Lily Lake turned into an outdoor curling center in Stillwater on Saturday, Jan. 25 as new and experienced curlers, young and gold, participated in the Second Annual Frozen Flannel Outdoor Curling and Bonspiel. In addition to the competition, Learn to Curl sessions were conducted on behalf of the St. Croix Curling Center. The bonspiel was conducted as part of the third annual Winterfest celebration, which was held in Stillwater from Jan. 18-26. (Gazette staff photos by Stuart Groskreutz)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.