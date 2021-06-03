A competition that in normal years features a lot of moving parts was even more muddled than usual during this year’s track and field True Team state meet. When the dust finally settled, the Stillwater boys finished third to achieve its highest finish since placing second in 2015.
The Ponies racked up 1,000 points to place just 3.5 points behind runner-up Wayzata (1,003.5) — a tiny margin when you consider the 9,280 points up for grabs. Rosemount totaled 1,179 points to win its first True Team state championship since 2011 and third overall.
“I was pretty happy with my team,” Ponies coach Scott Christensen said. “It was good, really good.”
For the first — and hopefully last — time in the 34-year history of this popular event, True Team state was conducted at various sites with results for section winners and four wild card teams combined to produce the final standings. This year’s format change was due to COVID-19 restrictions that have been in place all spring until loosening a bit towards the end of the season. Stillwater qualified as the virtual Section 2AAA winner using results from a meet at Irondale on May 20.
The Ponies competed and finished fourth among the seven teams competing in the “Rosemount Alternative” meet on Wednesday, May 26, but less than 13 points behind second-place Hopkins and third-place Wayzata. Stillwater moved up to second after results were compiled from 10 of the 12 state qualifying teams, but just six points ahead of Wayzata. After results for Rochester Mayo and Moorhead were added, however, the Trojans slipped ahead of Stillwater by just 3.5 points when the final totals were revealed on Sunday, May 30. Wayzata has now finished first or second in each of the last nine True Team state meets.
Hopkins, which was the defending champion, finished fourth with 983.5 points and Moorhead followed in fifth at 963.
Each of the top four teams in the final standings competed in the meet at Rosemount.
After competing against primarily conference teams in smaller meets all season, Christensen appreciated the new opposition and big-meet atmosphere.
“It was great,” Christensen said. “I don’t care what anybody says, these kids were so joyful with things, it was so moving to me. I am extremely happy with this track team. We have 18 events and you’re not going to be perfect in all 18, but I’m super happy with it. Wayzata was a couple points ahead of us, so what. That’s sports and you live in the moment.”
Stillwater collected three first-place finishes in the virtual state meet. Aiden Kilibarda was the top finisher in the 1,600 meters with a winning time of 4:15.35, finishing just .35 ahead of Leo Goodman (4:15.70) of Hopkins. Just over three seconds was all that separated the top five finishers in the event. Kilibarda also placed second in the 800 meters with a time of 1:57.38.
The Ponies stockpiled plenty of points in the distances races as Will DeGonda (2:00.65) and Mason Vagle (2:03.23) placed seventh and 14th in the 800 and landed three in the top 10 in the 1,600. Jonathan Roux placed sixth (4:22.58) and Ethan Vargas (4:28.94) finished sixth and 10th in the 1,600.
Then in a thrilling 3,200-meter race, Roux emerged from a crowded pack of runners to win in a time of 9:28.58, less than two seconds ahead of Eden Prairie’s Alexander Gutierrez (9:30.12).
It was a breakthrough race for Roux, whose celebrated enthusiastically after crossing the finish line. The personal best time was even more impressive because it followed a strong showing in the mile earlier in the meet.
“I was standing on the backstretch with less than two laps to go and he was in fifth,” Christensen said. “He looked so light on his feet, his leg turnover was just like Ana Weaver — really quick, really picking it up. The last lap he just had more juice than everybody else.
“I could tell how good he could be and I’ve known this whole year. He was our most consistent kid all fall and this spring he continued it. He looked fit in the mile, but everybody was watching Aiden (Kilibarda) and (Prior Lake’s Gabe) Smit and that match-up with (William) Skelly from Mounds View and the first five guys in the mile. Everybody was watching that and five seconds back was that second group that Jon was leading. Two hours later in the two-mile he beat an all-star cast. I could tell with two laps to go he looked the best.”
The coach was pleased to see Roux emerge from shadows of Vargas and Kilibarda, NCAA Division I recruits who were two of the top cross country runners in the state last fall.
