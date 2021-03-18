More records fell as the Stillwater boys swimming and diving team cruised to another Section 4AA championship on Saturday, March 13 at Stillwater Middle School.
The Ponies set four section records and five school records while outscoring runner-up Mounds View 585-403 to claim the program’s 10th consecutive section championship and 13th in the past 14 seasons. Roseville finished a distant third in the eight-team event with 228 points.
The meet was divided into two sessions. There were no prelims and the event used timed finals to determine the placings and state qualifiers. Stillwater earned a total of 13 entries for the Class AA state meet, which will be held on March 18-19 at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center.
“I thought the meet went pretty well,” Ponies coach Brian Luke said. “Everybody stepped it up and got the job done and what we needed to get done.”
The top two finishers in each swimming event and the top four in diving qualify for state, including any individual or relay bettering the previously established state qualifying standard. The Ponies will be represented in all three relays and seven of eight individual swimming events.
Stillwater’s Will Whittington, Aidan Bloomquist and Jack Baude each qualified for state in four events.
Whittington set school and section records while winning the 50 freestyle in 20.68. He doubled up while also breaking the section and school record in the 100 freestyle with a time of 45.19. Those times are the fastest among all qualifiers for the state meet.
Bloomquist won the 200 individual medley (1:53.75) and also set a school record while placing first in the 100 breastroke with a time of 57.55.
Baude (52.83) finished second in the 100 butterfly and finished second behind Whittington in the 50 freestyle with a time of 21.37 to qualify for state in those events. Brodie Watson placed third in the 100 butterfly, but his time of 52.48 was under the state qualifying standard.
Alex Kaphingst joined Bloomquist, Baude and Whittington on Stillwater’s first-place 200 medley relay team that set section and school records with a time of 1:34.54. Watson replaced Kaphingst among that group to help the Ponies to a section and school records in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:24.42 — an Automatic All-American time.
“The records were nice,” Luke said. “A few of those were pretty fast. That 1:24 in the 200 free relay was huge fast.
“Jack Baude had an unbelievable 50 and fly time. The 21.37 was under that 20-year record that sat there until Whittington broke it so he’s No. 2 all-time — and his fly was quite fast and he split 20.8 in that 200 free relay. He’s got a huge upside. It’s a good thing we accidentally found out he was a freestyler. He had been swimming backstroke the last few years. We did some work on all the strokes, but all of the sudden he could swim freestyle pretty fast.”
Sam Ciegler was another double-winner for the Ponies, touching the wall first in the 200 (1:45.63) and 500 (4:50.25) freestyle events. He also anchored Stillwater’s winning 400 freestyle relay team that also included Watson, Dylan DeAgazio and Jaden Petersen.
“The 400 free relay did quite well,” Luke said. “I thought that was pretty good.”
Watson qualified for state on standard in the butterfly, but just missed making the cut with a third-place finish in the 200 individual medley with a time of 1:57.98. The state qualifying standard is 1:57.69.
“It would have been nice if he got in there because I think if he would have qualified he could have placed over there,” Luke said.
Stillwater also received a strong showing in diving from freshman Tate Sorensen, who placed second with a score of 352.60.
“That was pretty good,” Luke said. “He started in seventh grade and was just falling off the end of the board.”
The coach said Sorensen has progressed quickly over the last three seasons, the first of which were in the presence of two-time individual state diving champion Josiah Fick.
“He got to spend two years diving with Josish Fick and watching guys like that dive does pull you along,” Luke said. “Two years after falling off the end of the board, he’s second in the section and going to state. I thought that was pretty good.”
There were other strong performances as well, the coach noted, even if they didn’t result in a state bid.
Petersen (2:03.74) and Jackson Kogler (2:04.47) placed fourth and fifth behind Watson in the IM and Ethan Frits (4:54.85) was just more than a second behind the runner-up from North St. Paul in the 500 freestyle. Kaphingst (55.06) and Nathan Volkman (55.87) placed third and fourth in the 100 backstroke, which is the only event Stillwater does not have a state entry.
“Volkman’s back was really fast and Petersen and Kogler in the IM, those were great, lifetime best times,” Luke said.
The Ponies have never placed higher than fourth in the MSHSL state meet, which they achieved in 2007, 2017 and 2018. Edina is a heavy favorite among this year’s field, but the Ponies are among the contenders vying for a spot in the top three.
