To the young woman who politely asked if I needed help in the Target dressing room on Tuesday evening: Thank you. And my apologies.
I am sorry for any lingering fear you may have recently developed towards tired, middle-aged women with an armful of one-piece black swimsuits. Please interpret the awkward stream of sound effects, and occasional sobs of frustration, as normal “celebrations of womanhood.” I’m sure you know by now, healthy women come in all shapes and sizes. What you may not know, despite the hopeful propoganda, is there is no such thing as a “Miracle Suit” and this broken promise is, shall we say, “disappointing” at 9 p.m. after a rather indulgent Taco Tuesday. Ole.
While the forecast in Minnesota continues to be cold with a chance for more cold, my calendar tells me Spring Break is around the corner. And with happy plans for a warm escape comes the unhappy, but necessary job of swimsuit shopping.
This is not intended to be a body-shaming column. I think all shapes of bodies can look great (or terrible) in the right swimsuit. This, my friends, is merely a reflection of my own struggle to find appropriately constructed swimwear. I do not have a high bar. I am simply looking for swimwear that does not suggest I moonlight with a stage name or as a tour guide at a Manatee petting lagoon. So really anything with less fringe and less scales would be a good start.
Currently, I have a full length wetsuit in my shopping cart because it is the only option that meets all of my Spring Break swimsuit criteria.
First of all, it is a conservative shade of …black with metalic detail (if you count the 3 feet of zipper). “Mom, just make sure I can’t see you on the beach from the hotel window.” No neon. No reflection tape. Check.
By request of my teenage boys, it provides full coverage – and I mean Full. This neoprene casing has a mock turtleneck, so the money I would save on sunscreen alone makes it the most responsible swimwear choice. A wetsuit will not betray me when I bend over and pick up seashells and I can fall asleep sunbathing without the fear of overexposure. By the sun or my own moon.
There’s only one problem: the industrial zipper is in the back. For a woman who has had the pleasure of birthing four Midwestern-sized babies and also enjoys a proper Pina Colada on the beach (largely in response to the aforementioned “babies”) this, and this alone, immediately disqualifies a wetsuit as a suitable choice. There is not enough time in the day for me to waddle like a beached whale into a bathroom stall and finagle a 3-foot zipper down the back of my spine before I lose my … patience. It is asking for public humiliation if not medical intervention. In the very least, it ensures a housekeeping emergency.
And, God-forbid, somebody mistakes me as a qualified lifeguard. People would die. And I would still be in the bathroom.
This year, more than most, I am craving sunshine. Sunshine on the top of my head, the top of my knees, the top of my toes. My body misses the warmth and my mind misses the optimism that accompanies an afternoon full of golden heat and blue skies. I miss the sound of my kids giggling in the sand and bickering over the last Mountain Dew. I miss the comfort of heat, holding me quiet and content like a swaddled baby. I miss the feeling of a warm breeze across my shoulders …
“Mom, your legs look like biscuits in this light.”
“You mean, daylight?”
Perhaps I am asking too much of a swimsuit. Maybe full coverage is over-rated. Maybe neon is more fun. Maybe the only miracle suit you can count on is the one you are born with.
To which my teenage daughter replied, “Biscuits burn, Mom.”
If you are lucky enough to escape this winter, do yourself a favor and leave your self-concsiousness at home in wool socks. Let your biscuits breathe in the sunshine. Apparently, they need it.
Marny Stebbins lives in Stillwater with her husband and four children. She is a staunch believer in early bedtimes, caffeine enhancement and humor therapy.
