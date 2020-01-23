Stillwater notched seven first-place finishes and two meet records, but it was the team’s superior depth throughout the lineup that carried the Ponies to victory in the True Team Section 4AA Meet on Saturday, Jan. 18 at Stillwater Middle School.
The Ponies racked up 1,197 points to hold off second-place Mounds View (983) and third-place Cretin-Derham Hall (605.5). Mounds View also earned a spot as one of four wild card entries into the state meet, which will be held on Saturday, Jan. 25 at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center at the University of Minnesota starting at 5 p.m.
Forest Lake also qualified as the Section 7AA champion to give the Suburban East Conference three in the 12-team state field.
This marks the 15th time in 16 seasons the Ponies have qualified for True Team state. Stillwater placed fourth at state a year ago.
After a snowstorm created travel issues, the start times were adjusted slightly for the swimming and diving events, which were held separately, but the Ponies handled it in stride.
“I thought the guys did a really good job,” said Ponies coach Brian Luke. “I was really happy. The scheduled kind of got goofed around, but it was good competition and I thought they raced really well.”
Stillwater opened with a meet record in the 200 medley relay as Alex Kaphingst, Grant Auleciems, Jack Baude and Sam Ciegler posted a winning time of 1:39.40.
The Ponies also received a meet record total from Josiah Fick in diving. The senior posted a winning score of 535.80 as part of a strong showing for Stillwater in that event. Tyson Sonnek (432.05) and Brandon Pott (345.70) finished second and third while Tate Sorensen (208.85) followed in seventh place for the Ponies.
Aidan Bloomquist (1:48.43) and Holden Hammerlund (1:48.88) finished 1-2 for Stillwater in the 200 freestyle while Ciegler (2:00.91) and Brodie Watson (2:04.02) placed second and third in the 200 individual medley.
The Ponies landed four of the top seven swimmers in the 200 freestyle and 200 individual medley to build a strong early lead in the team standings.
Dylan DeAgazio (23.08) and Auleciems (23.31) finished second and fourth to lead the Ponies in the 50 freestyle and that momentum continued with four of the top seven finishers in the 100 butterfly, led by Baude (54.46) and Watson (55.68) in second and fourth place.
Bloomquist won the 100 freestyle in 49.09 and David Beck (5:00.17) followed with a victory in the 500 freestyle. The Ponies featured four of the top six finishers in the 500 free with Hammerlund (5:02.59) placing third and Nick Nelson (5:08.14) and Javier Rodriguez (5:13.30) placing fourth and sixth.
“DeAgazio has been struggling in the 50, but he popped one there pretty nice, and Beck had a nice 500,” Luke said.
Stillwater won the 200 freestyle relay in a time of 1:29.88 and closed out the meet with a victory in the 400 freestyle relay with a time of 3:16.37.
“We had a new meet record in the medley and the other two (relays) were very fast, our fastest of the year,” Luke said. “They were all faster than we had done.”
Ciegler (56.32) and Kaphingst (56.71) finished second and third in the 100 backstroke and the Ponies also received a second-place finish from Auleciems (1:01.22) in the 100 breastroke.
In addition to Stillwater’s two meet records, Mounds View broke two records as part of its four first-place finishes. Isaac Pan (1:55.75) set a meet record while winning the 200 IM and teammate Will Quackenbush set the new standard while winning the 100 breastroke in a time of 58.73.
“It was a fast meet,” Luke said. “Those were some pretty good records hanging in there.”
Stillwater will be shooting for a spot in the top five at True Team state. The Ponies have never placed lower than seventh in this popular event.
Minnetonka, Edina and Wayzata are the strongest teams on paper while Chanhassen/Chaska is also expected to contend.
Team standings
1. Stillwater 1,197; 2. Mounds View 983; 3. Cretin-Derham Hall 605.5; 4. Roseville 597; 5. White Bear Lake 572.5; 6. North St. Paul 344.
Individual results
200 medley relay — *1. Stillwater A (Alex Kaphingst, Grant Auleciems, Jack Baude and Sam Ciegler) 1:39.40; 4. Stillwater B (Nathan Volkman, Jaden Petersen, Wyatt Fredeen and Dylan DeAgazio) 1:49.61; 8. Stillwater C (Joey Reiner, Richard Hartmann, Keller Swanson and Wyatt Franklin) 1:52.43; 12. Stillwater D (Kyle Och, Andrew Eisenbrandt, Evan Deck and Keegan Kogl) 1:59.58.
200 freestyle — 1. Aidan Bloomquist (St) 1:48.43; 2. Holden Hammerlund (St) 1:48.88; 6. Javier Rodriguez (St) 1:54.06; 7. Nick Nelson (St) 1:54.25.
200 individual medley — *1. Isaac Pan (MV) 1:55.75; 2. Sam Ciegler (St) 2:00.91; 3. Brodie Watson (St) 2:04.02; 5. David Beck (St) 2:06.21; 7. Nathan Volkman (St) 2:12.79.
50 freestyle — 1. Will Quackenbush (MV) 21.73; 2. Dylan DeAgazio (St) 23.08; 4. Grant Auleciems (St) 23.31; 9. Wyatt Franklin (St) 24.64; 12. Keegan Kogl (St) 25.25.
Diving — *1. Josiah Fick (St) 535.80; 2. Tyson Sonnek (St) 432.05; 3. Brandon Pott (St) 345.70; 7. Tate Sorensen (St) 208.85.
