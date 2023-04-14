Stillwater’s Jackson Tweed clears 14-3 to help the Ponies finish first in the pole vault on the way to a comfortable victory over Hudson in the Minnesota State Relays Championship on Friday, April 7 at Minnesota State University, Mankato. (Contributed photo by Brad Dixon)
MANKATO — The Stillwater boys track and field team continued its run of positive results at Minnesota State University, Mankato, turning back Hudson for the top spot in the nine-team Minnesota State Relays Championship on Friday, April 7 at Myers Field House.
Stillwater also won the Minnesota State Varsity Showcase at the same site on April 1.
The Ponies totaled 572 points to surpass Hudson (432) and third-place New Richmond (420). Stillwater matched New Richmond with victories in 3 of 13 events, but showed its depth and balance while placing third or better in all of the remaining events.
Stillwater delivered an impressive showing in the pole vault, led by Jackson Tweed claiming the top spot with a height of 14-3. Teammates Sam Stonehouse and Andrew Brekke each cleared 12-6 to place second and third in the event.
The Ponies also placed first in the high jump, led by Chase Johnson with a 6-3 effort that was good enough for second individually. Nagayo Barento finished third at 5-9 while Cohen Bang and Caleb Tussey tied for fourth after clearing 5-7.
Ryan Kilibarda (4:33), Dylan Riniker (4:35), Andrew Walsh (4:45) and Mason Foster (4:57) posted a victory for the Ponies in the 1,600-meter team race.
Stillwater added second-place finishes in the 4x200 relay, 4x400 and 4x800 relays, along with the 1,600 sprint medley relay and the long jump.
Team standings
1. Stillwater 572; 2. Hudson 432; 3. New Richmond 420; 4. Eau Claire Memorial 388; 5. Rochester John Marshall 300; 6. Cromwell-Wright 276; 7. Superior 208; 8. St. Clair/Immanuel Lutheran 120; 9. Mounds View 88.
Stillwater results
60 — 1. New Richmond; 3. Stillwater (5. Soel Riser 7.40; 8. Thomas Blair 7.46; 14. Gavyn Butala 7.65; 19. Eli Aldridge 7.77).
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.