OAK PARK HEIGHTS — Competing for the first time in two years, the Stillwater boys tennis team started the season with four matches in six days.
The Ponies defeated White Bear Lake 6-1 in a Suburban East Conference match on Tuesday, April 20, improving to 2-1 in the conference and 3-1 overall.
“We got a nice conference victory over White Bear,” Ponies coach Dave Kahl said.
Dylan Magistad, who along with younger brother Carter Magistad are leading the way while holding down the top two singles spots, cruised to a 6-0, 6-1 win over Will Fleming at No. 1 singles. Carter followed with a 6-0, 6-2 win as the Ponies won three of four doubles points. Peter Quinn added a 6-2, 7-5 win at third singles.
Stillwater swept the three doubles matches, with Brady Lau and A.J. Fierro rebounding from a sluggish start in their 3-6, 6-1, 6-1 victory over Eli Anderson and Isaac Theissen at the third spot.
“We had a little bit of a slow start in doubles as we tried three new doubles combinations, but all were able to find the right chemistry to pull out their matches,” Kahl said.
Stillwater fell short in another close match as Brady Benning fell just short in his varsity debut at fourth singles, losing 6-3, 5-7, (11-9) against White Bear Lake’s Tate Johanning.
“He made a terrific comeback to get to a third set after dropping the opening set,” Kahl said.
• Stillwater also hosted a triangular on Saturday, April 17, which included a 4-3 nonconference victory over Centennial and a 4-3 conference setback against East Ridge.
The Ponies won in straight sets in the first three singles spots against the Cougars and collected their lone doubles point at the first position, where Peter Quinn and Gabe Jahnke posted a 6-2, 6-3 win over Connor Johnson and Dan Carlson.
“We came through with a strong performance at our top three singles spots,” Kahl said. “Centennial is another strong section oppponent, so this was an important win for the squad.”
Stillwater split the four doubles matches against East Ridge, but the Raptors recorded straight-set victories at first and second doubles to slip past the Ponies.
Carter Magistad suffered his first loss of the season at first singles in a 6-0, 6-2 setback against Luke Frindinger, but Dylan Magistad outlasted East Ridge’s Kaushik Bukkuri 6-3, 2-6, (10-8) at second singles. Stillwater also received a victory from Levi Bydlon at fourth singles.
Sam Spivey and A.J. Fierro provided Stillwater’s only victory in doubles at the third spot, a 6-1, 6-0 triumph.
“While we came up just short in the final tally, we played very well and had chances to pull it out against a top-level opponent,” Kahl said. “We had some close matches, especially at third singles and second doubles, but couldn’t quite get over the top.”
• The Ponies opened the season by blanking Woodbury 7-0 in an SEC dual on Thursday, April 15.
Stillwater’s Anthony Zillmer and Gabe Jahnke posted a 6-4, 6-3 win at first doubles and the only other match that was close was at first singles, where Dylan Magistad rallied for a 1-6, 6-3, (15-13) win over Bogdan Vizoli.
“Woodbury was a great start for the boys,” Kahl said. “We had a lot of first-time varsity players and we were able to get victories at all the flights.”
Stillwater 6, White Bear Lake 1
Singles
No. 1 — Dylan Magistad (St) def. Will Fleming, 6-0, 6-1.
No. 2 — Carter Magistad (St) def. Caden Anderson, 6-0, 6-2.
No. 3 — Peter Quinn (St) def. Garrett Janssen, 6-2, 7-5.
No. 4 — Tate Johanning (WBL) def. Brady Benning, 6-3, 5-7, (11-9).
Doubles
No. 1 — Levi Bydlon-Gabe Jahnke (St) def. Brock Moor-Travis Domschot, 6-3, 6-4.
No. 2 — Eli Nelson-Sam Spivey (St) def. Mason Boehlke-Aria Zia, 6-1, 7-5.
No. 3 — Brady Lau-A.J. Fierro (St) def. Eli Anderson-Isaac Thiessen, 3-6, 6-1, 6-1.
Stillwater 4, Centennial 3
Singles
No. 1 — Carter Magistad (St) def. Sean Oslund, 7-5, 6-2.
No. 2 — Dylan Magistad (St) def. Zach Chaffey, 6-0, 6-2.
No. 3 — Levi Bydlon (St) def. Joaquin Bliss, 6-4, 6-0.
No. 4 — Justin Bailey (Cen) def. Jonah Hoff, 7-5, 6-4.
Doubles
No. 1 — Peter Quinn-Gabe Jahnke (St) def. Connor Johnson-Dan Carlson, 6-2, 6-3.
No. 2 — Jesse Simso-Dane Stensland (Cen) def. Brady Benning-Eli Nelson, 6-3, 6-2.
No. 3 — JJ Bliss-Matthew Hanson (Cen) def. Sam Spivey-Bo McBride, 6-3, 6-3.
East Ridge 4, Stillwater 3
Singles
No. 1 — Luke Frindinger (ER) def. Carter Magistad, 6-0, 6-2.
No. 2 — Dylan Magistad (St) def. Kaushik Bukkuri, 6-3, 2-6, (10-8).
No. 3 — Parth Awade (ER) def. Peter Quinn, 7-5, 6-3.
No. 4 — Levi Bydlon (St) def. Mathew Levin, 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles
No. 1 — Robert Le-Srujan Miryala (ER) def. Anthony Zillmer-Gabe Jahnke, 6-1, 6-3.
No. 2 — Luke Pfluger-Noah Otto (ER) def. Brady Benning-Eli Nelson, 6-2, 7-5.
No. 3 — Sam Spivey-A.J. Fierro (St) def. Finn Dolezal-Garret Bertrand, 6-2, 6-2.
Stillwater 7, Woodbury 0
Singles
No. 1 — Dylan Magistad (St) def. Bogdan Vizoli, 1-6, 6-3, (15-13).
No. 2 — Carter Magistad (St) def. Ivan Zakharchuk, 6-1, 6-4.
No. 3 — Peter Quinn (St) def. Ethan Chen, 6-1, 6-2.
No. 4 — Levi Bydlon (St) def. Sky Good, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
No. 1 — Anthony Zillmer-Gabe Jahnke (St) def. Sanketh Kodimala-Robbie Sampson, 6-4, 6-3.
No. 2 — Brady Benning-Eli Nelson (St) def. Srinath Hariharan-Nikhil Jain, 6-3, 6-0.
No. 3 — Sam Spivey-Bo McBride (St) def. Nichola Bancker-Eli Faulkner, 6-0, 6-4.
