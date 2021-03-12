WHITE BEAR LAKE — Wyatt Franklin won two individual events to pace a balanced attack as Stillwater dispatched White Bear Lake 95-78 in a Suburban East Conference dual meet on Thursday, March 4 at the White Bear Area YMCA.
The Ponies (9-0 SEC, 9-0) had already locked up at least a share of their seventh straight conference championship, but the victory over White Bear Lake secured it outright and also extended the program’s SEC dual meet winning streak to 64 in a row.
Some of Stillwater’s faster swimmers competed in JV heats, which allowed Ponies coach Brian Luke to fine-tune the section lineup with some internal competition in the varsity races. The Section 4AA diving will be held on Friday, March 12. Teams will be divided into two sessions for the swimming finals, which are slated for Saturday, March 13 at Stillwater Middle School. The Ponies will compete in the second sessions, which starts at 5:30 p.m.
Eight different athletes collected at least one victory for Stillwater against the Bears, led by Franklin’s first-place efforts in the 100 (52.58) and 200 (1:55.10) freestyle races. Stillwater also finished first and second in all three relays and occupied the top three spots in the 200 freestyle, 200 individual medley, 100 butterfly and 100 freestyle.
“We had to make a couple final decisions for sections and that was our last attempt,” Luke said. “We put some of the varsity in the JV heats and from the JV it’s nice to see how they do in the varsity.”
Nathan Volkman finished first for the Ponies in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:12.01 and Dylan DeAgazio followed with a victory in the 50 freestyle with a time of 23.89.
Also posting victories for Stillwater were Jackson Kogler in the 100 butterfly (57.09), Ethan Frits in the 500 freestyle (5:10.82), Mateo Rodriguez in the 100 backstroke (1:04.21) and Paul Hartmann in the 100 breastroke (1:08.59).
“Mateo is coming on really strong at the end,” Luke said. “If we had another three weeks he would be right up with that section group. He made the section cut-off, but is about our fifth or sixth. He’s like one of those baseball players who by July is just on fire.
“Paul Hartmann’s breast was really good and his IM. Kids like that stepped it up, which is good because we’re losing a chunk of seniors.”
Tate Sorensen also placed first in diving with a total of 184.40.
Even if the celebration is muted, the coach always takes time to appreciate the achievement of another goal for the team.
“It’s always great to do this stuff,” Ponies coach Brian Luke said. “You don’t want to take them for granted because at any given time it can all fall apart. It’s fun to celebrate stuff like that, especially for the kids because they work hard.”
It has been another successful season, but the team has missed out on invitationals and other celebratory things due to precautions and restrictions due to COVID-19.
“It’s kind of sad some of this stuff has been taken away from them,” Luke said. “The medal ceremonies at the section and state meet are all gone. I get the concept of it, but it still doesn’t make it not sad that these kids can’t get that last minute of people saying you did a great job.”
The coach is also grateful to have state opportunities that teams competing during the fall season were denied.
“Knock on wood, it’s as good as it could be,” Luke said. “One of the reasons I feel we’ve been able to get good stuff done is that the Stillater athletics administration has been very supportive and understanding and I truly appreciate what (Activities Director) Ricky (Michel) has done for coaches and athletes to be able to do what they have been able to do. I think that’s the main reason Stillwater has been able to get a lot of stuff done — and behind the scenes there is a lot of stuff. He’s a major positive influence.”
Stillwater 95, White Bear Lake 78
200 medley relay — 1. Stillwater (Alex Kaphingst, Richard Hartmann, Aidan Bloomquist and Jack Baude) 1:41.25; 2. Stillwater (Brodie Watson, Jaden Petersen, Will Whittington and Sam Ciegler) 1:43.81.
200 freestyle — 1. Wyatt Franklin (St) 1:55.10; 2. Nick Nelson (St) 1:56.00; 4. Evan Deck (St) 2:03.19.
200 individual medley — 1. Nathan Volkman (St) 2:12.01; 2. Richard Hartmann (St) 2:15.22; 3. Mateo Rodriguez (St) 2:17.96.
50 freestyle — 1. Dylan DeAgazio (St) 23.89; 2. Liam Kubitschek (St) 24.65; 5. Cameron Winters (St) 25.21.
Diving — 1. Tate Sorensen (St) 184.40; 3. Maccon Kubitschek (St) 119.00.
100 butterfly — 1. Jackson Kogler (St) 57.09; 2. Nick Nelson (St) 57.74; 3. Richard Hartmann (St) 1:00.60.
100 freestyle — 1. Wyatt Franklin (St) 52.58; 2. Dylan DeAgazio (St) 53.62; 3. Liam Kubitschek (St) 55.29.
500 freestyle — 1. Ethan Frits (St) 5:10.82; 2. Javier Rodriguez (St) 5:13.43; 4. Evan Deck (St) 5:39.32.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Stillwater (Cameron Winters, Jackson Kogler, Dylan DeAgazio and Jack Baude) 1:33.18; 2. Stillwater (Evan Deck, Liam Kubitschek, Alex Kaphingst and Will Whittington) 1:35.30.
100 backstroke — 1. Mateo Rodriguez (St) 1:04.21; 3. Kyle Och (St) 1:07.23; 5. Jaxon Benson (St) 1:13.75.
100 breastroke — 1. Paul Hartmann (St) 1:08.59; 4. Joey Reiner (St) 1:17.79; Jack Howell (St) DQ.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Stillwater (Jack Baude, Brodie Watson, Jaden Petersen and Liam Kubitschek) 3:30.81; 2. Stillwater (Aidan Bloomquist, Wyatt Franklin, Javier Rodriguez and Joey Reiner) 3:31.45.