100 butterfly — 1. Isaac Pan (MV) 51.17; 2. Jack Baude (St) 54.46; 4. Brodie Watson (St) 55.68; 6. Jaden Petersen (St) 59.38; 7. Wyatt Fredeen (St) 59.78.
100 freestyle — 1. Aidan Bloomquist (St) 49.09; 4. Alex Kaphingst (St) 51.36; 8. Dylan DeAgazio (St) 53.30; 10. Richard Hartmann (St) 56.07.
500 freestyle — 1. David Beck (St) 5:00.17; 3. Holden Hammerlund (St) 5:02.59; 4. Nick Nelson (St) 5:08.14; 6. Javier Rodriguez (St) 5:13.30.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Stillwater A (Aidan Bloomquist, Dylan DeAgazio, Grant Auleciems and Holden Hammerlund) 1:29.88; 4. Stillwater B (Brodie Watson, Wyatt Franklin, David Beck and Jaden Petersen) 1:36.49; 7. Stillwater C (Richard Hartmann, Nick Nelson, Wyatt Fredeen and Javier Rodriguez) 1:39.74; 11. Stillwater D (Keller Swanson, Mateo Rodriguez, Liam Kubitschek and Keegan Kogl) 1:41.54.
100 backstroke — 1. Luke Leonidas (C-DH) 55.31; 2. Sam Ciegler (St) 56.32; 3. Alex Kaphingst (St) 56.71; 4. Jack Baude (St) 57.60; 7. Nathan Volkman (St) 59.15.
100 breastroke — *1. Will Quackenbush (MV) 58.73; 2. Grant Auleciems (St) 1:01.22; 4. Jaden Petersen (St) 1:07.96; 8. Richard Hartmann (St) 1:09.37; 10. Andrew Eisenbrandt (St) 1:09.51.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Stillwater A (Holden Hammerlund, Sam Ciegler, Brodie Watson and Aidan Bloomquist) 3:16.37; 4. Stillwater B (Jack Baude, Alex Kaphingst, Javier Rodriguez and David Beck) 3:32.40; 4. Stillwater C (Nick Nelson, Wyatt Franklin, Wyatt Fredeen and Nathan Volkman) 3:39.60; 9. Stillwater D (Keegan Kogl, Evan Deck, Ethan Frits and Liam Kubitschek) 3:45.89.
* Meet record
Stillwater 97, Woodbury 79
At Woodbury, the Ponies finished first in all 12 events on the way to a 97-79 Suburban East Conference victory over Woodbury on Thursday, Jan. 16 at Cottage Grove Middle School.
There was nothing flashy about the performances, especially compared to the True Team section meet held two days later, but the Ponies (6-0 SEC, 6-0) were in control throughout.
“It was fine,” Ponies coach Brian Luke said. “For the time of the season and knowing we had True Team in a couple days, it was just fine.”
In addition to sweeping all three relays, the Ponies also received two victories apiece from Aidan Bloomquist, Holden Hammerlund and Grant Auleciems.
Bloomquist took top honors in the 200 and 500 freestyle races while Hammerlund prevailed in the 200 individual medley and 100 freestyle. Auleciems won the 50 freestyle and 100 breastroke.
Stillwater also received first-place finishes from Josiah Fick (diving), Jack Baude (100 butterfly) and Alex Kaphingst (100 backstroke).
Stillwater 97, Woodbury 79
200 medley relay — 1. Stillwater (Alex Kaphingst, Grant Auleciems, Jack Baude and Dylan DeAgazio) 1:43.59; 3. Stillwater (Nathan Volkman, Jaden Petersen, Brodie Watson and David Beck) 1:49.15.
200 freestyle — 1. Aidan Bloomquist (St) 1:50.32; 2. Sam Ciegler (St) 1:51.97; 3. Nick Nelson (St) 1:57.64.
200 individual medley — 1. Holden Hammerlund (St) 2:02.98; 2. David Beck (St) 2:08.88; 3. Jaden Petersen (St) 2:12.61.
50 freestyle — 1. Grant Auleciems (St) 23.09; 2. Brodie Watson (St) 24.24; 3. Dylan DeAgazio (St) 24.27.
Diving — 1. Josiah Fick (St) 327.25; 2. Tyson Sonnek (St) 263.30; 3. Brandon Pott (St) 239.35.
100 butterfly — 1. Jack Baude (St) 54.58; 2. Brodie Watson (St) 56.97; 4. Wyatt Fredeen (St) 1:00.54.
100 freestyle — 1. Holden Hammerlund (St) 50.09; 3. Alex Kaphingst (St) 52.94; 5. Dylan DeAgazio (St) 54.54.
500 freestyle — 1. Aidan Bloomquist (St) 4:53.66; 2. Sam Ciegler (St) 5:03.00; 3. David Beck (St) 5:07.61.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Stillwater (Sam Ciegler, Aidan Bloomquist, Grant Auleciems and Holden Hammerlund) 1:31.10; 3. Stillwater (Jaden Petersen, Javier Rodriguez, Dylan DeAgazio and Nick Nelson) 1:37.78.
100 backstroke — 1. Alex Kaphingst (St) 58.23; 2. Jack Baude (St) 58.71; 3. Nathan Volkman (St) 59.98.
100 breastroke — 1. Grant Auleciems (St) 1:00.72; 2. Jaden Petersen (St) 1:07.26; 3. Richard Hartmann (St) 1:10.15.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Stillwater (Holden Hammerlund, Sam Ciegler, Jack Baude and David Beck) 3:24.22; 2. Stillwater (Aidan Bloomquist, Brodie Watson, Alex Kaphingst and Nick Nelson) 3:27.74.
