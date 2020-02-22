The Stillwater boys swimming and diving team swept all three relays and finished first in seven of eight individual swimming events to capture the Suburban East Conference JV championship on Saturday, Feb. 15 at Stillwater Middle School.
Stillwater racked up 473 points to outlast runner-up Mounds View (424) and third-place Park (328) in the five-team field. The remainder of the SEC teams — based largely on their finish in the varsity conference standings — participated in a similar meet at East Ridge.
The Ponies finished undefeated in JV dual meets this season and this marked the program’s ninth straight JV conference title and 21st in the past 26 seasons.
“I was really happy because our numbers are down a little this year,” Ponies coach Brian Luke said. “Historically, we’ve been able to do it on numbers but this year we had to do it with the minimum entrants per event, so that was a more arduous task but they stayed ahead of Mounds View.”
Junior Ethan Frits and senior Keller Swanson each won two events and swam on two first-place relays for the Ponies.
Frits won the 200 freestyle in a time of 1:56.53 to lead a 1-2-3 finish in that event for Stillwater. Freshman Evan Deck (2:04.89) and junior Liam Kubitschek (2:05.13) followed in second and third. Frits also won the 500 freestyle in 5:10.58, finishing ahead of teammates Mateo Rodriguez (5:36.31), an eighth-grader, and Deck (5:39.12) as the Ponies also claimed the top three spots in that race.
“Those are very fast times for Frits in the 200 and 500,” Luke said. “We’re pretty good there.”
Swanson (24.03) and junior Keegan Kogl (24.50) finished first and second to lead the Ponies in the 50 freestyle. Swanson also won the 100 butterfly in a time of 1:01.72.
“Those were lifetime bests for him,” Luke said of Swanson.
Stillwater also received a first-place finish from eighth-grader Joey Reiner (2:21.60) in the 200 individual medley.
“He’s come on real good this year,” Luke said.
Kubitschek (55.32) in the 100 freestyle and Kogl (1:05.25) in the 100 backstroke also notched first-place finishes for the Ponies.
Eighth-grader Paul Hartmann finished fourth for Stillwater in the 100 breastroke, which along with diving were the only events without the Ponies holding the top spot.
“That’s what we had to do to stay up there,” Luke said. “This year we had to do it a different way.”
Reiner, Hartmann, Swanson and Kogl delivered a victory for the Ponies in the 200 medley relay, finishing more than five seconds ahead of the runner-up team from Forest Lake.
Rodriguez, Kubitschek, Frits and Swanson won by more than 3.5 seconds in the 200 freestyle relay (1:40.93). Reiner, Kogl, Kubitschek and Frits also closed out the meet with a more than nine-second victory in the 400 freestyle relay (3:41.30).
Stillwater is scheduled to host the Section 4AA Meet at SMS on Feb. 20-22. The state meet will take place on Feb. 27-29 at the University of Minnesota’s Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center.
