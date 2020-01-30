Lily Lake turned into an outdoor curling center in Stillwater on Saturday, Jan. 25 as new and experienced curlers, young and gold, participated in the Second Annual Frozen Flannel Outdoor Curling and Bonspiel. In addition to the competition, Learn to Curl sessions were conducted on behalf of the St. Croix Curling Center. The bonspiel was conducted as part of the third annual Winterfest celebration, which was held in Stillwater from Jan. 18-26. (Gazette staff photos by Stuart Groskreutz)

