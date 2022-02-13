MARINE ON ST. CROIX — Nearly 200 skiers participated in the 50th Marine O’Brien Cross-Country Ski Race on Sunday, Jan. 30 at Marine O’Brien State Park.
This year’s event featured a 50-kilometer “adventure race”, which took racers through the state park, the Ansen Property and the Jackson Meadow trail system.
Connor Canfield of Richfield took top honors in the 50-kilometer race with a time of 2:59:39, ahead of runner-up Tyler Gilbert (3:01:10) of Minneapolis. Vivian Hett of Robbinsdale was the top female finisher in a time of 3:38:27, finishing alongside Jules Curry (3:38:27) of St. Paul.
In the men’s 25-kilometer freestyle race, Ben Creagh (1:11:11) of Birchwood Village finished about a ski-length ahead of Paul Cigan (1:11:12) and Hayward, Wis., and Conrad Phalen (1:11:12) of St. Louis Park. Maggie Bowman of St. Louis Park posted the top time in the women’s division at 1:17:31.
Margie Nelson of St. Paul claimed the top spot in the women’s 25-kilometer classic race with a time of 1:31:42. Bayport’s Rana Jaszczak followed in second with a time of 1:46.06 and Clara Wicklund of Marine on St. Croix placed third in 2:00:28.
Luke Nelson of Ramsey was the top finisher overall in a time of 1:28:05, ahead of Stillwater’s Benjamin Alcorn (1:30:04) and Ben Wicklund (1:31:06) of Marine on St. Croix.
Joseph Reiner (49:22) of Marine on St. Croix held off Chuck Nelson (50:20) of Lake Elmo and Matthew Kustritz (50:33) of Stillwater in the 12.5-kilometer freestyle race. Katherine Lenglet of Brooklyn Park was the women’s winner in a time of 51:28.
Emerson Ward of Afton cruised to a comfortable victory in the 12.5-kilometer classic race with a time of 43:45. Bill Callas (52:40) of Stillwater and Mark Trumper (52:55) of Stillwater followed in second and third.
In the women’s division, Stella Powell (52:02) of Marine on St. Croix held the top spot while Eloise Powell (53:20), also Marine on St. Croix, was the runner-up.
There was also a 6-kilometer wooden ski race, which was won by Brock Lundberg of Hudson, Wis., in a time of 31:39. Juli Hagstrom of Stillwater finished first in the women’s division with a time of 37:35 while Katie Brekke (43:04) followed in second.
All proceeds from the Marine O’Brien Cross-Country Ski Race benefit the St. Croix Valley Ski Club youth skiing program, which helps get more kids on skis and enjoying winter in the St. Croix Valley.
Race sponsors for this year’s event include: Joe’s Sporting Goods, Hammer Nutrition, Pioneer Midwest, Gear West, Mt. Borah, as well as local organizations River Market Community Co-op, Great Harvest Bread Company, St. Croix Chocolate Company, Marine General Store, Marine Folk School, and FruitShare.
Men’s 50-km classic (top 5)
1. Connor Canfield (Richfield) 2:59:39; 2. Tyler Gilbert (Minneapolis) 3:01:10; 3. Spencer Davis (Chaska) 3:02:02; 4. Craig Cardinal (Northfield) 3:07:34; 5. Ryan Sederquist (Leadville, Col.) 3:08:16.
Women’s 50-kilometer classic
1. Vivian Hett (Robbinsdale) 3:38:27; 2. Jules Curry (St. Paul) 3:38:27; 3. Sara Zimmerman-White (St. Paul) 4:15:59; 4. Annie Bunio (Minneapolis) 4:21:59; 5. Ellen Heine (Maple Grove) 5:25:54.
Men’s 25-km freestyle (top 3)
1. Ben Creagh (Birchwood Village) 1:11:11; 2. Paul Cigan (Hayward, Wis.) 1:11:12; 3. Conrad Phelan (St. Louis Park) 1:11:12.
Women’s 25-kilometer freestyle
1. Maggie Bowman (St. Louis Park) 1:17:31; 2. Mary Beth Tuttle (Pine Springs) 1:19:49; 3. Kierstin Andresen (Ironwood, Mich.) 1:25:01.
Men’s 25-km classic (top 3)
1. Luke Nelson (Ramsey) 1:28:05; 2. Benjamin Alcorn (Stillwater) 1:30:04; 3. Ben Wicklund (Marine on St. Croix) 1:31:06.
Women’s 25-kilometer classic
1. Margie Nelson (St. Paul) 1:31:42; 2. Rana Jaszczak (Bayport) 1:46:06; 3. Clara Wicklund (Marine on St. Croix) 2:00:28.
Men’s 12.5-km freestyle (top 3)
1. Joseph Reiner (Marine on St. Croix) 49:22; 2. Chuck Nelson (Lake Elmo) 50:20; 3. Matthew Kustritz (Stillwater) 50:33.
Women’s 12.5-km freestyle
1. Katherine Lenglet (Brooklyn Park) 51:28; 2. Kira Peterson (Blaine) 55:20; 3. Carissa Roach (Marine on St. Croix) 1:14:45.
Men’s 12.5-km classic (top 3)
1. Emerson Ward (Afton) 43:45; 2. Bill Callas (Stillwater) 52:40; 3. Mark Trumper (Stillwater) 52:55.
Women’s 12.5-kilometer classic
1. Stella Powell (Marine on St. Croix) 52:02; 2. Eloise Powell (Marine on St. Croix) 53:20; 3. Kathy Sanville (St. Paul) 1:05:33.
Men’s 6-km wood tour (top 3)
1. Brock Lundberg (Hudson, Wis.) 31:39; 2. Greg Richert (Forest Lake) 32:02; 3. John Jacobson (Minneapolis) 33:10.
Women’s 6-kilometer wood tour
1. Juli Hagstrom (Stillwater) 37:35; 2. Katie Brekke (Marine on St. Croix) 43:04; 3. Caroline Closmore (Minneapolis) 43:04.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.