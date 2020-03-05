MINNEAPOLIS — It wasn’t all smooth sailing this season, but Stillwater’s Josiah Fick delivered an impressive performance to capture his second straight Class AA state diving championship on Saturday, Feb. 29 at the University of Minnesota’s Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center.
The senior posted a winning score of 462.95 to easily outdistance runner-up Oliver Poitevent (378.40) of Minnetonka. Less than seven points separated the second- through fifth-place finishers as Fick pulled away with an average of nearly 48 points on each of his three dives in the finals.
“It feels incredible,” Fick said. “I’m just really grateful for everything — my coaches and my parents and everybody that supported me. It just meant so much to me and that definitely played into the win tonight.”
Fick held a nearly 39-point lead after the semifinals concluded on Thursday, Feb. 27, but finished with a winning margin of 84.55.
“He did a really good job there,” Ponies coach Brian Luke said. “He just made the gap bigger and bigger and bigger. He was definitely the best diver there. The best diver did win.”
Stillwater qualified entries for state in 10 of 12 events, including three divers. The Ponies totaled 69 points to place 11th in the team standings.
Edina ran away with the team title, comfortably outscoring runner-up Chanhassen/Chaska 323-217.5. Minnetonka followed in third with 195 points.
Fick is undefeated over the past two seasons, but a second state title was hardly a sure thing after a back injury surfaced in January. It significantly limited his training and practice over the last third of the season — and there was no guarantee he would even be able to compete down the stretch.
“It took me out for a little over a month, which is a third of the season that I missed, which really hurt because this is my last season and I wanted to be there competing with my team,” Fick said. “It was excruciating when I would try to dive or do anything physical. If I would try to do something, it would start to hurt just to breathe
“The doctors and physical therapists were saying I’m not sure if you will be able to compete the rest of the season, but I told them that’s not going to work. I’m finishing my senior season.”
Fortunately, the equity built up over the past few years allowed him to shine even without performing some of his dives with the highest scoring potential. Fick set a section record despite not competing a few dives with a higher degree of difficulty.
“It’s been a struggle the last month, but I’m just really happy I was able to compete tonight,” Fick said. “I was praying I wouldn’t have any pain and I didn’t, so I’m very thankful. I didn’t have all of the dives I was hoping for, but I’m really happy with how I did.
“There were a couple categories I was having a really hard time doing because of my back, so I wasn’t able to do those until sections. That was really hard. Both reverse and reverse 1 1/2s were quite painful and then twisters as well. I wasn’t able to get my bigger twister back so I had to bring in a smaller one with less degree of difficulty. It was a simpler list, but I was still happy with how I performed.”
Fick’s winning score a year ago was 389.35, but he was putting up even bigger numbers when healthy this season thanks to performing more challenging dives.
“Anybody with a back issue and attest to you cannot move without your back being involved, much less trying to do reverse 2 1/2s,” Luke said. “He was on top of it and the doctors and therapists were on top of it. He seemed to be doing what they said and I think it worked out the best that it could.
“Obviously to be No. 1 of anything in the state you have to be pretty good and to do it two years in a row is great. Once you win it, you have a target on your back so that’s kind of pressure. He was just coming around for the section meet, but two or three days before that was the first full practice he might have had.”
His own back issues weren’t the only thing weighing on Fick late this season. His mother, Julie Fick, had been hospitalized and was unable to attend the prelims and semifinals two nights earlier.
“She’s my biggest fan and she was just in the hospital so it’s been a really hard time with my back injury,” Fick said. “After that it was hard to stay focused but she talked me through it saying it was going to be alright. That she was going to be able to be here tonight meant a lot. I was able to give her a big hug after I competed and that meant so much. She’s going to be all good and I’m very happy about that. She’s my biggest fan and I’m really happy she was able to be here tonight.”
“You got that weighing over your head, so it was a lot going on there,” Luke said. “He’s emotional and it was weighing on him heavily — and it’s your mother. His mother is a great supporter of him and the program, so everybody was worried about her.”
This was Fick’s fifth appearance at the state meet. He failed to advance to the semifinals his first two trips to state, but climbed up to ninth as a sophomore before claiming the top spot a year ago.
He joins John Schmidt as a two-time state diving champion for the Ponies. Schmidt won consecutive titles in 2001 and 2002. Steven Hamerski also won a state title for the Ponies in diving in 1986.
Fick also provided the seventh individual state championship for long-time diving coach Carrie Madline, when you include Maggie Keefer (2008 and 2009) and Liz Click (2014) from the Stillwater girls team.
“I’m really thankful for the Stillwater program,” Fick said. “The coaching has been amazing and I’m just grateful to be on a good team. It’s always encouraging to get wins and have a big team that always shows up to big meets. It’s a lot of fun.”
Fick had company in the diving competition as senior Tyson Sonnek recovered from a sluggish start to finish 14th overall with a score of 329.25. Brandon Pott also made his state debut, but failed to advance to the semifinals after ranking 32nd with a score of 116.00 after five dives.
It looked like Sonnek’s slow start might prevent him from advancing, but he recovered nicely while steadily climbing up the ladder to finish strong.
“He started diving to his capabilities,” Luke said. “He spent his next two dives climbing out to make the top 20 and the next three climbing out to make the top 16. Had he hit those first three he could have been in that 9th to 10th range, but after three dives you thought he wasn’t going to make anything. He went back to what’s normal, which is very good.”
