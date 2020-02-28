Stillwater ensured itself another busy state meet while capturing its ninth consecutive Section 4AA boys swimming and diving championship on Saturday, Feb. 22 at Stillwater Middle School.
It was also the program’s 12th section title in the past 13 years.
“That’s an accomplishment,” Ponies coach Brian Luke said. “You have to appreciate that.”
The Ponies outdistanced rival Mounds View 570-414.5 to claim the team title and qualify 13 entries, including all three relays, for the state meet on Feb. 27-29 at the University of Minnesota’s Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center. Cretin-Derham Hall was a distant third with 268.5 points.
“I thought we had a really great finals,” Luke said. “In the prelims we had a couple kids miss the championship heat we could have had in there, but in the finals they came around quite well.”
The Ponies will have state entries in each event except for the 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke.
Following the swimming prelims on Thursday, Feb. 23, senior Josiah Fick started building momentum for the Ponies with a record-setting effort in the diving competition on Friday, Feb. 21. One of three state qualifiers in diving for Stillwater, Fick bettered the previous section record with a score of 545.10 to capture his third straight section title.
But he won’t be alone at state as teammates Tyson Sonnek (438.10) and Brandon Pott (361.65) placed second and fourth to earn their state bids.
“We were hoping that Brandon could make it if he had a good day, which he did.”
Fick has been dealing with a back injury the second half of the season and his training then has been impacted, but he was sharp at sections to earn an opportunity to defend his state championship from a year ago.
“Josiah hadn’t really dove,” Luke said. “He dove at Irondale (on Feb. 6), but before that he had been out since January so we were never quite sure, but he broke that record by 70 or 80 points and Tyson was close to breaking the previous record, so that was good. I don’t know if (Fick) made it through full practice until two or three days before section meet.”
Fick was also named Section Diver of the Year and Carrie Madline was voted the Section Diving Coach of the Year.
Juniors Aidan Bloomquist and Brodie Watson each qualified for state in two individual events and two relays.
Bloomquist (1:54.65) held off Mounds View’s Isaac Pan (1:55.61) for first place in the 200 individual medley and Watson also qualified on standard after placing third with a time of 1:55.89.
The top two finishers in each swimming event automatically qualify for state, in addition to anyone who eclipses the state qualifying standard.
Bloomquist also won the 500 freestyle in a time of 4:46.65.
In addition to qualifying for state in the individual medley, Watson (52.76) finished second behind Pan (52.21) in the 100 butterfly to qualify for state in that event.
Bloomquist and Watson also joined Sam Ciegler and Holden Hammerlund to win the 400 freestyle relay in a time of 3:14.32, nearly seven seconds ahead of the runner-up team from Cretin-Derham Hall (3:19.26).
Stillwater also qualified for state with runner-up finishes in the 200 medley relay and the 200 freestyle relay. Alex Kaphingst, Grant Auleciems, Jack Baude and Watson finished the medley relay in 1:38.08 while Hammerlund, Auleciems, Ciegler and Bloomquist were clocked in 1:28.83 in the 200 freestyle relay.
Ciegler won the 200 freestyle in a time of 1:45.36, but Hammerlund (1:46.04) was narrowly edged out of the second spot by North St. Paul’s Jonathan Peabody (1:45.52).
Hammerlund did qualify for state with a victory in the 100 freestyle with a time of 48.07 and Auleciems advanced in the 100 breastroke with a second-place finish in 59.65.
In addition to Hammerlund in the 200 free, the Ponies came close in several additional events while placing third in the 100 butterfly (Baude), 500 freestyle (David Beck) and 100 backstroke (Ciegler).
Beck shattered his previous best time in the 500 free. He finished about a second behind the runner-up, but will join the team as an alternate at state.
“That was his fastest time by seven or eight seconds,” Luke said.
Stillwater turned it on in the finals, with many life-time bests to show for it.
The Ponies featured the fastest finisher in five of the eight consolation heats for individual swimming events, including several with times that would have moved them up a few spots or more if they occurred in the championship heat.
