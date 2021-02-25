The results have steadily trended upward for the Stillwater boys swimming and diving team, but the success has created an up-and-down season or sorts for Brian Luke.
The long-time Ponies coach is spending more time than normal updating the records board at Stillwater Middle School — and additional work was created again after the team’s 96-76 Suburban East Conference victory over Roseville on Tuesday, Feb. 23.
Stillwater, which improved to 7-0 on the season, finished first in 11 of 12 events against the Raiders to cap another dominating performance.
“I don’t know what’s with these guys,” Luke said. “They never have a down meet. Every week they perform up to a high level and never have one of those meet where you go, what the heck. It was a nice job.”
Senior Will Whittington continued his record-setting season while shattering his own school record in the 200 freestyle with a blistering time of 1:38.20 — easily eclipsing his previous conference and school record of 1:40.07 set earlier this season.
“Almost two seconds,” Luke said.
Whittington’s margin of victory in the 200 free was nearly 17 seconds over teammate Nick Nelson (1:55.24). After swimming the first 50 yards in 22.40, his last three lengths were within fourth-tenths of a second.
“He swam it really well,” Luke said. “He split it out beautifully.
“It looks like he’s 10 feet tall in the water. I don’t know what it is, but good swimmers always look taller when they’re in the water.”
Whittington also set a conference record while winning the 100 backstroke in a time of 50.91, finishing more than seven seconds ahead of teammate and runner-up Brodie Watson (58.32).
The school records are the only ones listed on the team’s board, which is a good thing when you consider Whittington seemingly breaks another conference record every time he jumps in the pool. The University of Missouri recruit owns six individual conference records and has contributed to all three SEC records in the relays. The only conference records he does not hold are the 100 breastroke, 200 individual medley — and diving.
“That’s kind of crazy when you think it about,” Luke said. “It shows his versatility with the different distances and different strokes. It’s impressive, I have to admit.”
His latest school record in the 200 freestyle will put Luke back onto the lift for another updating project.
“Yeah, we’ve been trying to update it every week and we’ve been up there every week pretty much,” Luke said. “It looks like I’ll probably be up there again next week.”
The coach estimates about 30 to 45 minutes for updating one of the records on the board, but slightly less for an individual event.
“A relay takes a while,” Luke said. “Individuals take about 15 minutes, maybe. We do have a lift, so we don’t have to do ladders.
“You have to take the old ones off, that’s the arduous task. Laying the new ones on, the hardest part making sure it’s level.”
Aidan Bloomquist and Jack Baude were also double winners for the Ponies.
Bloomquist finished first in the 200 individual medley (1:53.96) and also won the 100 breastroke in 58.42. Baude touched the wall first in the 50 freestyle (22.37) and also claimed the top spot in the 100 butterfly (52.94).
Alex Kaphingst added a victory for the Ponies in the 100 freestyle with a time of 51.50 and Sam Ciegler prevailed in the 500 freestyle at 5:00.45.
“Whittington got a couple of records, but Bloomquist had a lifetime best in the IM and Baude had a nice fly,” Luke said. “Some of those other kids, (Wyatt) Franklin in the 50 and 100 and those 200 and 500 (freestyle) guys are coming along. It was just one of those meets where they swam really well.”
The closest race of the night came in the first event, where Stillwater’s relay team of Jackson Kogler, Richart Hartmann, Jack Baude and Brodie Watson (1:42.48) edged Nathan Volkman, Jaden Petersen, Bloomquist and Dylan DeAgazio (1:42.49) by just .01 for the victory.
“That’s about as close as you’re going to get,” Luke said. “Sometimes you just put two together and see if you can split them up evenly. One-hundredth of a second is a fingernail. That was kind of fun to watch.”
Stillwater finished first and second in all three relays.
The Ponies were in position to clinch no worse than a share of their seventh straight conference championship when they hosted Irondale on Thursday, Feb. 25 and then close out the conference schedule at White Bear Lake on Thursday, March 4.
Stillwater 92, Roseville 83
200 medley relay — 1. Stillwater (Jackson Kogler, Richard Hartmann, Jack Baude and Brodie Watson) 1:42.48; 2. Stillwater (Nathan Volkman, Jaden Petersen, Aidan Bloomquist and Dylan DeAgazio) 1:42.49.
200 freestyle — #$1. Will Whittington (St) 1:38.30; 2. Nick Nelson (St) 1:55.24; 3. Javier Rodriguez (St) 1:56.50.
200 individual medley — 1. Aidan Bloomquist (St) 1:53.96; 2. Jaden Petersen (St) 2:07.56; 3. Jackson Kogler (St) 2:08.89.
50 freestyle — 1. Jack Baude (St) 22.37; 2. Sam Ciegler (St) 23.26; 4. Dylan DeAgazio (St) 23.86.
Diving — 1. Peter Carpenter (Ros) 239.70; 3. Tate Sorensen (St) 183.55; 4. Maccon Kubitschek (St) 112.15.
