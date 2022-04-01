Jeff and Jenny Cates have traveled far and wide while keeping pace with their youngest son’s hockey career, but the latest road trip was measured in minutes instead of hours.
It was just a short jaunt for the family and the countless supporters on hand for Noah Cates as he made his NHL debut with the Philadelphia Flyers in their game against the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday, March 29 in St. Paul.
It was a road game for the Flyers, and an eventual 4-1 loss, but Cates was feeling the hometown love from family and friends from the St. Croix Valley and beyond.
“Just seeing my teammates on the glass and the Stillwater kids and my family and friends and then skating out for starting lineups and just being down at the X, that was incredible,” Cates said. “I was a kid in the stands watching those guys and now I’m on the ice.”
It was the high point of a whirlwind few days for the 2017 Stillwater Area High School graduate, who signed with the Flyers just one day after his senior season with the Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs ended in a loss to Denver in the Loveland Regional Finals on March 26. Two days after that, he was making his first professional start against the team he grew up watching at the Xcel Center.
Cates played nearly 15 minutes and put three shots on goal, including a golden scoring chance in the third period that was snuffed out by goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury in his second start since joining the Wild.
It was hard to miss the cheers for No. 49 in the Flyers jersey as he took a solo lap around the ice for warm-ups, especially from the teammates and friends from Duluth who made the trip.
“Just the guys on the glass for warm-ups was probably the coolest thing,” Cates said. “Those guys mean so much to me and it was such a fun year with them. For them taking a bus to be there and and getting tickets was really special for me. I’ll have to make it up to them sometime.”
And there was no shortage of Stillwater-area support in the crowd.
“I was in that spot a while ago and there were a lot of young Stillwater kids there,” Cates said. “To be a Stillwater alum and seeing that was really cool.”
It was the continuation of much good fortune since Cates turned down a contract offer last spring to return for another season in Duluth. He was selected by Philadelphia in the fifth round (137th overall) of the 2017 draft.
He had no way of knowing at the time, but staying in college led to an opportunity to play for the U.S. Team in the Olympics earlier this year after the NHL decided not to send its players. Cates was named an assistant captain and scored a goal while helping the Americans to a 3-1 record in Beijing.
“I’m very happy with my decision to play another year of college,” Cates said. “It was one of the most fun groups we’ve had up there. Obviously we came up a little short, but I love that team. The Olympics was an amazing experience and playing at home for my (NHL) debut really made the wait worthwhile. Looking back at my decision last year, I’m just so happy with my decision and it was so special all the things I got to do by kind of waiting it out a little bit.”
Cates admitted to some nervousness coming into the game.
“Obviously there’s some nerves, but I was kind of thinking about how many big games I’ve been a part of it,” said Cates, who played on UM-Duluth’s national championship team in 2019. “I had to get the first shift under my belt and just got into the game after that and get more comfortable and get with the pace.
“The speed of some of these guys and the skill level is really high so you really have to be smart and really have to be sharp. It’s just such a good league and so many good players, they’ll make you pay if you relax for even a second. It was nice to get one under the belt and kind of go on from here. Now, just try to get more settled as each game goes on.”
He said the short turnaround from the end of his college career and first start in the pros didn’t leave much time to over-think matters.
“It’s been a whirlwind and it happened pretty quickly after losing to Denver,” Cates said. “Just trying to be with the guys and hanging out and spending our last time together was really fun. I’ll miss those guys and really appreciated what they did for me, but it was kind of nice I didn’t have much time to think about it. I really didn’t have time to get too anxious about it.”
It also helped having his older brother, Jackson Cates, paving the way. Jackson was signed by the Flyers a year ago and has played 15 games in the NHL, including 11 this season. Because he is currently sidelined with an injury, Jackson was able to attend on Tuesday.
“I was very happy he could make it,” Noah said. “He flew back with the team after the game, so that was pretty cool to have him to hang out with and do that. I’ve learned a lot from him doing this last year and just enjoying it and taking it day by day. You never really know, so you just have to enjoy it. Just watching him and how he conducted himself and how he’s played were huge for me, (on Tuesday) and moving forward.”
Noah’s first NHL game occurred about 11 months after his brother took that step. That inaugural contest occurred at venerable Madison Square Garden, but didn’t feature the same fanfare.
“The only drawback was we basically found out less than 24 hours before and it was only 25 percent capacity (due to COVID-19 restrictions),” Jeff said. “It was quite the difference, obviously, having it in our home state is quite a bit more dramatic.
“It’s hard to put into words. It’s pretty emotional to have your son out there and that was amazing for Noah to have his entire college team and quite a few high school teammates, too, all lined up right on the glass.”
In addition to the countless road trips, including up to 10 hours on the road for Western Michigan games, Jeff and Jenny missed only a few home games in Duluth in four seasons.
“We have joked about now that he’s out there we’re not sure what to do with all our time here,” Jeff said.
With three days between games to reflect on things before the Flyers host the Maple Leafs on Saturday, Cates appreciated having a little time to take it all in.
“Yeah, it’s kind of nice to have a day off and get settled into my hotel room and call people and text people and get some closure on the college year and look back on (Tuesday) night and how amazing it was,” Cates said.
“You’re working now and it’s a business so you do what you’re told, but I’ll be up for the rest of the year and hopefully get as many games as I can and just get comfortable with the guys and coaches and just gaining the trust. They gave me opportunities on penalty kill and a good amount of minutes five-on-five so hopefully I can gain their trust that I can play at this level not only for this year but for years to come.”
Contact Stuart Groskreutz at stuart.groskreutz@ecm-inc.com