“It’s very much reminiscent of when Ben Blankenship stepped out of the Jake Watson and Joe Moore shadow and kind of like when (Eli) Krahn stepped out of (Eric) Colvin and (Wayde) Hall’s shadow as well late in his breakthrough season,” Christensen said. “Roux is exactly like that. He could have hung in third among two very good teammates who were first and third in state cross country, but he didn’t. And it’s not just the meet, it’s practice every day he’s exceptional.”
Christensen said the focus and diligence with sleep, diet and everything else is finally paying off for Roux, a junior.
“He’s like the model of what I preach in that it’s not one big thing that makes you a champion, it’s all the little things you have to do right,” Christensen said. “I hardly ever make these kids double like this, but I just wanted to do well in this meet and I asked him if he would do it and he jumped at it.”
But he won’t be overworked this week.
“I’m not going to run him at the conference,” Christensen said. “He’s earned a week off here.”
Stillwater also collectd a victory in the 4x800 relay with Mason Vagle, Ryan Potter Max Vagle and DeGonda posting a time of 8:13.97, finishing less than three-tenths of a second ahead of runner-up Mounds View (8:14.25).
With 18 events and each team scoring all three of its entries, there are many opportunities to gain and fall back at True Team state. One of the events that fell Wayzata’s way in the team standings came in 4x400 relay, the final event. Stillwater finished fourth in the event with a time of 3:30.28, just .38 behind third-place Wayzata (3:29.90), which provided an eight-point swing.
“Four-tenths in this whole scheme of things,” Christensen marveled. “Any time you’re near Hopkins or Wayzata that race has got to go our way and if too many go the other way you won’t have a chance.
“It was the last race of the day and it was so close. Everybody knew the stakes there and we still ran the fastest time we ran all season, so I’m not finding any fault with it. That’s just the way it all worked out. We had a great day at state cross country and got second, too. You just get beat sometimes.”
Stillwater fared well in many of the field events as well, but traditionally struggles with some of the earlier events in this meet.
“Our best events are definitely at the end, but sports is also about momentum,” Christensen said. “I would say darn near every year we’ve been last after the first few events are scored so we’re in a little bit of a hole right from the start that we’re working back from. One of these days were going to start off the meet stronger. We’ve had plenty of high finishes, but we’re always struggling early. We haven’t won this meet since 1998, so we have to try to win it somehow.”
The Ponies placed three athletes among the top 10 in the triple jump, led by Ryan McDowell in second place with a distance of 42-11. Thomas Rosengren (41-2) and Seth Johnson (40-5) followed in sixth and 10th. McDowel also landed sixth in the long jump with a distance of 20-7.
Charley Gleason (141-11) and Chris Fretag (140-11) finished sixth and seventh for the Ponies in the discus while Justin Fretag placed seventh in the shot put with a toss of 48-10.
Stillwater was also solid in the pole vault with William Stonehouse (11-6) in eighth place and teammates Jackson Peterson (11-0) and Jackson Tweed (10-6) in 10th and 15th.
“After two years off, I thought this was the event that was going to suck,” said Christensen, crediting assistant coach Ben Straka for his work all season with this group. “You can run with distance and sprinting during COVID, but nobody has pole vaulted for two years. We did pretty well with young vaulters.”
In this format, a team’s third finisher can have an even bigger impact on its top finisher with a career best because there are more places to leap-frog in the middle of the pack.
“We looked kind of good in that third spot, but in a meet like this what would look good in a regular meet didn’t look good here because there’s such high-powered teams,” Christensen said. “They were fine for the meets we’ve been doing like the five-way SEC meets, but in a meet like this they were farther down, but we had a great meet so I’m super happy with it.”
Stillwater’s top finish in the sprints came from Rosengren with a fourth-place finish in the 400 meters with a time of 51.47.
The coach also noted the contributions of senior Atticus Dell, who finished ninth in the 300 hurdles (42.31) and 19th in the 110 hurdles (16.73).
“His name is a little down there, but he’s a cross country guy we persuaded to try the hurdles,” Christensen said. “He’s just low key and a guy you want to cheer for. To watch him improve in the hurdles this spring has just been happiness.
“All day long guys were running or jumping career bests. We had lots and lots of career bests.”
