After reading the Nov. 19 Gazette Article, County creates employee incentive program, I was dismayed. “Washington County employees will receive a $500 incentive to get vaccinated against COVID-19, and up to 16 hours of sick leave available to them, should they need it to receive and recover from vaccination.”

I spoke with a Washington County employee in the Administration office. He explained that this is a way to get more County Employees vaccinated. He also stated that with new Occupational Safety and Health Administration Emergency Temporary Standards, Washington County would have to start testing non-vaccinated employees weekly as of Jan. 4, 2022, and it could get expensive.

We recently received our 2022, proposed property tax statement and a break down as to where the money is spent. There was nothing in there about the costs of this incentive plan, or the costs of weekly testing for non-vaccinated employees.

Gov. Tim Walz’s continued incentive program with a $200 gift card for children between the ages of 12 to 17 and a grand prize of a $100,000 scholarship, for five children, is another example of an incentive program costing the taxpayers of Minnesota a lot of money.

The vaccination is provided free: Why should we pay people to get vaccinated?

If the incentive program works in Washington County and a few employees get vaccinated, great, but with the new OSHA standards, the county will still have to provide weekly testing for non-vaccinated employees at the taxpayers’ expense!

Also, included in the new OSHA standards, facemasks will be required for non-vaccinated employees. The fine for each violation of any of these Standards is $13,653. Willfully repeated violations $136,532. If the Build Better Act is enacted the max fine could reach $700,000.

This is going to be an awfully expensive program for Washington County taxpayers, for a vaccination that is provided free of charge.

Washington County should make the vaccination a condition of employment. This could reduce the burden on taxpayers. I believe most people would get vaccinated if their jobs depended on it.

Jerry Wallerich

Stillwater

