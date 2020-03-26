Community Thread is matching volunteers to people in the Stillwater Area School District who are requesting assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic. They are also collecting gift cards for groceries and other essential supplies to help people throughout our community.
“Gift cards will be shared with people in need and volunteers who are willing to shop for those who are unable to do it on their own,” shares Jennifer Kmecik, volunteer center director at Community Thread. “We know there is a need and that people are looking for ways to help.”
VISA gift cards or gift cards to stores such as Aldi, Cub, Target and Walmart can be dropped off at Community Thread, 2300 Orleans Street West, Stillwater from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday – Friday. Gift cards should be left in the locked drop box located along the sidewalk on the east side of the building, where they will be collected daily.
If you or someone you know need assistance, please visit CommunityThreadMN.org to learn more and complete a Community Response Assistance Needed form. Volunteer information and registration can also be found on the Community Response page at CommunityThreadMN.org.
