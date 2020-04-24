Residents in the Stillwater Area School District will see school spirit celebrated in May.
The Pony Pride Project is distributing free Pony Pride flags to encourage Stillwater-area community members to show support of local students by “painting the town red.”
Three parents of students in the Stillwater-area school district organized the project: Dory Anderson of Stillwater Township; Kristie Smith, of West Lakeland; and Kris Olson of Stillwater. The Pony Pride Project is funded through a community donation and is not affiliated with Stillwater Area Public Schools.
The trio partnered with Michael Manore to develop the Pony Pride Project website. Manore leads This Is Stillwater, a collaboration with local students, teachers, and businesses exploring an innovative approach to understanding sustainability in the Stillwater community at thisisstillwatermn.org.
The Pony Pride Project began distributing flags on April 20, via a no-contact network of neighborhood captains who each placed a supply of flags outside their homes. Residents find their closest pick-up sites by visiting PonyPrideProject.org. Area business owners also can get a flag to display at their place of business from any neighborhood captain location.
“We couldn’t do this project without the participation of neighborhood captains throughout the St. Croix Valley,” said Smith. “Building the network has been easy, because this community is so excited to show support for our kids right now.”
People are encouraged to share their Pony Pride virtually, in two ways: visit PonyPrideProject.org to “pin” their flags on a map showcasing where flags are flying across the St. Croix Valley, and share photos of their flags on social media, with the tag #PonyPrideProject. These efforts will showcase Pony Pride displays throughout the district.
“Planting these flags seems a small thing,” said Olson. “But, collectively, it creates a visual and virtual wave of Pony Pride support throughout our community. In a time when we need to maintain distance, it’s a great way to come together.”
Area mayors have released official proclamations declaring May as “Pony Pride Month” as a way of supporting the project.
“Pony Pride runs deep through this community,” said Stillwater Mayor Ted Kozlowski, “and this project provides an opportunity for all of us to put a stake in the ground to show it and to share our support for kids and families.”
Oak Park Heights Mayor Mary McComber said, “These times have been challenging for district students, teachers and staff. As they all finish off this school year, we need them to see and feel our strong community support.”
“Our district has never been about a building, it is about a community,” said Afton Mayor Bill Palmquist. “We may be scattered now, but the resilience and perseverance shown by our teachers, administrators, students, and parents is inspiring. The lessons we are all learning about adapting and sharing will stay with us for years to come. Fly your Pony flags with pride this month!”
To identify neighborhood captains and spread the word, the Pony Pride Project worked with leadership of local parent-teacher organizations at Stillwater-area elementary and middle schools. For more information about the Pony Pride Project, visit PonyPrideProject.org.
