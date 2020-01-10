FOREST LAKE — Aidan Bloomquist and Sam Ciegler each won two events to help lead Stillwater to a 105-79 Suburban East Conference boys swimming and diving victory over Forest Lake on Tuesday, Jan. 7 at Forest Lake High School.
It marked the 50th consecutive victory for the Ponies (4-0 SEC, 4-0), whose last dual meet setback came against East Ridge during the 2013-14 season.
“We kind of rotated the lineup around and Forest Lake was very competitive,” Ponies coach Brian Luke said. “They swam really well and they kept us busy with the lineup we had in there.”
It was a solid showing for the Ponies coming off a conference dual meet against Park on Jan. 2 and the Maroon and Gold Invitational on Jan. 4.
“We were coming off a couple of big meets and we will have four meets in seven days, which gets to be a lot,” Luke said.
Forest Lake finished first and third in the opening event, but the Ponies responded with a 1-2-3 finish in the 200 freestyle. Bloomquist won with a time of 1:50.78, followed by teammates David Beck (1:55.06) and Jaden Petersen (1:58.84) in second and third.
“They’ve got a good first relay, but we came back and took them out quickly so that helped,” Luke said. “It was kind of a see-saw thing. I don’t think we were ever behind, but they were close enough to keep us watching.”
Ciegler (2:03.84) and Grant Auleciems (2:11.51) followed by sweeping the top two spots in the 200 individual medley and Stillwater never looked back.
Ciegler also won the 100 backstroke with a time of 56.97 and Bloomquist prevailed in the 100 breastroke with a time of 1:02.03.
“We put (Ciegler) in the IM and back for the first time and he did a really nice job with those things,” Luke said.
Stillwater also received first-place finishes from Holden Hammerlund (56.01) in the 100 butterfly and Brodie Watson (5:10.70) in the 500 freestyle.
Josiah Fick (302.40) and Tyson Sonnek (208.70) placed first and third for the Ponies in diving.
Stillwater 105, Forest Lake 79
200 medley relay — 1. Forest Lake, 1:44.13; 2. Stillwater (Sam Ciegler, Brodie Watson, Holden Hammerlund and Grant Auleciems) 1:45.32; 4. Stillwater (Alex Kaphingst, Richard Hartmann, Keller Swanson and Wyatt Franklin) 1:52.03.
200 freestyle — 1. Aidan Bloomquist (St) 1:50.78; 2. David Beck (St) 1:55.06; 3. Jaden Petersen (St) 1:58.84.
200 individual medley — 1. Sam Ciegler (St) 2:03.84; 2. Grant Auleciems (St) 2:11.51; 4. Jack Baude (St) 2:16.86.
50 freestyle — 1. Ron Henderson (FL) 23.19; 2. Holden Hammerlund (St) 23.38; 3. Brodie Watson (St) 23.81; 6. Keegan Kogl (St) 25.68.
Diving — 1. Josiah Fick (St) 302.40; 3. Tyson Sonnek (St) 208.70; 5. Brandon Pott (St) 188.75.
100 butterfly — 1. Holden Hammerlund (St) 56.01; 3. Alex Kaphingst (St) 59.82; 5. Nick Nelson (St) 1:02.00.
100 freestyle — 1. Alex Jankowski (FL) 52.79; 2. Grant Auleciems (St) 52.82; 5. Javier Rodriguez (St) 55.82; 6. Jack Baude (St) 56.04.
500 freestyle — 1. Brodie Watson (St) 5:10.70; 2. Alex Kaphingst (St) 5:17.73; 3. Jaden Petersen (St) 5:18.46.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Stillwater (Holden Hammerlund, Aidan Bloomquist, Jack Baude and Alex Kaphingst) 1:33.07; 3. Stillwater (Dylan DeAgazio, Nathan Volkman, David Beck and Keegan Kogl) 1:39.54.
100 backstroke — 1. Sam Ciegler (St) 56.97; 2. Nathan Volkman (St) 1:00.68; 6. Joey Reiner (St) 1:10.21.
100 breastroke — 1. Aidan Bloomquist (St) 1:02.03; 3. David Beck (St) 1:06.95; 4. Richard Hartmann (St) 1:09.36.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Forest Lake, 3:28.77; 2. Stillwater (Grant Auleciems, Jaden Petersen, Sam Ciegler and Javier Rodriguez) 3:28.90; 3. Stillwater (Brodie Watson, David Beck, Jack Baude and Nick Nelson) 3:31.07.
Ponies sixth at U of M
At Minneapolis, facing a field that includes many of the top teams in the state, Stillwater placed sixth out of 13 teams in the Gold Division of the Maroon and Gold Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 4 at the University of Minnesota’s Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center.
