Showing late-season form in its first competition of the season, the Stillwater boys swimming and diving team cruised to a 96.5-75.5 Suburban East Conference victory over Mounds View on Thursday, Jan. 21 at Stillwater Middle School.
The Ponies set three conference records and a school record to kick off a season that was a delayed more than a month — and the much anticipated first event that took place a week later than expected after COVID-19 forced the postponement of Stillwater’s originally scheduled season opener against Roseville.
“Only two-and-a-half weeks into the season,” Ponies coach Brian Luke said. “And with the closing of all the pools on Nov. 18, there was nothing organized. Normally a lot of those guys swim in the fall, but this like they’re just getting started. In general, the whole team looked really well for only two-and-a-half weeks in.”
This was the 56th consecutive dual meet victory for the Stillwater boys, who have also claimed each of the past six SEC titles.
The Ponies started quickly with a 1-2 finish in the 200 medley relay. Stillwater’s team of Alex Kaphingst, Aidan Bloomquist, Jack Baude and Will Whittington set a new conference record with their winning time of 1:36.82.
Sam Ciegler followed with a victory in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:48.75 and the Ponies swept the top three places in the 200 individual medley with Brodie Watson (2:09.61), Jackson Kogler (2:12.13) and Nathan Volkman (2:16.30).
Whittington then fired off a school-record performance while winning the 50 freestyle in 20.83 — nearly 2.5 seconds ahead of runner-up Sam Magnuson (23.29) of Mounds View). It was an eye-opener, especially so early in the season.
“We’ve done a few timed 25s to work on sprinting and he was banging out pretty fast times on those so you assume he can go pretty fast and he did,” Luke said.
The team didn’t start practicing until early January and there weren’t many good training options with pools closed around the state as well.
“I know some of them were doing weights and some exercises and trying to stay strong, but to get a swimming muscle in shape you have to swim,” Luke said. “Running is great and it’s cardiovascular, but it doesn’t get your arms in shape.”
Whittington broke the program’s oldest school record, bettering the previous standard set by Cyrus Moslemi (21.38) in 2000.
What’s even more impressive is that Whittington is the only athlete who ranks among Stillwater’s top 10 all-time in both the 50 and 500 freestyle events. Whittington ranks second on the team’s honor roll in the 500 free.
Whittington also won the 100 freestyle in a conference record time of 45.93, finishing more than six seconds ahead of Kaphingst (52.15) and Mounds View’s Magnuson (52.15), who tied for second.
“He has a big upside in the sprints,” Luke said.
Stillwater finished first in all 12 events.
Bloomquist (52.71) and Baude (53.37) finished 1-2 in the 100 butterfly. Ciegler added a victory in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:03.27 and Bloomquist joined him and Whittington as double winners with a victory in the 100 breastroke (1:01.26). Jaden Petersen (1:07.25) and Richard Hartmann (1:08.21) joined Bloomquist in the top three in the breastroke.
“A lot of kids — in the shorter races more than the longer ones — were at almost where they ended up last year,” Luke said. “Some of the longer ones will take more time, but the 50 and 100 kids and those flyers at 52 and 53 (seconds), that’s pretty quick. Ciegler going 1:48 in the 200 (free) is pretty good.
“It helps they’re all mechanically good swimmers. They swim well so they can kind of make up for not being in shape by swimming well. If we can hold this whole thing together, we should hopefully have a pretty good squad by the end.”
Kaphingst also won the 100 backstroke in a time of 56.67, with Baude (58.03) and Watson (58.59) placing second and third.
“I thought from top to bottom, for the time in the season, I thought it went real well,” Luke said. “Sometimes there is a mental boost for that first meet so we’ll see what happens the next two meets. Just in general, we have some holes in the lineup because our numbers are down, but I think that’s true across the board. We’ll do the best we can.”
Stillwater also finished first and second in diving with Tate Sorenson (179.20) and Maccon Kubitschek (1:01.90).
“His best was 140 last year and he had 179,” Luke said of Sorenson.
Stillwater 96.5, Mounds View 75.5
200 medley relay — *1. Stillwater (Alex Kaphingst, Aidan Bloomquist, Jack Baude and Will Whittington) 1:36.82; 2. Stillwater (Nathan Volkman, Richard Hartmann, Brodie Watson and Wyatt Franklin) 1:46.41.
200 freestyle — 1. Sam Ciegler (St) 1:48.75; 3. Javier Rodriguez (St) 1:58.87; 4. Nick Nelson (St) 1:59.53.
200 individual medley — 1. Brodie Watson (St) 2:09.61; 2. Jackson Kogler (St) 2:12.13; 3. Nathan Volkman (St) 2:16.30.
50 freestyle — *#1. Will Whittington (St) 20.83; 4. Wyatt Franklin (St) 23.68; 5. Dylan DeAgazio (St) 23.82.
Diving — 1. Tate Sorenson (St) 179.20; 2. Maccon Kubitschek (St) 1:01.90.
100 butterfly — 1. Aidan Bloomquist (St) 52.71; 2. Jack Baude (St) 53.37; 4. Jaden Petersen (St) 58.19.
100 freestyle — *1. Will Whittington (St) 45.93; T2. Alex Kaphingst (St) 52.15; 5. Dylan DeAgazio (St) 53.23.
500 freestyle — 1. Sam Ciegler (St) 5:03.27; 4. Nick Nelson (St) 5:27.75; 5. Javier Rodriguez (St) 5:31.33.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Stillwater (Aidan Bloomquist, Dylan DeAgazio, Sam Ciegler and Wyatt Franklin) 1:31.35; 3. Stillwater (Jackson Kogler, Jaden Petersen, Javier Rodriguez and Nick Nelson) 1:37.89.
100 backstroke — 1. Alex Kaphingst (St) 56.67; 2. Jack Baude (St) 58.03; 3. Brodie Watson (St) 58.59.
100 breastroke — 1. Aidan Bloomquist (St) 1:01.26; 2. Jaden Petersen (St) 1:07.25; 3. Richard Hartmann (St) 1:08.21.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Stillwater (Sam Ciegler, Brodie Watson, Will Whittington and Dylan DeAgazio) 3:21.44; 3. Stillwater (Alex Kaphingst, Jack Baude, Nick Nelson and Ethan Frits) 3:36.43.
* SEC record
# Stillwater school record
