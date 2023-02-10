Hong-Raingardens in Stillwaterbw.jpg

Nature is a fickle companion, sometimes warm and nurturing, other times cruel and callous. It is ever changing and unpredictable, and yet highly successful at raising a large and raucous family of 8 billion humans, 3 trillion trees, 3.5 trillion fish, and 20 quadrillion ants (give or take a few). 

Thanks to our intelligence and ingenuity, we humans have become master manipulators of this world. Much like the raccoon who gets its hand stuck in a jar because it’s unwilling to release its treasure, however, we run into problems when we set aside that intelligence in favor of quick and “easy” solutions that give use short term gratification at the expense of long-term sustainability. 

Angie Hong
