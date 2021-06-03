Follow these tips for lush healthy lawn
I want you to want me…to give you five cheap tricks for a healthier, happier lawn! (Do we still call this a Dad joke if I am a Mom?)
It is the last week of school, Memorial Day is just around the corner, and our lawns and gardens are green and growing quickly.
A lawn is a quintessential American space to lounge and play, but can actually become an ecological desert if we begin to think of our grass as a green carpet instead of a living system.
It is estimated that American lawns use 9 billion gallons of water per DAY; 3 million tons of fertilizer per year; and 30,000 tons of pesticides per year. So, what can you do if you want a beautiful, healthy lawn that is safe for your kids and pets, but you don’t want to spend a lot of money and you don’t have a lot of time?
For more information about healthy lawns,visit www.mnwcd.org/lawn-care. There are instructions for how to create bee-lawns and low-mow lawns and resources including the Blue Thumb Guide to Year-Round Yard Care, instructional videos, and What to Ask for from Your Lawn Care Provider. Head to www.bluethumb.org/turf-alternatives to learn about pollinator lawns and perennial groundcover, and see example photos from local yards.
This summer, Brown’s Creek Watershed District will also host a free online workshop on Wednesday from 6 to 7:15 p.m. During the seminar, speakers will share best practices for mowing, irrigation, weed management, and fertilization, with a focus on strategies to keep your grass green without polluting our water or endangering children, pets and wildlife.
Presenters include Paul and Karen Richtman from the University of Minnesota Master Gardener program and Brown’s Creek Watershed District, and myself. RSVP at tinyurl.com/healthylawns21.
Angie Hong is an educator for East Metro Water, a local government partnership with 25 members - www.mnwcd.org/emwrep. Follow her on YouTube or TikTok at “MN Nature Awesomeness” or contact her at 952-261-9599 or angie.hong@mnwcd.org.
