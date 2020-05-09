Even the excessively optimistic would struggle to spin the cancellation of the entire spring season’s worth of Minnesota State High School League activities into something positive.
And it’s not a trade-off he ever wants to make again, but activities director Ricky Michel is making the best of a regrettable situation when it comes to long-needed purchases that will benefit programs at Stillwater Area High School.
“It’s a silver lining for everything that’s happened this spring,” Michel said. “We were able to get some of the things we’ve never been able to get. It’s things that have been on the list of things to do, but we’ve not been able to do it. Now we were able to do it.”
While devastating to athletes, coaches and parents, the cancellation of spring sports allowed some of the money budgeted for transportation, officials and other expenses to be invested into necessary items for many teams and their sports.
Some of the more prominent purchases include new pole vault and high jump pits, along with hurdles, for the track programs, a scoreboard for the softball field, and a platform and diving board for Stillwater Middle School.
“In a perfect world we would be able to fully fund all our programs, but that isn’t the case,” Michel said. “As far as my big-ticket items are concerned, we took care of a good bit here.
“That (softball scoreboard) has been band-aided the last seven years thanks to the softball people, but now we’ll have something new. We tried to give every sport something, but I told coaches it was not going to be equal.”
The alpine skiing program received much needed gates, which accounted for about $6,000 of the nearly $70,000 in purchases.
“I was surprised that alpine gates cost so much,” Michel said. “We know that things need to be replaced and this is the most opportune time to do something like this. At some point, we would have to replace or purchase these things in order to continue running a quality program.”
Many of these teams conduct fundraisers to provide items the district is unable to pay for with a limited budget, but COVID-19 has also eliminated those opportunities for raising money.
“Because these sports didn’t have the season, they didn’t have the ability to fundraise, either,” Michel said. “Everything they try to do they can’t, so we have to take that into consideration a little bit.”
Registration fees for spring sports athletes have already been returned — a total of 671 refunds that averaged around $170 apiece.
The process of returning those fees was less complicated than it would have been a few years ago, since the district moved exclusively to FeePay.
“It would have been a lot more bookkeeping,” Michel said. “You would have had to create a voucher, send it to accounts payable and they would send it back and that would have taken time. Having it on FeePay is a lot easier.
“And the good thing about FeePay is when you get a refund, you get the service charge refunded, too.”
Contact Stuart Groskreutz at stuart.groskreutz@ecm-inc.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.