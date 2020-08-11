Did you know a group of flamingos is called a “Flamboyance?”
When you think about it, it’s hard to imagine a more well-suited description for a pack of naturally neon creatures. A flamboyance of flamingos is a group of unapologetically pink birds, far too tall to be standing on one pencil thin leg and showcasing a neck that is both graceful in shape and unnaturally flexible for use. Flamingos must be the product of God’s smirk, a playful collection of colors and pieces that remain unparalleled in the world (with the exception of the New York City Rockettes - and I would bet my feathers these ladies can throw down a storm of hot pink boas while standing on one leg when given the opportunity to do so .)
Flamboyance. I love it when words make sense.
One may argue, just as natural an application, is a group of grown women wearing matching hot pink leopard-print pajamas in the middle of the lake with matching sun hats and tropical Bellini cocktails. And a fleet of little matching birds in their wake. Theatrical? Yes. Graceful? Not so much.
Flamingos were the theme of this year’s annual Girls’ Weekend. And, as expected, it was nothing short of “Flamazing.”
Every summer, my mother plans an extravagant theme weekend for all the girls in the family to gather and relax. No matter what the theme, it is the most coveted four days of the year as it is uninterrupted girl time, without pesky brothers and Dads (although a Grandpa has been occasionally spotted and put to work behind the wheel of a speedboat.) This spring, when I discovered my girls squealing with excitement amidst a cloud of hot pink feathers and glitter on our front stoop, destroyed envelope shreds in hand, I knew we were in for something special (or I had just unknowingly stumbled into another odd TikTok video.…).
The invitation read: “Let’s Flammingle!” A 3D flamingo stood up on one leg when you opened the invitation. My mother should have been in theater.
Every attendee is asked to bring only two things to the event: a dish to share and talent to perform (or forgive, in my case). Matching attire is provided. Bad puns are expected. As you can imagine, things get silly pretty quickly when you drink “Flock Tails” while standing on one leg. In feathers. And I will tell you, my lung capacity was tested when my seven-year-old niece exclaimed “Well, Flock Me!” when given the largest slice of flamingo cake. I am still recovering from laughter.
In preparation for our flock, my Mom transforms their lake home. A tropical stage is set up for the Family Talent Show (think pink fringe), a three foot flamingo with a cascade of hot pink feathers graces the dining room table, pink flamingo lights blink from the fireplace mantle and a family of inflatable flamingos float carelessly in the hot tub. The bathroom towels are pink. The doughnuts have flamingo necks and pink paper straw legs. We paint flamingos, bake flamingos, and float like flamingos. Together we are one heck of a flamboyance.
The entire weekend is completely over-the-top, hot pink, indulgence. It is ridiculous-little-girl-and-big-girl-giggling-in-the-sun-fun. With humor and thoughtfulness, my Mom outshines her previous theme, every single year.
But, as always, my favorite part of the weekend is when my Mom calls each of her little birds, one by one, into her room for the “Interview.” For nine years now, my Mom has been keeping a journal dedicated to Girls’ Weekend, each year capturing a snippet of their personality and an outline of their handprint. And somehow, despite all the pink splendor and pink feathers and pink sugar, this small tradition is the most delicious slice of the weekend. In the nest of Grandma’s treehouse, each Granddaughter is reminded of wonderful it is to be unique and loved. She is reminded of how important it is to belong to each other.
There are times when we all feel we are the ugly duckling, times when we feel unseen or unheard. But we always walk away from Girls’ Weekend standing tall. That is the Flamingo way.
I love my flock and will forever be grateful for these days devoted to celebration and connection. They say, birds of a feather flock together. We wouldn’t have it any other way.
Marny Stebbins lives in Stillwater with her husband and four children. She is a staunch believer in early bedtimes, caffeine enhancement and humor therapy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.