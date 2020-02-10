I am a 16-year-old climate activist. I learned about global warming and climate change in second grade. My teacher nonchalantly informed us of humanity’s impending doom from greenhouse gases collecting in the atmosphere and ocean.
Yet the adults around me did not seem to care. So my fear went dormant until age 13, when I saw a documentary on the 1930s Dust Bowl and the similar destruction we are doing to the planet. So I asked myself, Why is no one talking about this? Why are adults chipping away at my future and the lives of many around the world?
We should not be the generation that seals humanity’s fate with irreversible climate change. The answers are there, humanity is not helpless, we just need to advocate for political and social change. Bills addressing the climate crisis should be bipartisan. This should be a priority.
Standing recently at the checkout line at Costco, seeing all the plastic, foam and unnecessary packaging items, I started to cry. Those granola bar wrappers will not break down for a thousand years. All this trash might end up on a Pacific Island. Will that bottle become an assemblage of microplastics that will starve birds to death?
I am working on zero-waste living and minimizing my carbon footprint. I make my own recycled paper and purchase reusable materials to replace single-use plastics, but my actions alone will not fix the problem.
Last fall, I started a Climate Corner in Stillwater. Friday at 4:30 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m., I stand at the corner of Myrtle and Third Street by Trinity Lutheran Church after school with my signs. Climate Corner is inspired by an organization that aims to connect small climate crisis protests to bring the issues to the people’s doorsteps. Each Climate Corner happens weekly, does not disrupt local businesses, and is peaceful.
Some people ask me why I choose to stand out in the freezing cold, telling me, “The cold shows that climate change is not real,” so I tell them why it is. There are differences between weather and climate; fossil fuels are not only harmful, but replaceable; corrupt leaders are paid off by fossil fuel corporations to claim the climate crisis is not real.
Simple conversations like this in communities throughout the United States will spark change. When I talk about the climate crisis, it causes people around me to make changes. Every person begins to take responsibility, like a “butterfly effect.”
Climate Corner is primarily youth-led, but every single human being should get involved.
My Stillwater Climate Corner is pretty empty when I show up. But I am hopeful that the
Stillwater community, an incredibly connected and caring place, will unite to help save our world. Visit tinyurl.com/climatecorner-com
Mia Vaughan is a junior at St. Croix Preparatory Academy and a volunteer for Sustainable Stillwater MN. SustainableStillwaterMN.org
