Nothing kills the mood on Valentine’s Day faster than a pending carpool pickup at 7:30 p.m. sharp.
Want to make a reservation for a romantic dinner? Better grab yourself a Butter Burger and a red velvet custard after basketball drop-off, but before basketball pick-up. Don’t worry, they deliver right to your driver’s side window. Fancy, full-service, fare.
Want to catch a romantic movie? Good news – you can watch Netflix from the comfort of the front seat on your laptop in the parking lot. Need snacks? No worries – a supply of popcorn is conveniently supplied right between the seat cushions. Mind the chocolate covered raisins, however- a bunny has been known to get nervous on the way to the vet.
Looking forward to a relaxing glass of wine? Will a sparkling water do? Nobody can detect (and proceed to announce at volume 10) the presence of alcohol on your breath faster than a twelve-year-old girl with a grudge for a late pick up. “Don’t worry, Coach. She finally arrived… the WINE made her late...”
Every parent knows, romance takes a back seat to open gym time on any given night and with four kids running the circuit…we have been celebrating Valentine’s Day with a heart-shaped pizza for about seventeen years in a row. Papa Murphy has consistently assumed the role of Cupid.
Valentine’s Day looks a little different when you become a parent. And by that, I mean, lazy. This “lazy” title is reserved for me, as my husband continues to prove he is a hopeless romantic. For many years, I have opened my eyes to a bouquet of roses and boxes of chocolate. And be still my heart when he wakes me up with a guitar in hand. I reciprocate with a…. card. Verbose, as you may imagine.
This year, I have decided to rally and give all my Valentine’s exactly what they want. Now, before you shield your eyes and crunch this article up for fireplace kindling, remember, I am a parent of four children. My bedroom fantasies include percale sheet sets with a 500 thread count or more and a whisper quiet ceiling fan. You are safe to continue reading.
While I am a sucker for “Conversation Hearts,” my teenage boys would rather talk over protein. Nothing says “I love you” like a five-pound burrito and a side of queso. Straight forward and no-nonsense, Chipotle is what their hearts crave.
My daughters are a little more difficult to impress. Both creatives, I fumbled with how to share my sentiment with girls who are too old for gimmicky toys and too young for jewelry or novel wine spritzers. A long time ago, my own mother shared good advice, “When in doubt, watch their behavior when they think nobody is looking”. Within moments it was clear what my daughters would love more than anything else for Valentine’s Day is a new TikTok dance…dedicated to them on social media from their own Mom!
For those of you who have not yet had the pleasure of experiencing TikTok (and are still able to enjoy a conversation with your child without the accompaniment of a complex hand-jive) I will elaborate.
TikTok is a social media app that allows users to produce, share and discover short music videos. It’s like a digital form of Karaoke without the mandatory shots of tequila and sticky microphone. Girls between the ages 10- 14 are FASCINATED by this app and spend hours imitating the fast-paced choreography (think a modern version of “Grease Lightening”) of top performers like Charli D’Amelio and Jacob Sartorius. I can only hope, when I put on my old dance leotard and post a lyrical dance video, they will look at me with as much admiration. Love you, gurls!
And for my husband, I know exactly what you want. Finally, I will give you the two-hour fantasy you have silently begged for with your puppy dog eyes since the first weekend we brought home our babies: uninterrupted access to…“Meet the Press” and a daytime nap. In that order. What can I say? After all these years, I know what you like.
Lazy for the win.
Marny Stebbins lives in Stillwater with her husband and four children. She is a staunch believer in early bedtimes, caffeine enhancement and humor therapy.
