Did you get a chance to check out the awesome snow sculptures downtown Stillwater? My family has created a legion of snowmen, snow dogs and even a caterpillar made of snow over the years, but they pale in comparison to the wonderful creations along the river. The cold snap we’ve been enduring has been rough, but it has kept the sculptures upright and looking wonderful. Warmer days are on the way. Hang in there.
Now those professional sculptors had snow brought in to create their works of art. But they certainly didn’t need it this year. Let’s go back to December. We picked up 19.8 inches of snow. We average 11.4 inches that month. And we were bombarded with 22.3 inches of snow last month. That was nearly a foot more than average, and it was enough to take over the 9th position on the snowiest January on record list. I’m certain your arms are as sore as mine from all the shoveling. We average 51.2 inches of snow for the entire season. We’ve already surpassed that total. I need an arm massage.
We do have a warming trend coming our way. Does that mean spring is coming early this year? Should I trust the hibernating rodent on what to expect? It shouldn’t surprise you that I am not a fan of Groundhog Day. If you put more stock in the shadow or lack thereof from Punxsutawney Phil than you do my forecast, you are truly old school. I did enjoy the movie Groundhog Day. But that’s Bill Murray. Here’s some fun trivia for you. Do you know who turned down the role before Bill accepted it for that movie? Drumroll please…Michael Keaton. It still would’ve been a good movie.
The seasonal outlook for the month shows the likelihood of colder than average temperatures along with near average snowfall. That’s close to how it played out with snow last February. But it was a very cold month. We dropped below average 11 nights. That is not normal. And neither was your heating bill. There will be cold days and nights this month. I just hope it remains comfortable on a few key days.
Valentine’s Day falls on a Tuesday this year. Do you celebrate? Do you consider it a Hallmark Holiday? I am a big romantic, but my favorite part about the holiday is the little candy hearts. I adore the phrases as well as the taste. I’m a sucker for the holiday candies. I consume bags of candy corn around Halloween, candy hearts this month and Peeps in the next few months. No wonder my dentist loves me. I keep her in business. I also hope it stays nice for the Frozen Bocce Ball Tournament at Brian’s Restaurant & Bar on the 18th, as well as the Stillwater Fat Tire Bike Rally on the 19th. The show will go on regardless, but why not hope for heat?
In next month’s article we will talk about the start of Meteorological Spring, Daylight Saving Time and if I prefer Peep bunnies or chicks. Stay sweet my friends.
Stillwater resident Chris Shaffer is chief meteorologist for WCCO-TV.
