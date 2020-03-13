Effective March 9, the Community Thread Connector Loop bus service will offer an additional one-hour long loop during its regular Monday service. The bus service runs every Monday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. between Stillwater and Oak Park Heights. The bus makes scheduled stops at housing complexes including Birchwood Townhomes, Rivertown Commons, Green Twig Apartments, Oak Park Senior Living, and Ann Bodlovick Apartments.
The bus seats 16 people and is handicap accessible. With a $3 all you can ride fare, riders may get on and off at any of the stops along the loop that includes shopping, healthcare and community services destinations. Riders may also request to be dropped off at additional retail destinations along the route. There are no signup requirements and riders of all ages and income levels are welcome to use the service.
“We anticipate seeing more people use the service now that the loops are one hour each and we have added another loop at the end of the day, allowing people more time to get their errands run and make it back home again,” said Sally Anderson, executive director of Community Thread.
The bus is in its second year of service. New supporters this year include Andersen Corporate Foundation, the City of Stillwater and the Greater Stillwater Area Chamber of Commerce. Returning sponsors are Allina Health – Courage Kenny Rehabilitation Institute, the City of Oak Park Heights, Lakeview Hospital and the Rotary Club of Stillwater.
Riders who live within 2 blocks of the route may request to be picked up at their home by calling DARTS at 651-234-2272 the week prior to the service. For more information or to see the two block radius, go to CommunityTheadmn.org or call Community Thread at 651-439-7434 for a schedule.
