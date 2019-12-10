The angels on our Christmas tree need a shave and a hot shower.
Somewhere between the realms of glory and the third branch down from the Christmas Tree star, our collection of miniature angel ornaments, dressed in the traditional regalia of gossamer gowns, golden halos and iridescent wings, appeared to have enjoyed a few too many hot toddies. Wings are bent, halos are crooked, and they have, what appears to be a 5 o’clock shadow in the works. I won’t be surprised if I find a pack of miniature Harley’s parked behind the Gingerbread House and I’m sure the tallest angel has a tattoo on her ankle that was not visible last Christmas Eve. From their disheveled appearance, one can only imagine they made a visit (far)South during the off season and are returning to work with, let’s just say, a new song in their heart. And perhaps a craving for Taco Bell.
Our family decorated our Christmas Tree this weekend and it was just like a scene from a Hallmark movie. Bing Crosby crooned on the radio, a fire crackled in the fireplace, the dog was snuggled up in a red knit sweater next to a tray of gingersnaps and my teenagers, content with hours away from their phone, drew festive mustaches on all the angels faces with a black marker…
Note: Clorox wipes fail to remove black Sharpie marker mustaches from acrylic ornaments, but a fist full of steel wool will scratch the surface just enough to leave behind a little sacred scruff. The angel Gabriel seems to have transformed into a sexy lumberjack who fell, face- first, into a bowl of hot soup: rough on the edges but surprisingly fragile upon close inspection. Its hard to tell if his perfectly round lips are singing in triumph or screaming in pain.
Tis’ the season to enjoy the detours.
I am the first to admit, I have expectations at Christmas, some more reasonable than others. I have been known, for safety purposes, to “adjust” the ornaments on the tree after the kids go to bed. Everyone knows you do not put glass ornaments on the bottom branches of the tree, but few understand the long standing rift between the snowmen and the ballerinas – each requiring their own designated territory if to avoid an unbalanced splash of pastel amidst the bold red and green of Santas and reindeer.
I hide the good cookies. I bake an exorbitant amount of Christmas cookies in the weeks leading up to Christmas and then seal them in Tupperware containers and hide them inside pillowcase in the linen closet (DO NOT TELL MY KIDS). Christmas morning, we will either have clean sheets and a plate of crumbs, or trays full of cut-out cookies and lots of laundry. I vote laundry.
I color code the wrapping paper. Metallic silver and gold for kids, traditional plaid for one side of the family and polka-dot for the other. Plain red paper for Christmas morning. Gift bags for teachers, friends and hostess gifts. Invisible tape, no exceptions.
I want Christmas to be “right.” I want to honor existing traditions and insert enough sugar, board games, matching pajamas and food on a toothpick to start new ones. I want to bring all the magic to our home, including family, stories, ham balls and Brandy slush.
But, in reality, Christmas magic seems to appear in the unexpected moments rather than anything I prepare. Its eating with candy cane chopsticks, holding hands with Grandparents in church, playing charades with toddlers, singing “Silent Night” with the puppy, exchanging Bad Santa jokes, and tripping in snowbanks while sharing cookies (the good ones) with neighbors. Its watching my youngest lean over and kiss baby Jesus in the Nativity Scene while she thinks no one is watching.
These authentic moments of joy have a habit of showing up in the least expected places, the detours, the unprepared paths, which perhaps, is just as it should be as we celebrate an infant King born in a stable rather than a palace.
I will embrace the newly organized gang of angels and their unconventional facial hair as a reminder: we come to the Christmas season as we are- imperfectly wonderful. And it is still magical.
Marny Stebbins lives in Stillwater with her husband and four children. She is a staunch believer in early bedtimes, caffeine enhancement and humor therapy.
