.
She has won a total of six World Championship medals overall, including two bronze (2017 classic team sprint, 2023 freestyle team sprint), two silver (2017 freestyle sprint, 2015 10-kilometer freestyle) and the individual gold to go along with the one she won with Kikkan Randall in the 2013 freestyle team sprint.
Diggins, 31, has 14 career World Cup victories and 47 podiums, not to mention a collection that includes all three Olympic medals. After winning a gold medal with Randall in the team sprint at the 2018 Olympics, Diggins also collected a bronze in the freestyle sprint and a silver in the 30-kilometer freestyle race in the 2022 Olympics.
She’s excited that so many will have an opportunity she could never have imagined while growing up with an interest in the sport.
“I would have given anything to see a World Cup live,” Diggins said. “In order to watch World Cups when I was growing up, I watched VHS tapes in the basement with my dad of races that had finished two years earlier and I remember going, I wonder who is going to win. This is so exciting to get to share that inspiration to grow the sport and make it accessible for everyone in partnership with Share Winter (Foundation).”
“That’s one of the main things we’re going to be able to bring to the people is a chance to get inspired and use it as an opportunity to get involved in the sport.”
She’s hoping to inspire young athletes and help create interest in the sport, regardless of fitness or skill level.
“We all know how much we love this sport and we want to share it with as many people as possible,” Diggins said. “It’s an incredible life-long sport and such a great way to get outside and enjoy winter in Minnesota. People are going to be inspired to learn how to ski, to get outside in the winter in this awesome state and in states all across the country. It’s going to inspire people for the rest of their lives.
“It’s hard to know exactly how far those ripples are going to spread, but I can say that having gone to a World Cup it has touched me and changed my life, it’s changed the life of the people I know who have gotten a chance to experience that magic and excitement. It’s really going to make a difference.”
Claire Wilson, who is the Executive Director of The Loppet Foundation, introduced Diggins at the press conference and also talked about making this a free event available to everybody.
“We are going to put on a very elite event, without the elitism,” Claire said. “We are here to do this with joy.”
“What’s so cool about this event is that it’s free and open to the public,” Diggins added. “Imagine getting to see the best athletes in the world in the sport that you love and getting close enough to reach out and touch them as their racing. So in a sport like this, you have the opportunity to line the course with fans. There’s so many places to stand all around the course where you can be right on the side of the trail, like a front-row seat to the action. And then the fact that the day after you can go ski the trail yourself.
“When you think of other sporting events where it’s the best athletes in the entire world and you want to get front-row seats, that’s expensive. And if you want to bring your family and your kids, that’s not accessible to everyone necessarily, but this will be. That is so cool.”
• Sunday marked the second time Diggins has thrown out a ceremonial first pitch for the Twins, but the baseball team is not the only one to honor Diggins.
She made the “Let’s Play Hockey” call prior to a Minnesota Wild playoff game in 2018, about a few weeks before throwing a ceremonial first pitch for the Twins. Later that fall, she sounded the Gjallarhorn prior to a Vikings game against the New Orleans Saints.
Then last spring following a welcome home celebration in Afton, Diggins was honored as part of the pre-game festivities for a Minnesota United Loons game.
Contact Stuart Groskreutz at stuart.groskreutz@ecm-inc.com
