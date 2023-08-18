Vince Arrigoni presents the first-place ribbon in the boys 5-6 year-old age group to Will Schmiesing following the Stillwater Elks Lodge #179 Batter’s Up Batting Challenge on Sunday, Aug. 6 at Stillwater Area High School. (Contributed photo)
Ron Fredkove, left, and John Oertel congratulate 7-8 year-old age group winner Alex Quinn on his victory in the boys 13-15 age group during the Stillwater Elks Lodge #179 Batter’s Up Batting Challenge on Sunday, Aug. 6 at Stillwater Area High School. (Contributed photo)
Dan Bylander, left, and Mark Olien congratulate Evan Milby on his victory in the boys 13-15 age group during the Stillwater Elks Lodge #179 Batter’s Up Batting Challenge on Sunday, Aug. 6 at Stillwater Area High School. (Contributed photo)