Edina held off Omaha Creighton Prep 529.5-490 for the title while Wayzata finished third with 414 points. Minnetonka (370.5) and Chanhassen/Chaska (321) also finished ahead of the Ponies (315).
“I was really excited about that,” Ponies coach Brian Luke said. “The whole thing was really nice and we had some really nice times in the C and D relays. Everybody was basically 100 percent great times there.”
Josiah Fick, the reigning state champion in diving, won that event with a meet record score of 294.3 and teammate Tyson Sonnek follwed in fourth at 203.0.
Aidan Bloomquist finished fourth for the Ponies in the 500 freestyle with a time of 4:48.96. The 500 free was a strong event for Stillwater with Sam Ciegler (4:55.35) and David Beck (4:56.52) placing 9th and 10th.
Bloomquist added a sixth-place showing in the 200 individual medley (1:57.99) while Ciegler (1:46.90) and Holden Hammerlund (1:48.29) finished 7th and 10th in the 200 freestyle.
Jack Baude delivered a sixth-place finish for the Ponies in the 100 butterfly with a time of 52.70, which moved him onto the program’s all-time top-10 list in the event.
The Ponies’ top finish in the relays was a sixth-place effort in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:30.33.
Stillwater’s fastest team in the 400 freestyle relay was disqualified.
Team standings
1. Edina 529.5; 2. Omaha Creighton Prep 490; 3. Wayzata 414; 4. Minnetonka 370.5; 5. Chanhassen/Chaska 321; 6. Stillwater 315; 7. Eden Prairie 283; 8. Breck/Blake 248; 9. Maple Grove 245; 10. Eagan 127; 11. Forest Lake 82; 12. Coon Rapids 38; 13. Minnehaha Academy 32.
Individual results
200 medley relay — 1. Omaha Creighton Prep 1:33.40; 11. Stillwater A (Alex Kaphingst, Grant Auleciems, Jack Baude and Dylan DeAgazio) 1:41.16; 25. Stillwater B (Nathan Volkman, Jaden Petersen, Wyatt Fredeen and Wyatt Franklin) 1:48.97; 33. Stillwater C (Liam Kubitschek, Richard Hartmann, Evan Deck and Keegan Kogl) 1:58.70.
200 freestyle — 1. Jackson Kehler (Eag) 1:41.84; 7. Sam Ciegler (St) 1:46.90; 10. Holden Hammerlund (St) 1:48.29; 28. Nick Nelson (St) 1:55.96.
200 individual medley — 1. Kelby Modene (MG) 1:54.16; 6. Aidan Bloomquist (St) 1:57.99; 17. David Beck (St) 2:04.39.
50 freestyle — 1. Soren Dunn (EP) 21.42; 22. Grant Auleciems (St) 23.55; 26. Dylan DeAgazio (St) 24.18; 31. Wyatt Franklin (St) 24.76.
Diving — *1. Josiah Fick (St) 294.30; 4. Tyson Sonnek (St) 203.00; 18. Brandon Pott (St) 131.30.
100 butterfly — 1. Rush Clark (OMP) 48.62; 6. Jack Baude (St) 52.70; 13. Brodie Watson (St) 54.15; 24. Jaden Petersen (St) 58.27.
100 freestyle — 1. Soren Dunn (EP) 47.50; 10. Holden Hammerlund (St) 49.73; 18. Alex Kaphingst (St) 51.03; 32. Dylan DeAgazio (St) 55.10.
500 freestyle — 1. Jackson Kehler (Eag) 4:39.38; 4. Aidan Bloomquist (St) 4:48.96; 9. Sam Ciegler (St) 4:55.35; 10. David Beck (St) 4:56.52.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Chanhassen/Chaska 1:27.41; 6. Stillwater A (Aidan Bloomquist, Grant Auleciems, Sam Ciegler and Brodie Watson) 1:30.33; 11. Stillwater B (Dylan DeAgazio, Holden Hammerlund, David Beck and Jaden Petersen) 1:33.89; 28. Stillwater C (Keller Swanson, Nick Nelson, Wyatt Franklin and Richard Hartmann) 1:39.94.
100 backstroke — 1. Casey Stowe (Way) 50.11; 11. Jack Baude (St) 55.59; 15. Alex Kaphingst (St) 56.32; 28. Nathan Volkman (St) 59.84.
100 breastroke — 1. Alex Deng (EP) 56.45; 12. Grant Auleciems (St) 1:00.77; 22. Jaden Petersen (St) 1:04.55; 33. Richard Hartmann (St) 1:10.15.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Omaha Creighton Prep 3:08.61; 19. Stillwater B (Alex Kaphingst, Jack Baude, David Beck and Nick Nelson) 3:30.07; 30. Stillwater C (Javier Rodriguez, Nathan Volkman, Wyatt Fredeen and Liam Kubischek) 3:43.88; Stillwater A (Aidan Bloomquist, Holden Hammerlund, Sam Ciegler and Brodie Watson) DQ.
