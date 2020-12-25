Time’s up! Hands up everyone! Put down your spatula, or tape dispenser, or canister of aerosol flocking spray and step away from your To-Do List.
Empty your online shopping carts and for goodness sakes, kiss any dreams of a Christmas card goodbye (even if you did have a decent photo of the kids not looking at a screen, you couldn’t get stamps this late in the game anyway). You can just go ahead and throw away that Kohl’s cash stuffed into the coin purse of your wallet (no, they won’t let you redeem it next time) and its time to admit the stockings may have been thrown out after their ill-advised part in last year’s midnight streak to the hot tub. Consider it a casualty of late-night festivity and hang some old tube socks up on the mantle without guilt.
If you do not already have a can of Campbell’s cheese soup in your cupboard, you are going to have to bring something other than Aunt Jan’s funeral potatoes to this year’s holiday brunch. This is just fine. Consider any complaints a compliment and remind them if funeral potatoes were an integral part of the Christmas celebration, the wise men would have brought a 9x13 pan of it to the stable. No cheesy potatoes = no problem.
Whether your Christmas list is full of tidy red checkmarks or has been abandoned in the couch cushions since the first episode of the Queen’s Gambit aired, it is just fine. Whatever is done is enough. Whatever is not done, is unnecessary. This year, however we meet Christmas Day, is enough. As is the case for most of 2020, this holiday will not be a version of what we have previously known. It’s untimely, inconvenient and downright unfortunate, but I’m struggling with Joy these days. I recognize this sounds like something my teenage daughter would say about a dramatic chat room, but these words appear the best dress for the occasion. I can feel the gentle wash of gratitude and the warm hug of nostalgia, but I am out of practice with the flood of Joy. In my heart, unadulterated Joy has been on hold. Joy has been safely tucked into bed until the wind bends away from the front door and the shutters stop their shaking.
How do you celebrate the most joyous time of year without the propensity for Joy? What happens when the trumpets of Christmas morning are missing? What can we expect for a Christmas that feels…incomplete?
Nothing. And Everything.
There is nothing we can do to prepare for a Christmas morning without our loved ones. Grieving is not something easily packed away until a more convenient date. Grief swallows us whole, consuming all that is in it’s wake, including morning laughter, dorky matching pajamas and silly, Santa bobbleheads. Grief does not discriminate, but seeps into and dims whatever the heart is experiencing — even if what we are experiencing is good. Grief will be there, sitting too close to us by the Christmas Tree, reminding us last year was different. Last year was better. Not unlike your Uncle Bert after a few glasses of Brandy Slush.
But also, I imagine Grief’s longtime companion, Hope, will arrive. Hope will hold our hand by the crackling fire and direct our gaze to the first ornament we hung on our first Christmas tree. Hope will remind us we have done hard things before and we have survived. Hope will encourage us to read the Christmas Story (with the voices), the instructions for the Barbie Dreamhouse with the DIY elevator, and the kitchen timer for the Christmas quiche. Hope shows up with a sleeve of AA batteries, strong coffee and says, “Hang in there. We got this… All of this. Next year will be different. Next year will be better”. Not unlike your Aunt Betsy after a few glasses of Brandy Slush. The real beauty is we will show up Christmas morning in whatever fabulous or sad fashion we can muster, and it will be enough. Even if there are not cymbals of Joy. Even if fear shows up uninvited. Grief might be there, but I pray Hope will too. We know, God will meet us where we are.
Have yourself a merry little Christmas. Let your heart by light. This is enough for all of us.
Marny Stebbins lives in Stillwater with her husband and four children. She is a staunch believer in early bedtimes, caffeine enhancement and humor therapy.
