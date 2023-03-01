Jessie Diggins, of the United States, celebrates on the podium after winning the Women's Cross Country Interval Start 10 KM Free event at the Nordic World Championships in Planica, Slovenia, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. At left is silver medalist Frida Karlsson, of Sweden, and at right bronze medalist Ebba Andersson, also of Sweden. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Jessie Diggins, of the United States, crosses the finish line in the Women's Cross Country Interval Start 10 KM Free event at the Nordic World Championships in Planica, Slovenia, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Jessie Diggins, of the United States, competes in the Women's Cross Country Interval Start 10 KM Free event at the Nordic World Championships in Planica, Slovenia, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)
Jessie Diggins, of the United States, celebrates on the podium after winning the Women's Cross Country Interval Start 10 KM Free event at the Nordic World Championships in Planica, Slovenia, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. At left is silver medalist Frida Karlsson, of Sweden, and at right bronze medalist Ebba Andersson, also of Sweden. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Matthias Schrader
Jessie Diggins, of the United States, crosses the finish line in the Women's Cross Country Interval Start 10 KM Free event at the Nordic World Championships in Planica, Slovenia, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Matthias Schrader
Jessie Diggins, of the United States, competes in the Women's Cross Country Interval Start 10 KM Free event at the Nordic World Championships in Planica, Slovenia, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)
Jessie Diggins added another “first-ever” to an already extensive list of achievements for the U.S. Cross Country Ski Team on Tuesday, Feb. 28 at the World Championships in Planica, Slovenia.
The Afton native and 2010 Stillwater Area High School graduate won the 10-kilometer freestyle race to became the first American skier to claim an individual gold medal at the World Championships.
“I hope that this inspires the next generation to know that you can do it,” Diggins told reporters after the race. “I hope it inspires some little kids with glitter back home.”
After the first two kilometers, Diggins led at each of the four check points in the interval start race. She held a five-second lead over Frida Karlsson of Sweden with 2.3 kilometers remaining and pulled away for a 14-second victory with a time of 23:40.8. Karlsson (23:54.8) and Ebba Andersson (24:00.3), also of Sweden, claimed silver and bronze.
“This was one of the best races of my life,” Diggins said. “I didn’t want to believe it until the race was finished, but when I finally got up off the snow I realized this was the best race of my life — it was really special.”
This was the seventh appearances in the World Championships for the 31-year-old Diggins, who also placed third with teammate Julia Kern in the freestyle team sprint on Sunday, Feb. 26.
Diggins has won a total of six medals at the World Championships, including two bronze (2017 classic team sprint, 2023 freestyle team sprint), two silver (2017 freestyle sprint, 2015 10-kilometer freestyle) and now an individual gold to go along with the one she won with Kikkan Randall in the 2013 freestyle team sprint.
The Swedish team has captured the majority of medals during this year’s event, but the victory for Diggins marked the first time a non-European has won a gold medal at the World Championships since 2017.
In December, Diggins surpassed Randall to claim the U.S. record for most individual world cup wins with her 14th career victory to go along with 46 individual podiums.
Diggins, who won three individual state championships in pursuit while competing for the Ponies, also owns all three medals in three Olympic appearances. After breaking through with Randall to win the team sprint in the 2018 Olympics, Diggins added a bronze in the freestyle sprint and a gutsy silver in the 30-kilometer freestyle race in the 2022 Olympics.
In the freestyle team sprint, Diggins and Kern qualified first for the finals and led throughout much of the race — which features each skier completing three 1.4-kilometer laps. Teams from Sweden and Norway joined the Americans in the chase to the finish line, with Sweden (19:40.73) finishing about 2.5 seconds ahead of Norway (19:43.15) and a little over five seconds in front Diggins and Kern (19:46.06).
“I really truly feel like we earned a medal,” Diggins said. “It’s not like we lost a gold, rather we earned a bronze. We earned the right to be proud of a really hard race and even if there was no medal we went out there and prepared and supported each other and believed and skied a good, hard, honest race and that is what makes me proud.”
It was the first-ever World Championship prodium for the 25-year-old Kern and also the 10-year anniversary of Diggins’ victory with Kikkan Randall in the 2013 team sprint at the World Championships.
“I love team sprinting,” Diggins said. “Any time you race for the team as a whole, you really bring your best and that is what we did today. It was really special.”
Diggins qualified 14th but did not advance out of the semifinals in the classic sprint on Feb. 23. She did not compete in the skiathlon on Feb. 25.
The women’s 4x5-kilometer relay is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 2 and the 30-kilometer classic race will take place on Saturday, March 4.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.