Lakeview Health Foundation’s 13th Annual Community Meeting will honor outstanding local health care professionals. The community is invited to nominate a Champion of Care from Lakeview Hospital or Stillwater Medical Group for the meeting to 9 a.m. March 25, 8 to 8:30 a.m. for a free virtual Breakfast for Champions to celebrate the patient care professionals.
“Every day, our health care colleagues and volunteers work to provide extraordinary care to our community members,” said Paul Erickson, executive director of Lakeview Health Foundation said in a press release from LHF. “Here is our chance to say thank you to those wonderful individuals whose dedication and patience make all the difference to someone being cared for at Lakeview Hospital and Stillwater Medical Group.”
There are two ways community members can participate:
Nominate a Lakeview Hospital or Stillwater Medical Group physician, medical support staff (nurse, patient-facing staff), non-medical support staff or volunteer. A panel of Lakeview Health caregivers will review the nominations, and Champions of Care will be selected for special recognition. Each nominated Champion of Care will be acknowledged at the Annual Community Breakfast. Nomination forms are available at http://bidpal.net/lhf2021bkfst
Register for the Breakfast of Champions event at http://bidpal.net/lhf2021bkfst. A $5,000 donation will be made to a designated Lakeview Health Foundation program in the name of each Champion of Care winner (and their nominator).
For more information, contact 651-430-4556.
