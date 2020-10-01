Most of the Stillwater Harvest Fest and Giant Pumpkin Weigh Off has been cancelled, but the annual tradition of seeing who can grow the heaviest pumpkin continues.
The giant pumpkin weigh-off will begin at 10 a.m. Oct. 10 with Valley Access Channel broadcasting the event.
“We help attract pumpkins from all over the Midwest,” Buettner said.
This year, there will be more pumpkins than usual. Generally about 35 pumpkins show up, but because there are so many weigh off events that were cancelled.
Buettner estimated there may be 80 vying for the title of largest pumpkin.
The Harvest Fest would usually host a chili cook-off, beer garden, live music, kids costume parade, Seasonal food vendors, kid’s tractor pull, face painting and a pie eating contest, but all those events were canned due to the pandemic.
“All of this is so unfortunate, we usually have such a great time,” Buettner said.
Buettner said it was important to have one portion of the event go to have event continuation.
“So next year they’ll know they can count on our event,” “Hopefully next year we’ll be back to normal.”
Valley Access will provide coverage on channel 14 and it will be streamed live at the Harvest Fest’s Facebook page. www.facebook.com/stillwaterharvestfest.
The Stillwater Night to Unite has been cancelled because of the pandemic. The event was originally postponed from the first Tuesday in August until Oct. 6.
Contact Matt DeBow at Matt.DeBow@apgecm.com
