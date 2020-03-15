Grace Cote
Girls basketball
Senior sharp-shooter Grace Cote has provided a nice boost for the Stillwater girls basketball team during its run to the Class AAAA state semifinals.
The Mayville State University recruit drained five 3-pointers and finished with a season-high 19 points in Stillwater’s 83-37 victory over East Ridge in the Section 4AAAA championship game on March 5. Cote also hit four 3-pointers and totaled 16 points to go along with six rebounds and two steals in an 82-52 victory over Park Center in the state quarterfinals on March 11.
Gionna Carr
Girls basketball
The only starter for the Stillwater girls basketball team who did not appear in the state tourney a year ago, Gionna Carr contributed in several areas for the Ponies in their Class AAAA state quarterfinal victory over Park Center on March 11.
The 5-foot-9 junior scored five points and grabbed seven rebounds to go along with four assists and two steals against the Pirates. Carr also scored seven points and finished with a team-high seven steals in Stillwater’s lop-sided victory over East Ridge in the Section 4AAAA finals on March 5.
