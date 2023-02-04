The Washington County Historical Society announces that “The Kid” starring Charlie Chaplin has been selected for this quarter’s Black & White Movie Night. The film will be shown on Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 7 p.m. at the Washington County Heritage Center, 1862 South Greeley Street, Stillwater,

Released in 1921, “The Kid” was Charlie Chaplin’s first full-length film running just over one hour. In addition to being the star, Chaplin also directed the film, composed the score, and released it under his own company, Charlie Chaplin Productions. Chaplin’s character “The Tramp” discovers an abandoned child in a car with a note attached from its mother, pleading for the child to be cared for by whoever finds him. The Tramp is initially hesitant but decides to raise the child. Their resulting adventures inspire many laughs and make for a heartwarming story. The title card for the film reads, “A picture with a smile - and perhaps, a tear.”