100 butterfly — 1. Jack Baude (St) 52.94; 2. Brodie Watson (St) 55.16; 4. Jaden Petersen (St) 59.02.
100 freestyle — 1. Alex Kaphingst (St) 51.50; 2. Wyatt Franklin (St) 51.72; 4. Dylan DeAgazio (St) 53.13.
500 freestyle — 1. Sam Ciegler (St) 5:00.45; 2. Ethan Frits (St) 5:07.56; 3. Nick Nelson (St) 5:11.62.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Stillwater (Aidan Bloomquist, Wyatt Franklin, Ethan Frits and Keegan Kogl) 1:32.75; 2. Stillwater (Sam Ciegler, Dylan DeAgazio, Alex Kaphingst and Jaden Petersen) 1:34.58.
100 backstroke — #1. Will Whittington (St) 50.91; 2. Brodie Watson (St) 58.32; 4. Joey Reiner (St) 1:02.78.
100 breastroke — 1. Aidan Bloomquist (St) 58.42; 2. Richard Hartmann (St) 1:08.74; 4. Paul Hartmann (St) 1:10.99.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Stillwater (Will Whittington, Sam Ciegler, Brodie Watson and Wyatt Franklin) 3:18.30; 2. Stillwater (Jack Baude, Alex Kaphingst, Ethan Frits and Keegan Kogl) 3:30.27.
# SEC record
$ Stillwater school record
Stillwater 96, Park 76
At Cottage Grove, Aidan Bloomquist, Jack Baude and Will Whittington each won two individual events to help propel the Ponies to a comfortable 96-76 conference victory over Park on Thursday, Feb. 26 at Cottage Grove Middle School.
Bloomquist finished first in the 200 (1:47.94) and 500 (4:51.09) freestyle races while Baude swept the 50 (22.50) and 100 (50.44) freestyle events. Whittington set a pool record while winning the 200 individual medley in 1:56.35 and added a victory in the 100 butterfly with a pool and conference record time of 50.36.
Brodie Watson also led a 1-2-3 finish for the Ponies in the 100 breastroke with a time of 1:02.51. Teammates Jaden Petersen (1:06.18) and Richard Hartmann (1:07.53) followed in second and third.
The Ponies also received a strong showing from freshman diver Tate Sorensen, who posted a personal best with a winning total of 210.85.
“That was a lifetime best by like 30 points,” Ponies coach Brian Luke said. “That was pretty cool.”
In addition to Whittington in the IM and butterfly, the Ponies also set pool records in the 200 medley relay (1:38.89) and the 400 freestyle relay (3:19.71).
Stillwater 96, Park 76
200 medley relay — *1. Stillwater (Alex Kaphingst, Richard Hartmann, Will Whittington and Jack Baude) 1:38.89; 3. Stillwater (Sam Ciegler, Jaden Petersen, Harrison Gimpel and Wyatt Franklin) 1:44.43.
200 freestyle — 1. Aidan Bloomquist (St) 1:47.94; 3. Brodie Watson (St) 1:52.91; 4. Nick Nelson (St) 1:55.47.
200 individual medley — *1. Will Whittington (St) 1:56.35; 2. Sam Ciegler (St) 2:02.05; 5. Richard Hartmann (St) 2:16.62.
50 freestyle — 1. Jack Baude (St) 22.50; 3. Alex Kaphingst (St) 23.78; 4. Wyatt Franklin (St) 23.79.
Diving — 1. Tate Sorensen (St) 210.85; 2. Maccon Kubitschek (St) 118.85.
100 butterfly — *#1. Will Whittington (St) 50.36; 4. Harrison Gimpel (St) 58.27; 5. Nick Nelson (St) 59.34.
100 freestyle — 1. Jack Baude (St) 50.44; 3. Dylan DeAgazio (St) 52.80; 6. Javier Rodriguez (St) 54.63.
500 freestyle — 1. Aidan Bloomquist (St) 4:51.09; 2. Sam Ciegler (St) 4:58.46; 3. Jackson Kogler (St) 5:15.31.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Stillwater (Aidan Bloomquist, Dylan DeAgazio, Jackson Kogler and Javier Rodriguez) 1:33.20; 2. Stillwater (Brodie Watson, Alex Kaphingst, Jaden Petersen and Nick Nelson) 1:33.33.
100 backstroke — 1. Nathan LeMay (Par) 55.93; 3. Nathan Volkman (St) 58.29; 5. Kyle Och (St) 1:05.45; 6. Keegan Kogl (St) 1:07.80.
100 breastroke — 1. Brodie Watson (St) 1:02.51; 2. Jaden Petersen (St) 1:06.18; 3. Richard Hartmann (St) 1:07.53.
400 freestyle relay — *1. Stillwater (Jack Baude, Harrison Gimpel, Jackson Kogler and Will Whittington) 3:19.71; 2. Stillwater (Sam Ciegler, Brodie Watson, Nick Nelson and Aidan Bloomquist) 3:24.95.
* Pool record
# SEC record
