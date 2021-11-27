To the editor:
After reading the Nov. 19 Gazette Article, County creates employee incentive program, I was dismayed. “Washington County employees will receive a $500 incentive to get vaccinated against COVID-19, and up to 16 hours of sick leave available to them, should they need it to receive and recover from vaccination.”
I spoke with a Washington County employee in the Administration office. He explained that this is a way to get more County Employees vaccinated. He also stated that with new Occupational Safety and Health Administration Emergency Temporary Standards, Washington County would have to start testing non-vaccinated employees weekly as of Jan. 4, 2022, and it could get expensive.
We recently received our 2022, proposed property tax statement and a break down as to where the money is spent. There was nothing in there about the costs of this incentive plan, or the costs of weekly testing for non-vaccinated employees.
Gov. Tim Walz’s continued incentive program with a $200 gift card for children between the ages of 12 to 17 and a grand prize of a $100,000 scholarship, for five children, is another example of an incentive program costing the taxpayers of Minnesota a lot of money.
The vaccination is provided free: Why should we pay people to get vaccinated?
If the incentive program works in Washington County and a few employees get vaccinated, great, but with the new OSHA standards, the county will still have to provide weekly testing for non-vaccinated employees at the taxpayers’ expense!
Also, included in the new OSHA standards, facemasks will be required for non-vaccinated employees. The fine for each violation of any of these Standards is $13,653. Willfully repeated violations $136,532. If the Build Better Act is enacted the max fine could reach $700,000.
This is going to be an awfully expensive program for Washington County taxpayers, for a vaccination that is provided free of charge.
Washington County should make the vaccination a condition of employment. This could reduce the burden on taxpayers. I believe most people would get vaccinated if their jobs depended on it.
Jerry Wallerich
Stillwater
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.