• In the girls True Team state meet, Rosemount held off Wayzata by just seven points (1,272.5-1,265.5) for the title while Minnetonka followed in third with 1,119.5 points. Lakeville South (896) and Prior Lake (853) completed the top five. Eagan, which edged Stillwater by just seven points in the Section 2AAA standings, did not participate in the virtual state meet.
Team standings
1. Rosemount 1,179; 2. Wayzata 1,003.5; 3. Stillwater 1,000; 4. Hopkins 983.5; 5. Moorhead 963; 6. Rochester Mayo 906; 7. Lakeville South 896.5; 8. Mounds View 829; 9. Blaine 804; 10. Eden Prairie 799.5; 11. Minnetonka 629; 12. Anoka 575.
Individual results
100 — 1. Gary Afram (Ros) 10.81; 21. Sam Young (St) 11.63; 31. Thomas Jacobs (St) 11.82; 33. Landon Weyer (St) 11.87.
200 — 1. George Jackson (Hop) 22.09; 11. Thomas Rosengren (St) 22.99; 24. Carter Bauer (St) 23.69; 30. Thomas Jacobs (St) 24.18.
400 — 1. Brett Ringer (Bl) 49.98; 4. Thomas Rosengren (St) 51.47; 27. Soel Riser (St) 54.10; 31. Sam Fredericks (St) 55.80.
800 — 1. Isaac Hartman (EP) 1:56.71; 2. Aiden Kilibarda (St) 1:57.38; 7. Will DeGonda (St) 2:00.65; 14. Mason Vagle (St) 2:03.23.
1,600 — 1. Aiden Kilibarda (St) 4:15.35; 6. Jonathan Roux (St) 4:22.58; 10. Ethan Vargas (St) 4:28.94.
3,200 — 1. Jonathan Roux (St) 9:28.58; 14. Ethan Vargas (St) 9:58.34; 20. Ryan Kilibarda (St) 10:07.97.
110 hurdles — 1. George Jackson (Hop) 14.22; 19. Atticus Dell (St) 16.73; 23. Connor McCormick (St) 17.44; 28. Ian Tandy (St) 18.06.
300 hurdles — 1. Grantham Green (Ros) 41.12; 9. Atticus Dell (St) 42.31; 19. Connor McCormick (St) 43.60; 25. Ian Tandy (St) 44.70.
4x100 relay — 1. Rosemount, 43.50; 8. Stillwater (Carter Bauer, Thomas Jacobs, Landon Weyer and Sam Young) 45.16.
4x200 relay — 1. Moorhead, 1:31.85; 7. Stillwater (Carter Bauer, Seth Johnson, Ryan McDowell and Evin Roddy) 1:33.27.
4x400 relay — 1. Mounds View, 3:26.97; 4. Stillwater (Aiden Kilibarda, Ryan McDowell, Soel Riser and Thomas Rosengren) 3:30.28.
4x800 relay — 1. Stillwater (Mason Vagle, Ryan Potter, Max Vagle and Will DeGonda) 8:13.97.
Long jump — 1. George Jackson (Hop) 22-7; 6. Ryan McDowell (St) 20-7; 23. Seth Johnson (St) 19-1 1/2; 24. Sam Young (St) 19- 1/2.
Triple jump — 1. Michael Haugo (Mo) 43-10 1/2; 2. Ryan McDowell (St) 42-11; 6. Thomas Rosengren (St) 41-2; 10. Seth Johnson (St) 40-5.
Shot put — 1. Weston Ebner (Ros) 55-1 1/2; 7. Justin Fretag (St) 48-10; 21. Andrew Rantila (St) 43-3; 23. Chris Fretag (St) 42-8 3/4.
Discus — 1. Hayden Bills (Ros) 165-6; 6. Charley Gleason (St) 141-11; 7. Chris Fretag (St) 140-11; 21. Justin Fretag (St) 125-5.
High jump — 1. Benjamin Mosser (LS) 6-4; 23. Jackson Peterson (St) 5-6; 23, tie, Caleb Tussey (St) 5-6 and Zach Olson (St) 5-6.
Pole vault — 1. Jack Helmich (Way) 13-6; 8. William Stonehouse (St) 11-6; 10. Jackson Peterson (St) 11-0; 15. Jackson Tweed (St) 10-6.