Stillwater’s top finish from its swimming entries came in the 400 freestyle relay where Aidan Bloomquist, Brodie Watson, Sam Ciegler and Holden Hammerlund placed seventh in a season-best time of 3:12.15.
“That was fun to get all-state for those guys and to swim faster in the finals again,” Luke said. “It was their fastest time of the year, so that’s a cool thing. Hammerlund anchored that and it was his lifetime best time, so that was a nice way to go out with his fastest time ever. That was a cool thing to do and nice for him to get that.”
Stillwater finished 10th in the prelims for the 200 freestyle relay, but was disqualified in the finals to erase a potential solid showing in that event.
“They moved up and they won that heat, but they don’t go would’ve, could’ve or should’ve,” Luke said.
Bloomquist was busy for the Ponies, competing in four events in the prelims and the finals a night later. In addition to the 200 and 400 freestyle relays, the junior placed 10th in the 200 individual medley (1:54.84) and 11th in the 500 freestyle with a time of 4:44.97.
“It was pedal to the metal with four events twice in 24 hours,” Luke said. “That was an arduous task and he was still getting faster. I’m sure Sunday he didn’t move much, but that’s a lot of racing in a very short period of time.”
Watson was also entered in four events and swam in the finals in three. He finished 14th in the 100 butterfly with a time of 52.71. He also qualified in the 200 IM, but missed the finals after placing 20th in prelims with a time of 1:58.83.
Ciegler qualified for the finals in the 200 freestyle, placing 11th in a time of 1:44.77. He moved up two spots after ranking 13th in prelims.
Hammerlund just missed out on a spot in the finals of the 100 freestyle, placing 17th in prelims with a time of 48.26. He also joined Alex Kaphingst, Grant Auleciems and Jack Baude in the 200 medley relay, which placed 20th in prelims with a time of 1:39.28.
Auleciems also qualified in the 100 breastroke, finishing 21st in the prelims with a time of 1:00.02.
“It was pretty good,” Luke said. “I thought the finals went a little better than the prelims, but I think we went into the meet in the 12th to 14th area. In terms of team, had we not had the disqualification we would have gotten 10th, but we got 11th so that was good.”
Luke is less concerned about the team scoring for this event. The Ponies placed fourth at True Team state, which is a better indicator of a team’s strength and depth throughout the lineup.
“I still say we’re the fourth best team in the state because when we had a team championship we were fourth,” Luke said.
It will be hard for anyone to quibble about a season that included the strong True Team state finish and Suburban East Conference and Section 4AA championships. The Ponies also extended their dual meet winning streak to 55 in a row.
“We had a smaller team going in, but a lot of guys stepped up and I’m really proud of all the upper and lower classmen who stepped up to make themselves known and do well this season,” Fick said. “I can’t wait to come back and watch them next season.”
Team standings (top 15)
1. Edina 323; 2. Chanhassen/Chaska 217.5; 3. Minnetonka 195; 4. Wayzata 181; 5. Eden Prairie 172; 6. Rochester Century 150; 7. Maple Grove 127.5; 8. Mounds View 101; 9. St. Louis Park 92; 10. Farmington 83; 11. Stillwater 69; 12. Eagan 50; 13. St. Michael-Albertville 44; 14. Brainerd 42; 15. Duluth East 37.
Individual results
200 medley relay — 1. Wayzata, 1:32.22. Prelims: 20. Stillwater (Alex Kaphingst, Grant Auleciems, Jack Baude and Holden Hammerlund) 1:39.28.
200 freestyle — 1. Jackson Kehler (Eagan) 1:38.89; 11. Sam Ciegler (St) 1:44.77. Prelims: 13. Ciegler, 1:45.22.
200 individual medley — 1. Hayden Zheng (St. Louis Park) 1:48.04; 10. Aidan Bloomquist (St) 1:54.84. Prelims: 11. Bloomquist, 1:55.24; 20. Brodie Watson (St) 1:58.83.
50 freestyle — 1. Soren Dunn (Eden Prairie) 20.67.
Diving — 1. Josiah Fick (St) 462.95; 14. Tyson Sonnek (St) 329.25. Semifinals: 1. Fick, 319.90; 15. Sonnek, 234.25. Prelims: 1. Fick, 212.55; 13. Sonnek, 150.05; 32. Brandon Pott (St) 116.00.
100 butterfly — 1. Evan Bock (Chanhassen/Chaska) 48.86; 14. Brodie Watson (St) 52.71. Prelims: 15. Watson, 53.43.
100 freestyle — 1. Soren Dunn (Eden Prairie) 45.10. Prelims: 17. Holden Hammerlund (St) 48.26.
500 freestyle — 1. Jackson Kehler (Eagan) 4:33.49; 11. Aidan Bloomquist (St) 4:44.97. Prelims: 13. Bloomquist, 4:42.87.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Chanhassen/Chaska, 1:24.14; Stillwater (Holden Hammerlund, Brodie Watson, Sam Cigler and Aidan Bloomquist) DQ. Prelims: 10. Stillwater, 1:28.57.
100 backstroke — 1. Casey Stowe (Wayzata) 48.54.
100 breastroke — 1. Hayden Zheng (St. Louis Park) 54.52. Prelims: 21. Grant Auleciems (St) 1:00.02.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Chanhassen/Chaska, 3:04.82; 7. Stillwater (Aidan Bloomquist, Brodie Watson, Sam Ciegler and Holden Hammerlund) 3:12.15. Prelims: 7. Stillwater, 3:13.09.