“We’ll see what happens,” Luke said. “We’d like to swim fast and dive well and see what happens and let the score take care of itself. Edina is pretty far out there, but the next four or five teams are relatively close.”
Regardless of what happens at state, the coach has been impressed with the attitude and results during a season that started late and has featured several changes due to COVID-19 precautions.
“They’ve just taken the idea that this is what it is and you just better get it done and don’t make excuses,” Luke said. “They just went at it and were just always going at it. They were always upbeat and going into a race and saying let’s see if we can go fast and always trying to do something. I don’t think we ever had a down meet, which is kind of weird. You always have one of those meets where it kind of hurts your eyes, but we didn’t have one of those this year.
“The captains did a great job and all the seniors. They’re all very fast and many are in the all-conference group, section and state meet, so it’s going to be major holes to fill. Top to bottom, they did a good job.”
Team standings
1. Stillwater 585; 2. Mounds View 403; 3. Roseville 228; 4. Cretin-Derham Hall 202; 5. St. Paul Central 198; 6. North St. Paul 153; 7. Tartan 152; 8. White Bear Lake 134.
Individual results
200 medley relay — *#$1. Stillwater (Alex Kaphingst, Aidan Bloomquist, Jack Baude and Will Whittington) 1:34.54; *2. Cretin-Derham Hall, 1:39.08.
200 freestyle — *1. Sam Ciegler (St) 1:45.63; *2. Jonathan Peabody (NSP) 1:45.68; 7. Javier Rodriguez (St) 1:53.13; 8. Nick Nelson (St) 1:53.48; 10. Keegan Kogl (St) 1:55.95.
200 individual medley — *1. Aidan Bloomquist (St) 1:53.75; *2. Luke Leonidas (C-DH) 1:54.64; 3. Brodie Watson (St) 1:57.98; 4. Jaden Petersen (St) 2:03.74; 5. Jackson Kogler (St) 2:04.47.
50 freestyle — *#$1. Will Whittington (St) 20.68; *2. Jack Baude (St) 21.37; 6. Wyatt Franklin (St) 22.58; 7. Dylan DeAgazio (St) 22.65.
Diving — *1. Peter Carpenter (Ros) 386.75; *2. Tate Sorensen (St) 352.60; *3. Cormac Lee (Ros) 325.75; *4. Anthony Parada Romero (WBL) 276.45; 7. Maccon Kubitschek (St) 204.20.
100 butterfly — *1. Jonathan Cordano (SPC) 51.01; *2. Jack Baude (St) 52.83; *3. Brody Watson (St) 52.48; 7. Alex Kaphingst (St) 57.12; 11. Ethan Frits (St) 59.67.
100 freestyle — *#$1. Will Whittington (St) 45.19; *2. Willy Coborn (NSP) 48:06; 8. Dylan DeAgazio (St) 50.21; 9. Wyatt Franklin (St) 50.30; 13. Keegan Kogl (St) 52.15.
500 freestyle — *1. Sam Ciegler (St) 4:50.25; *2. Jonathan Peabody (NSP) 4:53.56; 3. Ethan Frits (St) 4:54.85; 7. Nick Nelson (St) 5:09.74; 8. Javier Rodriguez (St) 5:11.61.
200 freestyle relay — *#$1. Stillwater (Aidan Bloomquist, Jack Baude, Brodie Watson and Will Whittington) 1:24.42; *2. St. Paul Central, 1:30.87.
100 backstroke — *1. Luke Leonidas (C-DH) 51.77; *2. Josh Wallin (MV) 53.91; 3. Alex Kaphingst (St) 55.06; 4. Nathan Volkman (St) 55.87; 6. Jackson Kogler (St) 56.87; 13. Joey Reiner (St) 1:01.10.
100 breastroke — *#1. Aidan Bloomquist (St) 57.55; *2. Jacob Wahlstrom (C-DH) 1:02.70; 4. Jaden Petersen (St) 1:03.67; 6. Paul Hartmann (St) 1:05.14; 9. Richard Hartmann (St) 1:05.72.
400 freestyle relay — *1. Stillwater (Brodie Watson, Dylan DeAgazio, Jaden Petersen and Sam Ciegler) 3:16.11; *2. Mounds View, 3:22.03.
* State qualifiers
# Stillwater school record
$ Section 4AA record
