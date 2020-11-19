It wasn’t a surprise given the rising COVID-19 cases, but Stillwater’s remaining fall sports teams and those gearing up for the winter sports seasons were altered dramatically following orders by Minnesota Governor Tim Walz on Wednesday, Nov. 18.
In accordance with the Minnesota State High School League, which oversees more than 500 of its member schools, the governor’s executive order will shut down league activities from Saturday, Nov. 20 through Friday, Dec. 18.
The decision resulted in Stillwater’s Class 6A football playoff game against Centennial getting pushed up to Friday, Nov. 20. That second-round match-up was originally scheduled for Saturday.
The Ponies (4-2) have not played since defeating East Ridge in the regular season finale on Wednesday, Nov. 11 to capture a share of the East Metro sub-district championship. The victory earned Stillwater a first-round bye as the top seed in Section 4AAAAAA. Fourth-seeded Centennial (3-4) defeated Lakeville North 36-14 in a first-round playoff game on Tuesday, Nov. 17, leaving the Cougars with just two days between games.
Normally the MSHSL requires three days between football games, but they changed that requirement during a conference call on Thursday morning.
“They allowed a two-day rest for football teams between games,” Stillwater Activities Director Rickey Michel said. “They wanted three before, but they contacted trainers and health professionals and it’s not alarming to have two days. They also allowed volleyball to have a fourth contest during the week, but it has to be done (by Friday).”
The Stillwater volleyball team played on Wednesday night and will close out its season with two more matches on Thursday and Friday before their season is halted early. The Ponies will travel to Forest Lake for the third-place match in the SEC playoffs on Friday.
“We’ll play on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and end up at 13 matches for the year,” Michel said.
As for winter activities, the season for dance team was already underway and several teams were scheduled to hold their first practices on Monday, Nov. 23. The starting date for additional teams was Nov. 30 and girls basketball was slated to start on Dec. 7 before the four-week “pause” was announced.
Michel was not surprised by Wednesday’s announcement.
“We kind of knew what to expect,” Michel said. “The only thing we didn’t know would be if we would be able to go on Saturday or have to finish on Friday.”
He said it was helpful that the decision was uniform across the state. Even before the governor’s order, some school districts had already shut down extra-curriculars after making the decision to transition to distance learning.
District 834 was planning to continue activities and athletics even after moving to distance learning at the secondary levels.
“To be brutally honest, I think it was great the governor came forward and did that,” Michel said. “He took a lot of the pressure off school administrators and school board members and superintendents. Really, if that’s what he wanted to happen in the long run, he should have stepped forward like he did. We weren’t surprised and I think we were actually happy somebody was going to step up and make that decision, but we’re also in a different group compared to the business owners and things like that.”
Pushing back the start of the winter season also impacts the outdoor sports like alpine and Nordic skiing.
The MSHSL did not offer guidance on any potential changes it might make on the back end to account for the winter sports starting late.
“Technically we can start on the 19th,” Michel said. “I would love it if they extended the seasons on the backside and winter season until March 24 and then we would not start until Jan. 4. That’s what I would do, but if they’re not going to extend the season lengths then I don’t want to put our kids at a disadvantage.
“There’s still time for them to decide over the next five or six days, but we all would like to know the decision as quickly as possible because we are going to have to rehash schedules, there’s no doubt about that.”
There are many variables and if the fall season showed anything it’s that patience and flexibility are necessary for trying to make things work in a pandemic.
“One of the things we learned at (Wednesday’s) meeting is they didn’t give us any timetables for are they going to restructure the start and end for winter sports,” Michel said. “To me, what we need to do is have a season for these kids and if it stops at sections, it stops at sections. If we can give them the maximum experience and still stay safe that’s what we need to do. I don’t think the goals for schools have changed, our No. 1 goal is to get kids active and participating whether that’s as athletes or musicians.”
The MSHSL is also being restrictive about what is allowed for athletes trying to prepare for the eventual start of the winter season.
“They went over what was decided and went over some of the things it included and wanted to give clarity on a couple of things,” Michel said. “There will be no open gyms and no captains practices and one of the things they brought up is that kids can’t work out with teammates unless it’s a member of their own family. I think it’s smart, but also how are we going to manage that with kids getting together as friends and working out together. They said it’s a rule, but what are the ramifications and we’re going to look for more on what could happen in that regard.”
With the sports getting pushed back at least until Dec. 18, it seems unlikely any games or events will be contested before the end of the year.
“I think they will stay firm on that and require eight practices before the first competitions, especially with a four-week pause where you can’t do anything and literally the only way to train and work out is at your home,” Michel said. “I don’t think they’ll budge on that and that’s for athlete safety. I don’t disagree with that at all.”
Stillwater did have five pods or team groups that were shut down for two weeks, with four of those at JV or lower levels. Michel said he was pleased — and most athletes and coaches — with what they were able to get out of the abbreviated fall season.
“I think big picture, especially at the varsity level for the programs, I think we got what we had hoped to get,” Michel said. “We were all on pins and needles and waiting for the next domino to fall, but for the most part we were fairly clean during the fall season.”
But the numbers have been increasing steadily in recent weeks.
“To me as a non-health professional, I think we got to this point before this past week,” Michel said. “I think people were slacking off and weren’t being diligent enough and that contributed to a few more cases. In our schools, we saw the number of students who contracted it over the last two weeks was far more than we saw during the first six weeks and part of that is kind of a reflection of society.”
He’s hoping a desire to get both youth and high school athletics going again will provide extra incentive for adults and kids to do what they can to limit the spread of COVID-19.
“We’re just being patient and flexible and when we get things started just be appreciative that we can get stuff going for kids,” Michel said.
Contact Stuart Groskreutz at stuart.groskreutz@ecm-inc.com
