MINNEAPOLIS — After breaking one or more records in nearly ever meet this season, Will Whittington capped his senior season with two individual state championships while propelling the Stillwater boys swimming and diving team to a sixth-place finish in the Class AA state meet at the University of Minnesota’s Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center on Friday, March 19.
The Ponies scored points in 9 of 12 events while racking up 145 points to produce one of the program’s top showings in the MSHSL state meet. Stillwater’s highest finish at state is fourth place, which it achieved in 2007, 2017 and 2018. The Ponies also placed fifth in 2008 and 2015 and sixth in 2021.
As expected, Edina claimed top honors with 302 points, despite not winning a single event. Chanhassen/Chaska was a distant second with 201 points, followed by Eden Prairie (183), Minnetonka (168) and Maple Grove (161) in the top five.
Stillwater finished 11th in this event a year ago.
“I think everybody except probably one had season or lifetime bests so you can’t really ask for much better,” Ponies coach Brian Luke said.
This year’s state meet was separated into two sessions based on section assignment, with the swimming conducted in one day using timed finals to determine place rather than prelims and finals taking place over two days. This was done to limit the potential spread of COVID-19. Fortunately, Stillwater was placed in second session which included most of the top athletes and all six of the top teams in the final standings.
“We were busy the whole night,” Luke said. “It was very fun to watch. There was no spectators so it was less noisy, which is sad, but the athletes managed to work through that. It was like, they’ve done it all season and it didn’t seem to bother them.”
It wasn’t perfect, but it worked out well under the circumstances, the coach suggested.
“The most negative thing I thought was no medal ceremony,” Luke said. “That’s a cool thing and the kids deserve it.”
The medals were sent out to schools after the meet and the postage for Stillwater’s will be higher than most.
Whittington entered the 50 and 100 freestyle events with the fastest qualifying times and he lived up to those lofty expectations. He won the 50 freestyle in 20.20, nearly a half second ahead of runner-up Daniel Baltes (20.63) of Maple Grove. Each of the top seven finishers in the race were seniors.
In the 100 freestyle, Whittington touched the wall in 44.14 with Balters in second place with a time of 45.06.
Whittington broke his own school records and also earned Automatic All-American honors in both of those events.
“He’s a great swimmer, and versatile, too,” Luke said.
Whittington, who will continue his swimming career at the University of Missouri, claimed the 10th and 11th individual state championships in the program’s history. He is the first to win two individual gold medals in the same year.
In addition to the three relays, Whittington owns three school records (50, 100 and 200 freestyle) and ranks second on the program’s all-time list in three others (100 butterfly, 500 freestyle and 100 backstroke). He is also the Suburban East Conference record-holder in 9 of 11 swimming events — with the 100 breastroke and 200 individual medley the only exceptions.
His success is no coincidence, Luke said when asked what makes Whittington so fast.
“Obviously being 6-foot-7 or 6-8 doesn’t hurt, but a lot of tall people aren’t good athletes,” Luke said. “It helps to be tall, but then obviously he’s strong, a hard worker, and smart. He has a good feel for the water. The good swimmers can leverage against the water at a way higher force than the next kid — and the more feel you have for the water the faster you can get. I don’t know if it’s even teachable because if it was teachable we’d all be faster.”
Whittington also has fast teammates who contributed to a state runner-up finish in the 200 freestyle and a third-place showing in the 200 medley relay.
Aidan Bloomquist, Jack Baude and Brodie Watson joined Whittington as Stillwater broke another school record and in the 200 free relay with an automatic All-American time of 1:24.24. Chanhassen/Chaska won the event in 1:22.54.
Alex Kaphingst, Bloomquist, Baude and Whittington also lowered the school record while placing third in the 200 medley relay in 1:33.16, which is another automatic All-American time. Eden Prairie won the event in 1:31.36.
Bloomquist and Baude joined Whittington in having a busy night while competing in four events.
Bloomquist finished fourth in the 200 individual medley with a time of 1:52.20, a time that places him third on Stillwater’s all-time list in the event. Hayden Zheng of St. Louis Park won the event in a time of 1:47.36. Bloomquist also finished ninth in the 100 breastroke while lowering his school record in the event with a time of 57.20.
The senior ranks among Stillwater’s top 10 all-time in seven of eight individual swimming events.
“He’s a great swimmer, too,” Luke said. “He’s on the dual meet dream team in four events and is a tremendous swimmer.”
He was a tremendous leader in and out of the pool.
“He’s been on the team for six years and in six years has perfect attendance,” Luke said. “He never missed a practice, through flu and cold seasons and a pandemic, that’s very impressive — and he’s very fast.”
Another member of this exceptional senior class, Baude finished ninth in the 50 freestyle (21.37) and 16th in the 100 butterfly (51.15).
His time in the 50 freestyle bettered the previous school standard that stood for more than 20 years until Whittington eclipsed it earlier this season.
