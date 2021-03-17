In college, I had a roommate who insisted the best hangover remedy was a breakfast of toasted sardines and saltines. And as if this antidote weren’t already offensive enough to induce instantaneous vomiting, she also made a habit of clipping her toenails at the kitchen table on Sunday mornings.
To this day, when I hear the “snap” of the toenail clipper, I smell burning fish. Had it not been for my husband, I’m afraid all four of our children would have grown hooves worthy of truffle-rooting by now.
At the time, I considered the Sunday sardines living situation a real upgrade from my previous dorm room option. By day, my freshman roommate was a lovely girl from rural South Dakota who was quiet, hardworking and considerate. By night, however, she transformed into a commanding — and somewhat terrifying — misplaced cowhand.
Without warning, I would commonly wake up to her yelping in my face “We’ve got to go! Get the horses out of the barn! Get the horses out!”
The first time I experienced this cowboy cluster, I literally thought these directives were some sort of South Dakota lingo for sneaking a rugby player out of our (not-so-strictly) monitored dorm room. I fully expected a figure of authority to open our door with a glowing flashlight and Bible.
It wasn’t until she scuttled behind the mini fridge and “squatted in the barn” I realized she was dead asleep. And we would need a new carpet remnant.
There was a 4 a.m. roundup at least once a month and it wasn’t until spring semester that she mastered the five-gallon pickle bucket “outhouse.”
Playfully, I called her “Chaps” and to this day, she insists it is in reference to her extensive lip gloss collection. I assure you; it is not.
I am well aware, I spent plenty of time making my own apologies for ill-advised decision making.
“I’m sorry I poured your shampoo down the drain and refilled it with Vodka.”
“I’m sorry I impersonated you with a Minnie Mouse accent when your professor called.”
“I’m sorry about your foot; I don’t play darts much.”
“I’m sorry he had face paint on. I didn’t know he was your brother.”
Nov. 1 always seemed to arrive with a scandal.
By the time one graduates from college, most of us have endured and bad roommate or two and some of us, ahem, have behaved badly ourselves.
However, one hopes, by the time we have our own families, the situation will be corrected. In our own homes, we will insist on mutual respect and boundaries. In our homes, we will practice cleanliness and order.
If wishes were horses, beggars would ride. (And cowgirls would never need a five-gallon bucket…).
Earlier this week, I discovered a half gallon of mint chip ice cream on the floor of the shower. Spoon included.
Which begs the question, “How self-indulgent can one be?”
At least a half-gallon full, it appears.
Over the weekend, I chanced upon a pair of muddy boots stashed under the couch. Wasn’t hard to find, I just followed the brown trail all the way from the backyard (aka dog pasture) … to the family room. I am unwilling to investigate the droppings, but I suspect these boots have seen more than one cow pie.
Yesterday, I fished a black tube sock out of a toilet. I do not have the heart or stomach to ask a single question.
My roommates and I have been sharing the same space for many months and I’m afraid the established boundaries are about as effective as an old, weathered fence. You can laugh at it, and it falls down without much fight.
The truth is, in addition to some fresh reminders, we could all use a little more space and a lot more sunshine.
Our lives have been overlapping for so long, the boundaries are beginning to blur, and humor is proving more helpful than criticism. It’s either laugh or cry at this point and I am choosing to laugh.
These are the days stories are made and nobody tells stories about how put together our lives are. We need the sardines, the cowgirls, the soggy ice cream buckets, and the floating socks. We need the five-gallon bucket.
These days are too heavy without the buoyancy of laughter and I pray, someday we will feel free and light enough to laugh again.
So, meet your cowgirls with patience, your sardines with courage. Soon we will have fresh air.
