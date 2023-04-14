4-14 spo-btrack Tweed col.jpg

Stillwater’s Jackson Tweed clears 14-3 to help the Ponies finish first in the pole vault on the way to a comfortable victory over Hudson in the Minnesota State Relays Championship on Friday, April 7 at Minnesota State University, Mankato. (Contributed photo by Brad Dixon)

MANKATO — The Stillwater boys track and field team continued its run of positive results at Minnesota State University, Mankato, turning back Hudson for the top spot in the nine-team Minnesota State Relays Championship on Friday, April 7 at Myers Field House.

Stillwater also won the Minnesota State Varsity Showcase at the same site on April 1.

