To the editor:
At a recent school board meeting, the board listened to a lengthy report about a proposed new literacy curriculum for middle school and high school students. More than 30 district curriculum experts and teachers—some of our best and brightest—spent 18 months researching current best practices and pilot testing the strategy they chose with their students. Some teachers went to the podium to testify about the difference this program has made in their classrooms. They said they were delighted with the increased reading and engagement of their students.
Asked to approve an expenditure to expand the program to all secondary students, the board rejected it on a 3-3 tie.
Perhaps the most upsetting thing was that those who voted against the curriculum—Sarah Stivland, Tina Riehle and Liz Weisberg—said little to explain their votes. The teachers did not deserve the disrespect of having their efforts summarily dismissed.
Ever since that decision, the board members or their defenders have been on social media putting forth numerous questions and concerns about the proposed curriculum. These are legitimate questions and concerns. It’s only by having the board ask these questions that they fully understand—and help us understand—what the district is doing. It is unfortunate that questions and concerns were not addressed to the teachers and curriculum experts in an open school board meeting, especially since the board had access to the curriculum information weeks in advance of the board meeting where it was rejected.
I was glad to hear that the board will revisit this topic at an upcoming workshop. My thanks to the board for doing so. My only question is whether the board members will listen to the answers and take guidance from their own experts. There is a disquieting tendency for some on this board to act as though their thin Google knowledge is sufficient to second-guess the deep expertise of people who do this sort of work for a living. Doing so will not lead us forward as a district and will only widen the rift that already exists in our community.
Beverly Petrie
Stillwater
School board’s inaction fails both students and teachers
To the editor:
In last week’s letter to the editor, Zis Weisberg, the husband of Stillwater school board member Elizabeth Weisberg, defended the board’s failure to accept the secondary literacy curriculum recommended by the district’s own subject matter experts.
He has every right to defend, but is not exempt from the responsibility of understanding the process that brought the school board to the failed Nov. 14 vote. In his letter, some important facts were overlooked:
1. School board policy sets the process for district staff to evaluate and recommend new curricula. It’s a process that provides ample opportunities for questions and oversight. It’s a policy that was followed to the letter in this instance.
2. The curriculum review was conducted by respected curriculum and literacy experts and teachers, including two college-level literacy professors, one masters in curriculum design, one nationally board-certified teacher, two licensed reading teachers, a State semi-finalist for MN Teacher of the Year and nationally recognized journalism instructor to name a few.
3. The subject matter experts on the curriculum committee vetted multiple curricula before putting their recommended curriculum to trial. It was an 18-month process.
4. The objective testing Weisberg referenced in his defense was not feasible in the timeframe the committee had to provide their recommendations.
5. Demanding MCA test data as proof of effectiveness prior to approval is disingenuous, as meaningful test results could not be known for 3-4 years.
6. The data these experts could report from the pilot was how students, even the most reluctant readers, overwhelmingly gained more interest in reading and improved their understanding of concepts being taught.
Meanwhile, the district is forced to operate with grossly outdated curriculum. The school board has not yet specified what additional data they require to unite and act for the good of all students. It is the students who suffer most from this inaction.
In private and public sector organizations, decisions are made every day based on input from trusted subject matter experts. This is only possible when the leaders trust those they asked to make a recommendation. The school board majority failed to trust.
Alison Sherman
Woodbury
