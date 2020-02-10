When I was a young boy, I dreamt of traveling to every country in the world. Decades later, in 2011, I returned from Somalia having completed my childhood dream.
Since that time, I am frequently asked, “Where are you going next?”
In 2013, I got interested in some Atlantic islands. Some of these places, I had visited as countries such as Iceland and Cape Verde. I started to look at Madeira, the Azores and the Canary Islands which are all just off the coast of Europe as possible visits. Bermuda, which is just off the U.S. coast, then became a further possibility especially since my parents had honeymooned on it in 1946. Later, upon visiting these places, my interest in other Atlantic islands expanded. To give readers some understanding, there are over 6,000 islands within the Atlantic, 8,000 islands in the Indian Ocean, and 30,000 islands in the Pacific which means that you are only going to see a handful of them at best in a lifetime.
As for my visits, I found the Atlantic islands to be in many ways unique. Starting from the top and excluding Ireland and Great Britain, Iceland, located right in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean, was mostly just volcanic rock with some active volcanoes. Reykjavik, the capital, was prosperous but very expensive. A McDonald’s menu item at the time of my visit was twice the price that you would normally experience here in Stillwater.
Greenland, about 750 miles west of Iceland, greeted me with a great wall of compressed snow and ice. It was June and looked like the dead of winter. But then again along the very edge of the coast the normal spring (summer) runoff took the form of rivers, not streams running everywhere. It was an interesting phenomenon.
Next down were the Azores. This group of nine islands exists at about 2500 miles south of Greenland and thousand miles west of the coast of Portugal. The buildings there were well kept. All the houses were white and had orange roofs. It had a laid back community persona. In general it was pretty much on the ordinary for what you might expect to see as middle class European.
Madeira, on the contrary, 600 miles to the southeast from the Azores was pretty with its vegetation and affluent structures with a very enjoyable climate. It had many beautiful gardens. As for the Canary Islands further south by about 900 mile, I found them disappointing. I expected lush tropical settings. I saw a semi-desert surrounded by ocean. However, it had a large population (over 2 million) which gave it a strong European culture.
Bermuda on the other side of the ocean some 3000 miles away to the west and six hundred miles off the coast of North Carolina was very beautiful based upon flora, seascapes and distinct land features. Hamilton, the capital, was quite affluent as a result of its off-shore banking activities.
South from the Canary Islands by almost a 1000 miles was Cape Verde. It was pretty with its acacia trees and limestone rock features which look similar to the Virgin Islands. Sao Tome and Equatorial Guinea’s Bioko Island just off the “arm pit” of Africa in the Gulf of Guinea were both memorable. Sao Tome had a beautiful fort museum (Fort Sao Sebastiao) and shoreline. Bioko Island had a very lush tropical setting but was very corrupt partly due from the new oil discoveries at the time just off its coast and the societal temptations that that environment often brings.
On the other side of the equator or in the Southern hemisphere the Ascension Island was unusual partly because of its location in the middle of the South Atlantic (1000 miles off the coast of Africa and 1400 miles from South America). It initially looked like a piece of solid rock with scattered little rocks about, along with a desert surrounding. Upon examination it included, surprisingly a tropical mountaintop sufficient to grow lush plants including banana plants. An additional surprise was to find a totally sand/rock public golf course with no managed green vegetation. Finally, it had volumes of mosquitoes which is hard to get used too.
Further south by another 800 miles and surprisingly the most interesting place historically was St. Helena. This was the island where the Holy-Alliance (Napoleon’s enemies - Britain, Prussia, Russia and Austria) finally placed Napoleon after his second surrender just after the Battle of Waterloo in 1815. On St. Helena, he lived in a specially built home (Longwood) for almost 6 years before dying of stomach cancer. He was buried on the island for almost 19 years. In 1840, his body was exhumed and returned to Paris in a triumphant post death re-entry. He was then placed in the Les Invalides Museum in Paris — where his remains exist today.
Longwood is a museum and is a worth a visit. Additionally, St. Helena is the place where a young Edmund Halley (that´s right - Halley´s comet origin) performed some notable observations in 1676 including the initial mapping of the stars of the Southern Hemisphere. It is here were he got his beginnings. The observatory can quickly be seen with a little hike just off the main road.
The Falklands composed of 700 islands and over 3000 miles further south at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean just off the toe of South America looked like the Badlands of South Dakota with “white grass” except that they were surrounded by ocean. It had a constant wind and was normally cloudy. The City of Stanley, its only real city had many war memorials with many being the result of the Falkland War of 1982. Additionally, the Falklands do have penguins but nothing on the scale of Antarctica. One good thing was that the Falkland Islands do not have mosquitoes since that constant wind along with cool temperatures keep them away.
In many ways the Atlantic islands are safe and somewhat easy places to visit. The threat of malaria is nothing like that of the Indian Ocean. Though in terms of health concerns, Ascension, St. Helena and previously the Falklands do require evidence of medical emergency insurance as a requirement for entry. This can be purchased for about $40 per week. The Atlantic islands of themselves are not thousands of miles apart as are the islands within the Pacific Ocean, which makes many of them easier to visit.
In conclusion the Atlantic islands are expensive to see because of their air routing patterns. As an example you have to go to South Africa to get to Ascension Island. A better investment might be to visit countries on the continents where you have larger populations and thereby stronger culture identity. But like all things, you do not know this fact unless you have first experienced it. Additionally, you have to keep in mind that these islands are isolated specs within a massive ocean and it is this feature which makes them interesting.
John Rheinberger is a lifelong Stillwater resident, world traveler, community volunteer and friend of The Gazette.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.