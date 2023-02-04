Did you get a chance to check out the awesome snow sculptures downtown Stillwater? My family has created a legion of snowmen, snow dogs and even a caterpillar made of snow over the years, but they pale in comparison to the wonderful creations along the river. The cold snap we’ve been enduring has been rough, but it has kept the sculptures upright and looking wonderful. Warmer days are on the way. Hang in there.

chris shaffer

Stillwater Gazette columnist Chris Shaffer is chief meteorologist for WCCo-TV.

Now those professional sculptors had snow brought in to create their works of art. But they certainly didn’t need it this year. Let’s go back to December. We picked up 19.8 inches of snow. We average 11.4 inches that month. And we were bombarded with 22.3 inches of snow last month. That was nearly a foot more than average, and it was enough to take over the 9th position on the snowiest January on record list. I’m certain your arms are as sore as mine from all the shoveling. We average 51.2 inches of snow for the entire season. We’ve already surpassed that total. I need an arm massage.

