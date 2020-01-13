We have been surviving on leftovers and coffee since December 26.
This said, cold lunch this week looks like hangover fare in the kitchen of a sorority house.
“Mom, will red pepper quiche stay hot in a thermos? Do we have any more crostini for the bagel dip?”
You know their young taste buds have reached a saturation of culinary decadence when they pass on caramel corn for a morning snack. “No thanks Mom, I already packed the peppermint macarons.”
Somewhere between Christmas Eve and the blessed return to school, ham balls, funeral potatoes, tapenade and homemade fudge have transcended the dinner category and proven suitable breakfast options. How one can eat a slab of leftover prime rib at 6 a.m. I’m not sure, but, after hosting two straight weeks of holiday celebrations, I applaud any form of self-sufficiency in the kitchen.
Tupperware towers stretch so far back in the refrigerator I’m sure there is a door to Narnia lurking behind the mustard bottle or hot pepper jelly. I’m convinced Mr. Tumnus wished me a Happy New Year last Tuesday before he graciously passed me a Gatorade with a wink and a wiggle of his little tail.
Mr. Tumnas or a well-fed squirrel…
In preparation for the holidays, my back porch transforms into a supplementary refrigerator. Tins of cookies and fudge are tucked beneath wicker chairs and hibernating lacrosse bags like a doomsday supply of food completely void of nutrition but brimming with instant gratification. End of days would be short, but sweet.
It is common knowledge in our home, leftovers are fare game, but you must ask permission to eat any food found in the porch. Fridge: Green Light. Porch: Yellow light. (Uncle Jim’s Mini Fridge: Red Light. DO NOT RISK BLACK LIGHT).
Last week, I came home to a cookie massacre in the back porch. Every. Single. Tin. Empty. Not a single Peanut Butter Blossom, Spritz, Gingersnap, or beloved cut-out cookie survived.
Naturally, I approached those in the house who can eat their weight in cookies in one sitting: my teenage boys. Their story has left me both, traumatized and impressed.
My fifteen-year-old son explained:
“I walked out to the porch to grab a soda and saw a squirrel sitting on the cabinet eating cookies out of the cookie tin. Like, stuffing his face, Mom. I yelled at him and he didn’t move. I threw a boot at him and he ducked. He wasn’t right”.
Note: The amount of similarities this story has to me eating Oreo truffles while watching Outlander, is nothing short of uncanny.
“Are you serious? You want me to believe a squirrel busted through our screen door, opened the tins of cookies and continued to scarf down the contents while you through boots at him?”
Again, this rolled off my tongue a little too easily. Almost like I had dreamed of the opportunity to unabashedly devour the cookie reserves…
“Yes! I grabbed the baseball bat when he started hissing! I think I hit his hind leg on the way out of the door…check out the screen!”.
There, blowing in the wind, the screen waved slowly between the outside world and the cookie bunker. Two streaks of green frosting running down the grid…
If that doesn’t scream Happy New Year, I don’t know what does.
Perhaps 2020 is the time to indulge in all the things we have been squirreling away for a more important day, a more reasonable time, a more auspicious audience. Maybe this new era calls for us to ignore the yellow light, offer up our best conversations and give voice to the fears and future we have swallowed with insecurity and privilege. Maybe it’s time to leave nothing but streaks of frosting in our wake…
I am told, we are down to artistry cheese and ketchup in our refrigerator. It’s time to make something new.
Marny Stebbins lives in Stillwater with her husband and four children. She is a staunch believer in early bedtimes, caffeine enhancement and humor therapy.
