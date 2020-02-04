I like a good car jam and given the amount of time I spend driving kids around town, I feel my relationship with 90s hip hop should be allowed without judgement. When there is an eye roll, or a reach for the volume dial, I am quick to remind my kids they are always welcome to sit in the back seat and filter their Snapchat photos without interruption.
When a stranger rolled down his window and pointed his thumb down with disgust in the direction of my car this weekend, my ten-year-old daughter assumed it was a comment on my singing. Or my seat-dancing.
(Note: I have learned the words “lap” and “seat” are not interchangeable. My teenage sons nearly lost their lunch the day I accidentally made this word swap in front of an audience of girls in the back seat. If it wasn’t for the killer Salt-n-Peppa remix, I would have pulled over and demanded fresh air until the color returned to their pale little faces. I’m a good Mom like that.)
“Mom, you are singing too loud! Oh my gosh, he is pointing at you and telling you to roll down your window. DO.NOT.ROLL.DOWN.YOUR.WINDOW.”
Like any sane individual caught in a moment of vulnerability, I avoided eye contact to the best of my ability, and focused on the dashboard like I was responsible for a lunar landing. Still, he continued to tap on his window and point at me.
I caved and rolled down my window at the exact same speed my daughter sunk into her seat. Over her humiliated head, I heard the words, “Ma’am, you have a flat tire. I think you better pull over.”
“Thank God,” I hear whispered from the nether regions of the passenger seat. “I thought he saw you dancing.” Proof, a flat tire can be a gift.
I pulled into the nearest parking lot and assessed the situation: I have a flat tire. I have a child with me and my husband is out of town. It is below zero and I am dressed for a windy day, not a winter day. Oh, and I haven’t changed a tire since the summer of my freshman year of college when Salt-N-Peppa was a legitimate act on the radio.
And [sigh] I am in the Walmart parking lot.
The Walmart parking lot hosts a significant number of visitors for reasons other than shopping. RVs find respite from the road and…set up baby pools. Strangers meet to awkwardly exchange items listed on Craigslist and teenagers occupy empty hours with milk jug jousting and shopping cart races. I feel ill-equipped to join in the festivities with my flat tire and lack of kazoo.
I call my sons and expect voicemail. I expect excuses. I expect a request for Chicken In A Biscuit crackers.
Instead, the same boys who engage in daily battles over athletic socks and Gatorade provisions, show up like the National Guard.
“Just stay in the car, Mom. We’ve got this,” they say in tandem.
And just like that, in the miraculous back 40 of the Walmart parking lot, the baton was passed.
Perhaps because it is so unusual or maybe because it was with executed with such authority, but I recognized the importance of this moment as it transpired. Watching them work together with little more than a chest full of confidence and a shared vernacular of mumbles, I was acutely aware of our role reversal. They had become the caregivers.
I choked back tears knowing, from that moment on, we would be a new version of us. They, more capable in my eyes. I, more vulnerable, in theirs.
I wondered how many times I have stolen this opportunity from them in the past? How many times have I insisted on doing something myself or asking for a more reliable source of help right in front of them? How many times have I subconsciously protected my role as the caregiver in order to keep them small or keep me needed? I wondered how they felt on the ride home after taking care of their own Mom…
The radio was quiet on the way home and my daughter appeared relieved.
“That was a good day,” she said.
“It was?”
“Yes! It was an adventure!” she exclaimed.
“Worth a celebratory dance?” reaching for the radio.
“Let’s not ruin it, Mom.”
Marny Stebbins lives in Stillwater with her husband and four children. She is a staunch believer in early bedtimes, caffeine enhancement and humor therapy.
