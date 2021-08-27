Former Stillwater girls hockey standout Olivia Arkell has joined the University of Minnesota women’s hockey program as a fifth-year player for the 2021-22 season.
Arkell, a 2016 Stillwater Area High School graduate, joins the Gophers after four successful seasons at Hamline University while playing for coach Natalie Darwitz. Earlier this summer, Darwitz and assistant coach Jake Bobrowski left Hamline to become assistant coaches at the U of M under head coach Brad Frost.
Darwitz guided the Pipers for six seasons and compiled an 88-41-14 record, including trips to the NCAA Division III Frozen four in 2017-18 and 2018-19.
Darwitz also has history with the Gophers where she played on two NCAA national championship teams and finished as the program’s all-time leading scorer with 246 points in just 99 career games.
Arkell, meanwhile, is a defenseman who totaled 14 goals and finished with 42 points in four seasons. She scored four goals in just six games during the pandemic-shortened 2020-21 season. As a junior, Arkell led the Hamline defensemen in assists (16) and points (22).
“Olivia played for coach Darwitz and coach Bobrowski at Hamline and they speak very highly of her play, but more importantly of her character,” Gophers coach Brad Frost said in a press release. “Olivia will be a great addition to our program.”
Arkell played in 76 career games for Hamline. She was named to the CCM/AHCA All-American Second Team and earned a spot on the MIAC All-Conference Team as a junior. During that season, she led the team in plus/minus at plus-33 and was a part of a defensive unit that allowed just 1.62 goals per game. Arkell’s 42 points currently ranks 21st in Hamline history.
• While one former Ponies player leaves the Hamline program, another is slated to join the squad. Recent Stillwater graduate Morgan Wohlers, an all-conference performer who helped lead the Ponies to their first state tournament since 2009, is expected to join the program as a freshman this fall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.