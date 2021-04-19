Washington County Parks will have free entry for Earth Day, April 22, and for National Get Outdoors Day June 12, as well as the Friday after Thanksgiving.
Earth Day is an annual event recognized on April 22 to demonstrate support for environmental advocacy and protection. First designated in 1970, it is now celebrated around the world. Washington County Parks are designating April 22 as an annual free day to visit the parks without purchasing a vehicle permit.
Held every year since 2008, National Get Outdoors Day is a day intended to inspire and motivate communities to get outside for a healthy and fun day of outdoor adventure and to celebrate nature exploration. Washington County Parks will designate the second Saturday in June as a free day to visit county parks without purchasing a vehicle permit. This will replace Explore Your Parks Day, which had traditionally been the first Saturday in June.
The Friday after Thanksgiving is traditionally the busiest shopping day of the year, and several outdoor agencies waive entrance fees to encourage the public and communities to spend more time in the outdoors. Washington County Parks will designate the Friday after Thanksgiving as a free day to visit county parks without purchasing a vehicle permit.
For information on county park’s locations and hours, see the county website at co.washington.mn.us and search “parks.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.