Javier Rodriguez (1:51.71) and Nick Nelson (1:51.94) paced each other to 9th- and 10th-place finishes in the 200 freestyle. Wyatt Fredeen (100 butterfly), Dylan DeAgazio (100 freestyle), Rodriguez (500 freestyle) and Richard Hartmann (100 breastroke) added ninth-place finishes for the Ponies.
“We came back nice in the finals,” Luke said. “Javier and Nelson, they really cranked it up. They would have gotten like fifth or sixth if they were in the championship heat. Hartmann in the breastroke — he was seeded in the consolation heat — but his finals time was unbelievable.
“Eveyrbody made the finals, either the championship or consolation heat, so that’s good. I don’t know if too many teams can always say that.”
Team standings
1. Stillwater 570; 2. Mounds View 414.5; 3. Cretin-Derham Hall 268.5; 4. Roseville 194; 5. Tartan 183; 6. White Bear Lake 159; 7. North St. Paul 146; 8. St. Paul Central 128; 9. St. Paul Harding.
Individual results
200 medley relay — *1. Mounds View, 1:36.76; *2. Stillwater (Alex Kaphingst, Grant Auleciems, Jack Baude and Brodie Watson) 1:38.08.
200 freestyle — *1. Sam Ciegler (St) 1:45.36; *2. Jonathan Peabody (NSP) 1:45.52; 3. Holden Hammerlund (St) 1:46.04; 9. Javier Rodriguez (St) 1:51.71; 10. Nick Nelson (St) 1:51.94.
200 individual medley — *1. Aidan Bloomquist (St) 1:54.65; *2. Isaac Pan (MV) 1:55.61; *3. Brodie Watson (St) 1:55.89; *4. Luke Leonidas (St) 1:57.28; 5. David Beck (St) 2:01.26; 8. Nathan Volkman (St) 2:09.48.
50 freestyle — *1. Will Quackenbush (MV) 21.30; *2. Sam Magnuson (MV) 22.52; 5. Grant Auleciems (St) 22.76; 7. Dylan DeAgazio (St) 23.04; 13. Wyatt Franklin (St) 24.33; Keller Swanson (St) DQ.
Diving — *#1. Josiah Fick (St) 545.10; *2. Tyson Sonnek (St) 438.10; *3. Peter Carpenter (Ros) 383.45; *4. Brandon Pott (St) 361.65; 7. Tate Sorensen (St) 278.35.
100 butterfly — *1. Isaac Pan (MV) 52.21; *2. Brodie Watson (St) 52.76; 3. Jack Baude (St) 53.00; 8. Jaden Petersen (St) 56.83; 9. Wyatt Fredeen (St) 58.09.
100 freestyle — *1. Holden Hammerlund (St) 48.07; *2. Willy Coborn (NSP) 48.98; 5. Alex Kaphingst (St) 51.07; 9. Dylan DeAgazio (St) 50.75; 12. Wyatt Franklin (St) 53.76.
500 freestyle — *1. Aidan Bloomquist (St) 4:46.65; *2. Jonathan Peabody (NSP) 4:47.91; 3. David Beck (St) 4:48.92; 6. Nick Nelson (St) 5:04.56; 9. Javier Rodriguez (St) 5:05.73.
200 freestyle relay — *1. Mounds View, 1:27.93; *2. Stillwater (Holden Hammerlund, Grant Auleciems, Sam Ciegler and Aidan Bloomquist) 1:28.83; *3. Cretin-Derham Hall, 1:29.56.
100 backstroke — *1. Luke Leonidas (C-DH) 53.16; *2. Alex Heer (C-DH) 54.11; 3. Sam Ciegler (St) 55.30; 4. Jack Baude (St) 55.45; 7. Alex Kaphingst (St) 55.96; 8. Nathan Volkman (St) 58.41.
100 breastroke — *1. Will Quackenbush (MV) 57.27; *2. Grant Auleciems (St) 59.65; 6. Jaden Petersen (St) 1:04.52; 9. Richard Hartmann (St) 1:04.34; 14. Andrew Eisenbrandt (St) 1:09.87.
400 freestyle relay — *1. Stillwater (Aidan Bloomquist, Brodie Watson, Sam Ciegler and Holden Hammerlund) 3:14.32; *2. Cretin-Derham Hall, 3:19.26.
* State qualifier
# Meet record
