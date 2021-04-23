OAK PARK HEIGHTS — Stillwater notched seven first-place finishes to hold off White Bear Lake 139.33-128.33 in a five-team Suburban East Conference boys track and field meet on Thursday, April 15 at Stillwater Area High School. Woodbury was a distant third with 58 points.
It was the season opener for the Ponies and their first meet in two years following the cancellation of the 2020 season due to COVID-19.
Junior Thomas Rosengren racked up the points for the Ponies with victories in the 400 meters (55.17) and long jump (20-9 3/4), a second-place finish in the 200 (23.44) and a third-place showing in the triple jump (38.6).
Stillwater placed first in four of six field events. In addition to Rosengren’s victory in the long jump, Justin Fretag won the shot put with a toss of 47-10 and Andrew Rantila completed a Stillwater sweep in the throws with a winning distance 131-0 in the discus. William Stonehouse also cleared 11-0 to win the pole vault.
Stillwater’s other victories came from freeshman Sam Young in the 200 (23.10) and Aiden Kilibarda in the 1,600 (4:28).
Team standings
1. Stillwater 139.33; 2. White Bear Lake 128.33; 3. Woodbury 58; 4. Cretin-Derham Hall 28.33; 5. East Ridge 18.
Stillwater results
100 — 9. Eli Aldridge 12.08; 16. Stephen Kroeck 12.92; 19. Jack Benson 15.24; 20. Jackson Grundahl 16.19.
200 — 1. Samuel Young 23.10; 2. Thomas Rosengren 23.44; 4. Thomas Jacobs 24.15; 12. Caleb Tussey 26.53.
400 — 1. Thomas Rosengren 55.17; 6. Samuel Fredericks 59.30; 8. Caleb Tussey 59.87; 13. Stephen Kroeck 1:04.97.
800 — 2. Connor Lange 2:11.15; 4. Evenson Stoerzinger 2:16.00.
1,600 — 1. Aiden Kilibarda 4:28; 4. Jonathan Roux 4:38; 8. Ryan Potter 4:48.
3,200 — 4. Jackson Wertish 10:24; 5. Jackson Hesse-Withbroe 10:25; 6. Mason Vagle 10:31.
110 hurdles — 4. Zachary Olson 17.76; 5. Atticus Dell 18:59; 6. William Dahlke 19.68.
300 hurdles — 4. Zachary Olson 46.87; 5. Atticus Dell 47.43; 7. Jackson Tweed 48.89; 8. William Dahlke 49.70.
4x100 relay — 7. Stillwater (Eli Aldridge, Jesse Hendrickson, Soel Riser and Shawn Stephens) 51.11.
4x200 relay — Stillwater (Thomas Jacobs, Landon Weyer, Samuel Fredericks and Samuel Young) DQ.
4x400 relay — 6. Stillwater (Ethan Vargas, Jonathan Roux, Ryan Potter and Aiden Kilibarda) 3:59.86.
4x800 relay — 2. Stillwater (Samuel Tiedke, Zachary Olson, Kyler Buse and Patrick Walsh) 9:09.71.
Long jump — 1. Thomas Rosengren 20-9 3/4; 3. Samuel Young 19-6; 8. Soel Riser 17-5 1/2; 13. Gianni Rolando 14-10 1/2.
Triple jump — 3. Thomas Rosengren 38-6; 11. Samuel Fredericks 32-5; 12. Gianni Rolando 31-10.
Shot put — 1. Justin Fretag 47-10; 2. Andrew Rantila 44-2; 6. Isaac Bursch 37-0; 10. Bennett Peterson 35-8; 11. John Lomen 35-4.
Discus — 1. Andrew Rantila 131-0; 2. Chris Fretag 120-5; 3. Charles Gleason 114-9; 6. Ryan Tierney 103-9.
High jump — 2. Zachary Olson 5-8; 5. Caleb Tussey 5-4; 11. Carter Stratmann 5-0.
Pole vault — 1. William Stonehouse 11-0; 2, tie, Liam Boe 9-0 and Michael Fronczak 9-0; 4. Ivan Nederloe 9-0.
