Hitting all three of her goals led to another history-making moment in the Olympics for Afton native Jessie Diggins, who captured a bronze medal in the freestyle sprint on Thursday at the Kuyangshu Nordic Center in Zhangjiakou, China.
It is the first-ever women’s individual Olympics medal in the sport for an American.
Sweden’s Jonna Sundling captured the gold medal with a winning time of 3:09.68. Diggins (3:12.84) finished just over three seconds behind Sundling, who is the reigning world champion in the event, and less than three-tenths of a second behind silver medalist Maja Dahlqvist (3:12.56), also of Sweden.
It was the second of a possible six races for Diggins, who placed sixth in the 15-kilometer skiathlon on Saturday, Feb. 5.
“I think it was such a victory just to make it to the final and know that I’m skiing well,” Diggins told reporters on Tuesday. “I came into this as prepared as I could be, which was one of my biggest goals. The second goal, cross the finish line with nothing left. And the third goal is to just have fun, and keep focusing on the process because that’s what gets me where I am today.
“Like win, lose or draw, it’s just focusing on the process and executing those process goals to the very best of my ability, because then I’m always proud of how I finish. So I’m as proud of this effort today, as I was at the skiathlon, even though they were different outcomes, it’s just about making sure that I can do every single thing that I can.”
Finishing just behind Diggins was teammate Rosie Brennan, who placed fourth in finals with a time of 3:14.17.
“It’s amazing to be able to share this with the team, and know that I was only able to go that hard because there’s so many amazing teammates and coaches helping me and making me better and pushing me every day,” Diggins said. “That was crazy.”
Diggins posted the fifth-fastest time in the qualification round and then finished first in the fourth of five quarterfinal races to advance to the semifinals. She placed second in the second semifinal to earn a spot in the finals. The top two finishers in each semifinal and the skiers with the next two fastest times earn spots in the six-person finals.
Sundling surged in front by the midway point leaving Dahlqvist and Diggins in a battle down the stretch for second.
“I just kept trying to ski as hard as I could,” Diggins said. “And I just told myself, just like every race, ‘I want to finish with nothing left.’ And I did do that.”
Diggins and teammate Kikkan Randall made history four years ago with a gold medal in the team sprint, a historic moment that has raised the sport’s profile in the United States.
Prior to 2018, the Americans had never recorded a finish higher than sixth in a women’s race at the Olympics. This is the third Olympics for Diggins and she has been remarkably consistent while not finishing lower than seventh in any of her last eight Olympic races.
“I’m so grateful because this medal really belongs to the whole team,” said Diggins, a 2010 Stillwater Area High School graduate. “It’s taken so much from so many people. We need so much support and help and belief and cheering, and coaches and wax tags and volunteers. And it really means so much because it takes so much from so many people. I’m so happy and so grateful, really to be here. It’s been a lot of pressure and a lot of stress this year and a lot of COVID this year. And so to be here I think that makes it extra special, because it was so hard.”
Bill Koch is the only other American to medal in an individual cross-country skiing event. Koch brought home a silver medal in the men’s 30-kilometer race in 1976.
Jessie Diggins Olympics tracker
2022 results
Skiathlon 6th
Freestyle sprint 3rd
Upcoming schedule
Feb. 10 10-kilometer classic 1 a.m.
Feb. 12 4x5-km relay 1:30 a.m.
Feb. 16 Team sprint classic 3 a.m.
Feb. 20 30-km freestyle 12:30 a.m.
Diggins at the Olympics
Beijing 2022
15-kilometer skiathlon 6th
Freestyle sprint 3rd
PyeongChang 2018
Classical sprint 6th
10-kilometer freestyle 5th
30-kilometer classic 7th
15-kilometer skiathlon 5th
4x5-kilometer relay 5th
Classical team sprint 1st
Sochi 2014
Freestyle sprint 13th
30-kilometer freestyle 38th
15-kilometer skiathlon 8th
4x5-kilometer relay 8th
Contact Stuart Groskreutz at stuart.groskreutz@ecm-inc.com
