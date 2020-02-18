With precinct caucuses coming up on Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m., both major political parties announced the locations of each caucus for district 39.
This year, citizens will select candidates for State Senate in district 39, and for the Minnesota House of Representatives in districts 39A and 39B. District 39A includes part of Stillwater and areas north to Forest Lake. District 39B includes much of Stillwater and areas south to St. Mary’s Point. Senate district 39 encompasses both.
For Stillwater residents, the DFL Precinct Caucuses will happen at Mahtomedi Middle School for district 39A and Stillwater Middle School for district 39B. The GOP Caucuses will be at Forest Lake High School for district 39A and Stillwater Area High School for district 39B. All will take place at 7 p.m.
The caucus is where interested citizens help create the party platform and elect delegates to district, Congressional and state conventions, and participate in the process of selecting party candidates for the Minnesota legislature. Caucus attendees may introduce resolutions and be selected as precinct officers for the next two years.
The Minnesota presidential primary will be held on Tuesday, March 3, so precinct caucuses are no longer involved in the presidential candidate selection process. This year will be the first presidential nominating primary in Minnesota in nearly three decades.
For those who want to learn more about the ins and outs of the new presidential nomination primary system and precinct caucuses, the League of Women Voters of White Bear Lake Area are holding a special event on Saturday, Feb. 22 at the White Bear Lake City Hall from 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Michael Wall, voter outreach specialist of the Minnesota Secretary of State’s office, will be at the event to discuss the new voting procedures and ballot for the presidential nomination primary.
