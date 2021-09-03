OAK PARK HEIGHTS — After having its first two scheduled games of the season washed out by storms, it was well worth the wait for the Stillwater boys soccer team after holding off Rosemount for a 2-1 nonconference boys soccer victory in its season opener on Monday, Aug. 30 at Stillwater Area High School.
The fifth-ranked Ponies struck first as Ilya Lalich found the corner of the net with a hard strike from 25 yards out in the 22nd minute. It was the first varsity goal for Lalich, a sophomore.
“It was a weird moment,” Ponies coach Jake Smothers said. “Rosemount was really competitive, but for that moment they just fell asleep and (Lalich) settled it stroked it into the corner.”
Riley Buxell, who assisted on the first goal, extended Stillwater’s lead with a goal 10 minutes into the second half on an assist from Julian Schwendeman.
Stillwater (1-0-1) held a 12-7 advantage in shots, but few of the shots were on target and much of the play came in the midfield.
“The team has experience, but there are a lot of kids out there who made their first varsity appearance,” Smothers said. “I was not happy with our energy level early on. I thought Rosemount was able to get through the middle of the field.”
The Irish (0-1-1) eventually scored on a penalty kick by Isaac Lewis midway through the second half, but the Ponies were able to keep Rosemount in check the rest of the way.
“We raised the level of play in the second half and after the goal we didn’t concede anything after that,” Smothers said. “I don’t think we gave up another shot, but we gave up too much in the middle of the field.
“It was a good first game. I wish we were cleaner at times and a little sharper with the ball at our feet, but we started two sophomores and six guys overall who had never played varsity before. The results are important, but the experience they had bodes well.”
Derek Dopkins finished with two saves in goal for the Ponies.
“Derek had a good game and made a big save when he needed to,” Smothers said.
Rosemount 0 1 — 1
Stillwater 1 1 — 2
St — 22:00 — Ilya Lalich (Riley Buxell)
St — 50:00 — Buxell (Julian Schwendeman)
Ros — 59:00 — Isaac Lewis
Stillwater 1, Eastview 1
At Apple Valley, the Ponies had their nine-game winning streak snapped, but remained unbeaten in their last 10 games while playing Eastview to a 1-all tie on Tuesday, Aug. 31 at Johnny Cake Ridge Field.
Eastview (0-0-2), which also settled for a tie in its season opener, took a 1-0 lead on a goal by Asher Ozuzu in the 35th minute. The shot from Ozuzu came from about 18 yards out and deflected off the crossbar and into the net.
Ponies coach Jake Smothers said the Ponies missed an opportunity to clear the ball after a corner kick and Ozuzu made them pay.
“It was just a great shot,” the coach said. “My only issue with the concede is that we had a free header out and that ball has to go out to the corner.”
The Ponies created some opportunities throughout the remainder of the game, but went unrewarded until Mikias Taddess delivered in the 77th minute to even the score. Sebastian Arco assisted on the goal, which was the first varsity tally for Taddess, a junior.
“We were doing a nice job in the second half and I thought we controlled the game really well,” Smothers said. “We were unlucky not to score three or four times, but we couldn’t finish.”
The game was running late and another game was scheduled to follow so the coaches agreed to forgo the overtime periods.
“We took 15 shots in the game, but only six were on target,” Smothers said.
There was the usual good and not-so good takeaways through two games, but Smothers is still bullish on this team.
“I think our experienced players are demonstrating why they are leaders on the team and we also have some younger players,” the coach said. “We have two sophomores who have played and two more who are capable of playing big minutes for us. It’s a very balanced team, but the inexperience in a couple key areas — especially up top — is something we’re going to have to continue to work on. We have a lot of really bright players, but they have to get comfortable with the pace of play and getting comfortable with the energy of a varsity game.
“I think as we gain confidence this is going to be a good group.”
Stillwater 0 1 — 1
Eastview 1 0 — 1
Ea — 35:00 — Asher Ozuzu
St — 77:00 — Mikias Taddess (Sebastian Arco)
Contact Stuart Groskreutz at stuart.groskreutz@apgecm.com