* Meet record
Stillwater 92, Park 83
Facing perhaps its biggest challenger in the Suburban East Conference, Stillwater turned back Park 92-83 in a dual meet on Thursday, Jan. 2 at Stillwater Middle School.
Josiah Fick provided one of many highlights for the Ponies, shattering his previous school and conference diving records with a total of 372.05. Fick set the previous standard with a score of 340.90 against Mounds View on Dec. 12.
“He’s really diving well,” Ponies coach Brian Luke said. “He’s right on the edge of the charts. The highest dive he can do is a 3.1 (degree of difficulty) and he has one of those and some 3.0s in there and he’s doing them quite well so you’re getting 60 and 70 points per dive and it adds up quickly.”
The scores are creating a problem for the coach in his efforts to keep the record board up to date.
“That’s the second time this year,” Luke said. “You can’t keep up with the record board. The day I put it up he broke it again. Maybe we’ll just put TBA up there for the rest of the year.”
The Ponies expected a stern test from Park and they were up to the challenge, finishing first in 10 of 12 events.
“We were a little better on paper so they had to catch up,” Luke said. “They key when you’re the favorite is to take them out of the meet early. We did that, but it was very competitive. In my opinion they are the second best team so that puts us in the driver’s seat. Mounds View is above average, but we beat them, and Woodbury will also be in the top half.”
Aidan Bloomquist won the 200 individual medley in 1:58.37 and added a victory in the 100 freestyle with a time of 48.95. Jack Baude also prevailed in two events for the Ponies, claiming the top spot in the 100 butterfly (54.28) and 100 backstroke (56.98).
Sam Ciegler (1:48.74) and Holden Hammerlund (1:50.20) finished 1-2 in the 200 freestyle and Watson followed Baude with a runner-up showing in the butterfly with a time of 55.07.
Hammerlund (5:02.63) and Ciegler (5:02.90) finished first and second in the 500 freestyle while Grant Auleciems captured first in the 100 breastroke with a time of 1:00.87.
Stillwater also won the 200 and 400 freestyle relays.
Stillwater 92, Park 83
200 medley relay — 1. Park, 1:41.30; 2. Stillwater (Alex Kaphingst, Grant Auleciems, Brodie Watson and Dylan DeAgazio) 1:42.13; 3. Stillwater (Nathan Volkman, Jaden Petersen, Jack Baude and Wyatt Franklin) 1:48.16.
200 freestyle — 1. Sam Ciegler (St) 1:48.74; 2. Holden Hammerlund (St) 1:50.20; 5. Nick Nelson (St) 1:56.52.
200 individual medley — 1. Aidan Bloomquist (St) 1:58.37; 3. Brodie Watson (St) 2:03.41; 4. David Beck (St) 2:05.48.
50 freestyle — 1. Nathan LeMay (Par) 22.88; 2. Grant Auleciems (St) 23.48; 3. Dylan DeAgazio (St) 23.92; 5. Wyatt Franklin (St) 24.84.
Diving — *#1. Josiah Fick (St) 372.05; 2. Tyson Sonnek (St) 237.30; 3. Brandon Pott (St) 202.90.
100 butterfly — 1. Jack Baude (St) 54.28; 2. Brodie Watson (St) 55.07; 5. Jaden Petersen (St) 59.89.
100 freestyle — 1. Aidan Bloomquist (St) 48.95; 3. Alex Kaphingst (St) 52.45; 5. Dylan DeAgazio (St) 53.89.
500 freestyle — 1. Holden Hammerlund (St) 5:02.63; 2. Sam Ciegler (St) 5:02.90; 4. David Beck (St) 5:05.89.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Stillwater (Aidan Bloomquist, Brodie Watson, Holden Hammerlund and Sam Ciegler) 1:31.26; 3. Stillwater (Grant Auleciems, David Beck, Wyatt Franklin and Jaden Petersen) 1:36.43.
100 backstroke — 1. Jack Baude (St) 56.98; 2. Alex Kaphingst (St) 57.81; 4. Nathan Volkman (St) 59.70.
100 breastroke — 1. Grant Auleciems (St) 1:00.87; 5. Richard Hartmann (St) 1:09.51; 6. Jaden Petersen (St) 1:09.77.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Stillwater (Sam Ciegler, Aidan Bloomquist, Alex Kaphingst and Holden Hammerlund) 3:24.82; 3. Stillwater (Dylan DeAgazio, Jack Baude, Nick Nelson and David Beck) 3:35.29.
* School record
# Conference record
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.