“Jack really came together this year,” Luke said. “He was always a good swimmer, but this year everything just fell into place for him. He’s on the dual meet dream team in four events and that 50 freestyle record stood for a long time and he ended up under that record. He really came together nicely as a senior.”
Watson finished 30th in the 100 butterfly (52.70) and also led off Stillwater’s 400 freestyle relay team that finished 16th in a time of 3:15.28. Dylan DeAgazio, Jaden Petersen and Sam Ciegler were also members of that relay.
“Brodie Watson has always been solid — that whole senior crew — it is a great group,” Luke said. “Great leadership and hard working, it’s been a joy. Other than standing on a razor’s edge for 12 weeks with the pandemic, everything else was just great about this season and a lot of that has to do with those seniors. It’s always good to have seniors and one of the keys to success is senior leadership. They came together really nicely.”
Ciegler competed in three events at state for the Ponies. He also placed 14th in the 500 freestyle with a time of 4:49.24. He also competed, but was disqualified, in the 200 freestyle.
The diving competition was held on Thursday, March 25. Stillwater freshman Tate Sorensen placed 28th after prelims with a five-dive score of 125.80.
“It was good experience for him,” Luke said. “I thought he dove pretty well. You can never take experience away, so next year should be his second year and I think he’ll be pretty confident.”
Swimming and diving at state and at the U of M was a one-time occurrence for the Ponies this season, who were limited to dual meets until the field expanded to four teams for their half of the Section 4AA Meet. That never stopped the Ponies as they set school, pool or conference records in just about every meet this season.
Kaphingst, Bloomquist, Baude, Whittington and Watson each earned all-state honors, which is reserved for the top eight finishers in individual events and relays.
But it wasn’t only performance which made for such a gratifying season, Luke suggested.
“They’re all really nice kids, too, and they are humble athletes,” Luke said. “If you meet them, they do not act like they are above anyone else on the team and I think that’s important. If you walked in and tried to figure out who the best swimmers were by how they’re acting, you’d never know.”
Team standings (top 10)
1. Edina 302; 2. Chanhassen/Chaska 201; 3. Eden Prairie 183; 4. Minnetonka 168; 5. Maple Grove 161; 6. Stillwater 145; 7. St. Cloud Tech 106; 8. St. Michael-Albertville 98; 9. Wayzata 95; 10. Lakeville South 93.
Individual results
200 medley relay — @1. Eden Prairie, 1:31.36; #@3. Stillwater (Alex Kaphingst, Aidan Bloomquist, Jack Baude and Will Whittington) 1:33.16.
200 freestyle — @1. Chris Morris (St. Cloud Tech) 1:37.82; Sam Ciegler (St) DQ.
200 individual medley — @1. Hayden Zheng (St. Louis Park) 1:47.36; 4. Aidan Bloomquist (St) 1:52.20.
50 freestyle — #@1. Will Whittington (St) 20.20; 9. Jack Baude (St) 21.37.
Diving — 1. Tyler Barrett (St. Michael-Albertville) 399.10. Prelims: 28. Tate Sorensen (St) 125.80.
100 butterfly — *@1. Chris Morris (St. Cloud Tech) 48.11; 16. Jack Baude (St) 51.15; 30. Brodie Watson (St) 52.70.
100 freestyle — #@1. Will Whittington (St) 44.14.
500 freestyle — %1. Jackson Brown (Maple Grove) 4:28.81; 14. Sam Ciegler (St) 4:49.24.
200 freestyle relay — *@1. Chanhassen/Chaska, 1:22.54; #@2. Stillwater (Aidan Bloomquist, Jack Baude, Brodie Watson and Will Whittington) 1:24.24.
100 backstroke — %1. Luke Logue (Eden Prairie) 49.59.
100 breastroke — @1. Hayden Zheng (St. Louis Park) 54.08; #9. Aidan Bloomquist (St) 57.20.
400 freestyle relay — @1. Chanhassen/Chaska, 3:02.72; 16. Stillwater (Brodie Watson, Dylan DeAgazio, Jaden Petersen and Sam Ciegler) 3:15.28.
* All-time state record
# Stillwater school record
@ Automatic All-American
% All-American consideration
Contact Stuart Groskreutz at stuart.groskreutz@apgecm.com
Gold medal club
Stillwater boys swimming and diving state champions
Athlete Event Year
Steve Hamerski Diving 1986
John Schmidt Diving 2001
John Schmidt Diving 2002
Brandon Adair 100 butterfly 2007
Brandon Adair 100 butterfly 2008
Andy Knaak 200 individual medley 2008
Stillwater 200 medley relay 2008
(Knaak, Adair, Wise and DeShaw)
Jon Busse 100 backstroke 2015
Josiah Fick Diving 2019
Josiah Fick Diving 2020
Will Whittington 50 freestyle 2021
Will Whittington 100 freestyle 2021
